LIVE: Rohde pathologist concludes manual strangulation unlikely
2018-06-07 10:04
The trial of Jason Rohde, accused of murdering his wife, focuses on forensic evidence in the Western Cape High Court.
Sounding like a gripping TV series, Van der Spuy says he will ask
question on cause of death "after the break". Short tea adjournment.
VDS says that looking at videos of people hanging, some have a change of
heart and try to stop process. Perumal: "I don't think there was that
attempt to grab at the ligature once it was placed."
Perumal says manual strangulation is unlikely because associated bruising is not in typical place.
Perumal: When resuscitation takes place, one extends jaw [especially
lower jaw] to keep airway open. He looks at post-mortem photos and says
Susan's bruising is in that same area.
Perumal says his opinion is that the lung contusions were caused by the trauma of CPR.
Perumal: "This recommendation for passports to be seized of suspect in
forensic pathology, is serious overreach. It is not the function of the
doctor to engage in this.
VDS says that because of skin pallor, allegation is that Susan was
smothered. Perumal replies: "I cannot see that the use of pallor of the
nose, lips is an objective indicator of smothering". Speculation unless
finding underlying tissues bruises there.
Post mortem lividity or hypostasis is the settling of blood under the
influence of gravity which develops in the early post mortem interval.
Lividity generally becomes apparent within a short period after death
and is said to become fixed between 8 and 12 hours after death.
Described tests for fixation of lividity include absence of skin
blanching after thumb pressure and lack of shifting of lividity after
rolling over the body.
Perumal: If somebody hung themselves and was removed and placed on
ground, then lividity he described is entirely consistent with that
scenario. But textbook warns against using lividity being used to make
his finding.
Perumal's notable cases include the death of former South
African cricketer Tertius Bosch, the murder trial of Waseem Agha, who was
accused of killing his pregnant wife, 7-month-old baby, and his father-in-law,
and the murder trial of socialite Rajiv Narandas
VDS says Coetzee-Khan examined Susan's body and said lividity indicated she died in supine, not hanging position.
VDS is reading out details about Susan's body at point of discovery at the crime scene.
Perumal was part of the legal team for Oscar Pistorius who
was found guilty of murdering his girlfriend, Reeva Steenkamp
Dr Reggie Perumal is based in Westville, KwaZulu Natal
Perumal: All that is needed is enough pressure with weight of head and point of suspension.
Perumal says he has seen a lot of cases of police cell hangings where strips of blankets are used.
Perumal: Suicide is common and because hanging is most common, I can extrapolate and say it is relatively easy.
VDS asks forensic pathologist how easy it is for someone to hang themselves.
Perumal: Position of body upon discovery is not necessarily reflective of original position.
VDS tells Perumal that Jason testified his wife's feet were on the floor, thus a partial hanging.
Perumal: "Most common ligature position is left or right of neck". A total hanging is where full mass is held by cord.
Van Der Spuy wants Perumal to explain concepts of typical and atypical hanging.
Perumal is back in the witness box. He tells the court he is giving his interpretation of the facts he has observed.
