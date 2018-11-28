 

LIVE: I was physically abused, says accused 'Krugersdorp killer' Steyn

Cecilia Steyn, Zak Valentine and Marcel Steyn are on trial for the murder of 11 people.

Last Updated at 12:10
12:02
Steyn denies that she ever performed a baptism, despite witness evidence
12:00
Steyn collected knives "over a period of time" she says
11:56
I grew up with physical abuse, says Steyn
11:55
Steyn says she can't remember trauma from an early age. Adds that she doesn't want to answer the question
11:53
Steyn testifies about her medication
11:16
Court adjourns for tea
11:15
Steyn says Zak Valentine did the foreign currency trading
11:13
They didn't complete any paperwork
11:12
Steyn says her husband took out loans to trade forex
11:06

Krugersdorp Killers: Court hears how one woman's revenge plan turned into an organised crime syndicate

What initially began as one woman's pursuit for revenge, turned into an organised crime syndicate, the South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg heard on the second day of the trial of the so-called Krugersdorp killers.
11:05
News24 previously reported: The court previously heard that Cecilia had a fallout with Overcomers Through Christ (OTC) leader Ria Grunewald and as a result, she formed her own ministry, Chosen by God. The ministry's main purpose was to avenge Grunewald.
11:05
Steyn says she was in a sexual relationship with a woman - she was a dominant partner
11:01
Steyn says she experienced spirits entering and leaving her body, but can't remember
11:00
"I was losing a lot of blood" – Steyn testifies
10:52
Steyn admits she was a member of the SACP and ANC Women's League
10:50
Patience is something I need to learn, says Steyn
10:49
Steyn explains her tattoos
10:44
Steyn says she looks at curses in a general, not satanic meaning
10:43
Steyn explains curses
10:38

Roberts questions Steyn on pictures.  

Steyn says she doesn't remember the pictures, but concedes that she was photographed

10:35
Steyn denies knowledge about a number of messages
10:32
Prosecutor Gerrit Roberts says Steyn was pushy for a claim from Discovery. She denies it
10:29
Advocate Gerrit Roberts asks about money deposited in Steyn's account
10:25
Cecilia Steyn is testifying in the case of the so-called "Krugersdorp killers"
10:19

Krugersdorp killings: Cecilia Steyn denies being a satanist

The alleged ringleader of a so-called satanic cult, who allegedly killed 11 people, told the South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg that she was a devoted reborn Christian since 1996.
10:19

'Krugersdorp Killers': Youngest accused was a top student, court hears

Marcel Steyn, 20, was a "diligent student" who had a promising future, her brother Le Roux Steyn told the South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg on Monday at the continuation of the so-called "Krugersdorp Killers" trial.
10:19

Huisgenoot reporter suspended for having 'affair' with one of the 'Krugersdorp Killers'

A Huisgenoot journalist was suspended last week after it emerged that she is in an apparent relationship with one of the so-called 'Krugersdorp Killers', Rapport reported on Sunday.
