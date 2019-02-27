LIVE: Jason Rohde sentenced to 20 years behind bars for murder, staged suicide of wife
2019-02-27 09:59
Businessman Jason Rohde has been sentenced in the Western Cape High Court for the murder of his wife Susan.
Judge wonders how Susan could not have considered her love for her children and other loved ones, and in turn their love for her.
Judge turns to staging of suicide. She talks about his success in the property world and quotes estate agents: "You get one chance to make an impression and preparation is key... Staging is a key element in selling property."
Judge: The injuries to her neck show clear grab and scratch marks, deep bruises under the skin with your thumb. Her rib had fractures from you applying pressure to her, probably with your knee. Her lung was injured and blood seeped in. You smothered her.
Judge: You were her husband, the father of her children, you were supposed to protect her not to inflict harm on her.
It has been 20 years or more since the Supreme Court of Appeal stated that women have the right to freely walk the streets, to enjoy the peace and tranquility of their homes without any fear.
Judge turns to the interests of community. She says society is faced with high rates of crime and violence against women.
Judge: On your financial position, your counsel argued that the life of luxury you are accustomed to ought to be considered as a mitigating factor.
"This is with a respect a preposterous and nonsensical proposition... We are all equal before the law."
Judge mentions that Jason's response is indicative of his "selfish and self-serving manner" of perceiving his wife's death.
Judge: She suffered in the last moments of her life, eventually succumbing to her death. The murder is excessive and exhibits horrifying aggression.
Judge: Susan suffered in the last moments of her life. You left her to die, and you waited for her to die.
Friends and family have testified that you never showed any signs of aggression.
Judge Gayaat Salie-Hlophe: You appear before this court as a first offender.
Judge goes through Jason's personal circumstances and says he has been a successful businessman in the property world.
Both council were given opportunity to address me. They had addressed me in the submission in that regard.
Judge: The court must have a measure of mercy and also think about retribution, prevention, deterrence and rehabilitation.
Judge Gayaat Salie-Hlophe: "Punishment should fit the criminal as well as the crime."
Judge Gayaat Salie-Hlophe arrives, proceedings are now under way.
Waiting for the judge to arrive before proceedings get under way.
