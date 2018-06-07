 

LIVE: Rohde pathologist concludes manual strangulation unlikely

2018-06-07 10:04

The trial of Jason Rohde, accused of murdering his wife, focuses on forensic evidence in the Western Cape High Court.

News 24 regrets a delayed Live Stream. Please stay tuned.

Jason Rohde is cross-examined during his trial for
11:22
Sounding like a gripping TV series, Van der Spuy says he will ask question on cause of death "after the break". Short tea adjournment.
11:22
11:19
VDS says that looking at videos of people hanging, some have a change of heart and try to stop process. Perumal: "I don't think there was that attempt to grab at the ligature once it was placed."
11:17
11:14
Perumal says manual strangulation is unlikely because associated bruising is not in typical place.
11:13
11:13
Perumal: When resuscitation takes place, one extends jaw [especially lower jaw] to keep airway open. He looks at post-mortem photos and says Susan's bruising is in that same area.
11:10
11:07
Perumal says his opinion is that the lung contusions were caused by the trauma of CPR.
11:06
10:56
10:56
Perumal: "This recommendation for passports to be seized of suspect in forensic pathology, is serious overreach. It is not the function of the doctor to engage in this.
10:53
10:51
VDS says that because of skin pallor, allegation is that Susan was smothered. Perumal replies: "I cannot see that the use of pallor of the nose, lips is an objective indicator of smothering". Speculation unless finding underlying tissues bruises there.
10:46
10:43

Post mortem lividity or hypostasis is the settling of blood under the influence of gravity which develops in the early post mortem interval.

Lividity generally becomes apparent within a short period after death and is said to become fixed between 8 and 12 hours after death.

Described tests for fixation of lividity include absence of skin blanching after thumb pressure and lack of shifting of lividity after rolling over the body.
10:42
Perumal: If somebody hung themselves and was removed and placed on ground, then lividity he described is entirely consistent with that scenario. But textbook warns against using lividity being used to make his finding.
10:40
10:37
Perumal's notable cases include the death of former South African cricketer Tertius Bosch, the murder trial of Waseem Agha, who was accused of killing his pregnant wife, 7-month-old baby, and his father-in-law, and the murder trial of socialite Rajiv Narandas
10:32
VDS says Coetzee-Khan examined Susan's body and said lividity indicated she died in supine, not hanging position.
10:30
VDS is reading out details about Susan's body at point of discovery at the crime scene.
10:29
Perumal was part of the legal team for Oscar Pistorius who was found guilty of murdering his girlfriend, Reeva Steenkamp
10:29
Dr Reggie Perumal is based in Westville, KwaZulu Natal
10:27
10:25
Perumal: All that is needed is enough pressure with weight of head and point of suspension.
10:23
10:21
Perumal says he has seen a lot of cases of police cell hangings where strips of blankets are used.
10:18
10:17
Perumal: Suicide is common and because hanging is most common, I can extrapolate and say it is relatively easy.
10:15
VDS asks forensic pathologist how easy it is for someone to hang themselves.
10:11
Perumal: Position of body upon discovery is not necessarily reflective of original position.
10:11
VDS tells Perumal that Jason testified his wife's feet were on the floor, thus a partial hanging.
10:10
10:08
Perumal: "Most common ligature position is left or right of neck". A total hanging is where full mass is held by cord.
10:07
10:06
Van Der Spuy wants Perumal to explain concepts of typical and atypical hanging.
10:06
10:06
Perumal is back in the witness box. He tells the court he is giving his interpretation of the facts he has observed.
10:05

