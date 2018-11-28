LIVE: I was physically abused, says accused 'Krugersdorp killer' Steyn
2018-11-28 10:19
Cecilia Steyn, Zak Valentine and Marcel Steyn are on trial for the murder of 11 people.
Steyn denies that she ever performed a baptism, despite witness
evidence
Steyn collected knives "over a period of time" she
says
I grew up with physical abuse, says Steyn
Steyn says she can't remember trauma from an early age. Adds
that she doesn't want to answer the question
Steyn testifies about her medication
Steyn says Zak Valentine did the foreign currency trading
They didn't complete any paperwork
Steyn says her husband took out loans to trade forex
Krugersdorp Killers: Court hears how one woman's revenge plan turned into an organised crime syndicate
What initially began as one woman's pursuit for revenge, turned into an
organised crime syndicate, the South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg
heard on the second day of the trial of the so-called Krugersdorp
killers.
News24 previously reported: The court previously heard that Cecilia had a fallout with Overcomers Through Christ (OTC) leader Ria Grunewald and as a result, she formed her own ministry, Chosen by God. The ministry's main purpose was to avenge Grunewald.
Steyn says she was in a sexual relationship with a woman - she
was a dominant partner
Steyn says she experienced spirits entering and leaving her
body, but can't remember
"I was losing a lot of blood" – Steyn testifies
Steyn admits she was a member of the SACP and ANC Women's
League
Patience is something I need to learn, says Steyn
Steyn explains her tattoos
Steyn says she looks at curses in a general, not satanic
meaning
Roberts questions Steyn on pictures.
Steyn says she doesn't remember the pictures, but concedes
that she was photographed
Steyn denies knowledge about a number of messages
Prosecutor Gerrit Roberts says Steyn was pushy for a claim
from Discovery. She denies it
Advocate Gerrit Roberts asks about money deposited in
Steyn's account
Cecilia Steyn is testifying in the case of the so-called "Krugersdorp
killers"
Krugersdorp killings: Cecilia Steyn denies being a satanist
The alleged ringleader of a so-called satanic cult, who allegedly killed
11 people, told the South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg that she
was a devoted reborn Christian since 1996.
'Krugersdorp Killers': Youngest accused was a top student, court hears
Marcel Steyn, 20, was a "diligent student" who had a promising future,
her brother Le Roux Steyn told the South Gauteng High Court in
Johannesburg on Monday at the continuation of the so-called "Krugersdorp
Killers" trial.
Huisgenoot reporter suspended for having 'affair' with one of the 'Krugersdorp Killers'
A Huisgenoot journalist was suspended last week after it emerged that
she is in an apparent relationship with one of the so-called
'Krugersdorp Killers', Rapport reported on Sunday.