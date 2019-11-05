LIVE | Jubilant SA fans welcome home victorious Boks
2019-11-05 14:22
The Springboks have returned to a rapturous welcome after winning the Rugby World Cup.
SA Rugby to insure Webb Ellis Cup for R570 000
SA Rugby will insure the Webb Ellis Cup to the value of £30 000 (R570 000) for their upcoming Champions Tour around South Africa.
The 14 best - and hilarious - memes following the Springboks' World Cup victory
The internet went into overdrive after the Springboks outclassed England in the 2019 Rugby World Cup final in Yokohama.
World champion Springboks announce SA bus tour dates
Rugby World Cup winners the Springboks will begin their five-day trophy parade on Thursday, starting in the capital city, Pretoria, on Thursday and ending off in the Mother City, Cape Town, on Monday. And you can catch a glimpse of the country's heroes if you can make it to one of these five cities:
Bokke coming home! SA's heroes on their way - and here's how you can get to the airport for free
Would you like to welcome the victorious Springbok World Cup squad back home at OR Tambo International, but you don't have a ride? The flight details may have changed, but Gautrain has got you sorted.
WATCH | From Zwide to World Cup champion: The Siya Kolisi story
Springbok captain Siya Kolisi's childhood mentor Eric Songwiqi could not contain his pride as he described South Africa's emphatic Rugby World Cup victory as "mission accomplished".
PARKING AREA CLOSED OFF
OR Tambo has advised that parts of the Piazza short-stay parking area will be closed off on Tuesday to welcome the bokke.
Airports Company South Africa (Acsa) spokesperson Betty Maloka confirmed to Traveller24 the airport is ready to ensure a seamless experience for passengers and visitors. Departing passengers are advised to arrive earlier than usual, to avoid any possible congestion delays whether in the parking areas or within the airport terminal itself.