LIVE | John Steenhuisen maps out way forward for the DA

DA statement on resignations (October 24, issued by Helen Zille):
On Wednesday, the Democratic Alliance (DA) Federal Executive (FedEx) was informed of the personal decision of its Federal Leader, Mmusi Maimane, and Federal Chairperson, Athol Trollip to resign from their positions.
As the DA, we would like to thank Mr Maimane and Mr Trollip for their service to the Party and the country.
The DA is in the business of ensuring that the Democratic Project is not derailed by either internal or external issues. We can waste no time in working for an inclusive, prosperous democracy. To this end, strong and stable leadership in the DA is essential.
The FedEx was convened on Thursday morning to study a legal opinion by the DA Federal Legal Commission on the steps required to fill the leadership vacancies in a way that does not undermine the Federal Constitution and does not negatively affect the political operations of the DA.
The FLC is empowered to, inter alia, interpret the Federal Constitution.
In terms of the Federal Constitution, the Federal Leader is deputised by the Federal Chairperson, but the Federal Constitution is silent on the current situation where both positions have become vacant simultaneously.
On the advice of the FLC, the following steps will be followed –
- The Federal Council (FedCo) will be convened as soon as practically possible;
- FedCo will elect to elect an Interim Federal Leader and an Interim Federal Chairperson;
- A Federal Congress will be convened as soon as practically possible, with a provisional target of April 2020
The DA's political and operational structures have already began the work of giving effect to these steps, and want to reassure DA members, voters and South Africans at large that the DA will continue its work of effective and constructive opposition, and where were are in government, in the Western Cape, Gauteng, Eastern Cape and Limpopo, we will continue to improve the quality of governance.
The FedEx has also noted the developments of the Parliamentary Caucus, the decisions and actions of which will be communicated by the Interim Parliamentary Caucus Leadership.
We would like to thank our members and supporters for standing by us during this difficult period.
We remain committed to our values of Freedom, Fairness, Opportunity and Diversity.