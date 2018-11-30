LIVE: 'Krugersdorp killer' Marinda Steyn questioning continues
2018-11-30 09:38
The trial continues for Cecilia Steyn, Zak Valentine and Marcel Steyn for the murder of 11 people.
Marinda says she did not plan on killing, and if the victims cooperated, they "would be left somewhere'.
Marinda says she needed money for Zak, and that is why the victims were targeted.
The victims needed to be in a position that is favourable, Marinda says.
May 2016: The body of Anthony Scholefield (64), an insurance broker from Krugersdorp, is found in the boot of his car in the town. Several days later, the body of Kevin McAlpine (29), another insurance broker from Krugersdorp, is also found in the boot of his car in the town. On 31 May, estate agent Hanle Lategan's (52) body is found next to a stream in Randfontein.
Adv Roberts moves on to the three last murders that were committed in 2016.
Cremating the body was never part of the plan, says Marinda.
Marinda refers to Cecilia Steyn as her sister even though they are not biological sisters.
December 2015: The body of Jarrod Jackson (44), a street vendor, is found in a car wreck in the small town of Petrus Steyn in the Free State.
Adv Roberts recounts the witness testimony to which Marinda says is "a far-fetched lie".
State prosecutor, Advocate Gerrit Roberts, questions Marinda Steyn about the killing of Jarrod Jackson.
Krugersdorp killings: Court hears that child-like voices emerged from 'possessed' accused
A convicted murderer has refused to co-operate with instructions from a High Court judge, who asked her to reveal the names of the "children" who spoke through a possessed Cecilia Steyn – one of the alleged Krugersdorp killers.
Marinda Steyn was being cross-examined before Judge Jacob Francis in the South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg.
She said Cecilia Steyn had "little ones" that came out of her mouth.