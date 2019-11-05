 

LIVE | Jubilant SA fans welcome home victorious Boks

2019-11-05 14:22

The Springboks have returned to a rapturous welcome after winning the Rugby World Cup.

Siya Kolisi lifts the Webb Ellis Cup the Rugby Wor
LIVE NEWS FEED

Jump to
bottom

Last Updated at 15:08
15:05

SA Rugby to insure Webb Ellis Cup for R570 000

SA Rugby will insure the Webb Ellis Cup to the value of £30 000 (R570 000) for their upcoming Champions Tour around South Africa.
14:57

The 14 best - and hilarious - memes following the Springboks' World Cup victory

The internet went into overdrive after the Springboks outclassed England in the 2019 Rugby World Cup final in Yokohama.
14:57
14:52

World champion Springboks announce SA bus tour dates

Rugby World Cup winners the Springboks will begin their five-day trophy parade on Thursday, starting in the capital city, Pretoria, on Thursday and ending off in the Mother City, Cape Town, on Monday. And you can catch a glimpse of the country's heroes if you can make it to one of these five cities:
14:42
14:37

Bokke coming home! SA's heroes on their way - and here's how you can get to the airport for free

Would you like to welcome the victorious Springbok World Cup squad back home at OR Tambo International, but you don't have a ride? The flight details may have changed, but Gautrain has got you sorted.
14:32

WATCH | From Zwide to World Cup champion: The Siya Kolisi story

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi's childhood mentor Eric Songwiqi could not contain his pride as he described South Africa's emphatic Rugby World Cup victory as "mission accomplished".
14:23

PARKING AREA CLOSED OFF

OR Tambo has advised that parts of the Piazza short-stay parking area will be closed off on Tuesday to welcome the bokke.

Airports Company South Africa (Acsa) spokesperson Betty Maloka confirmed to Traveller24 the airport is ready to ensure a seamless experience for passengers and visitors. Departing passengers are advised to arrive earlier than usual, to avoid any possible congestion delays whether in the parking areas or within the airport terminal itself. 
11:08
Load Older Posts

Jump to
top

SHARE:

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | From Zwide to World Cup champion: The Siya Kolisi story
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Observatory (Cape Town) 14:45 PM
Road name: Main Road

Joostenberg Vlakte 14:41 PM
Road name: N1 Outbound

Outbound
More traffic reports
Daily Lotto: One lucky winner on Monday 2019-11-04 21:46 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 