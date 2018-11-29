 

LIVE: They are lying, 'Krugersdorp killer' says of contradictory witnesses

2018-11-29 10:06

Cecilia Steyn, Zak Valentine and Marcel Steyn are on trial for the murder of 11 people.

Murder accused Cecilia Steyn is seen during the ‘K
12:01
Marinda insists that all witnesses who testified that Cecilia had spiritual powers were lying
12:00

Nel accuses Marinda of colluding with Cecilia on presenting her evidence.  

Marinda denies it

11:58
I'm a Christian again, says Marinda
11:56

Marinda says she didn't disown her daughter, but used her will as a strategy so that Cecilia would look after her children.  

Nel counters with lines from her will, saying that Cecilia had full control of her will

11:50

Nel puts it to Marinda that Zak denies virtually all of her evidence  

Marinda doesn't blink, stands by her testimony

11:49

Marinda says Zak needed rent  

Nel counters that Zak was working and had enough money

11:47
Marinda admits applying for insurance cover for murder victim Anthony Scholefield
11:45
Marinda disputes the claim that Cecilia pressured the group for money
11:44
You did not give Zak any of the money you stole, says Nel
11:43
Advocate Nel accuses Marinda of lying
11:42
Marinda says she bought petrol, cigarettes and sent the rest to Zak
11:41

Money comes in to the account and transfers are made to other accounts  

I can't draw R6 000 at once, says Marinda

11:37
Attention shifts to Marinda's bank account details
11:34
Advocate Amanda Nel resumes questioning Marinda Steyn, convicted as manager of the murder enterprise
11:32
Back in session
11:10
Court adjourns for tea
11:05
Marinda says she wanted to help with faking Zak's death
11:00
Marinda tries to explain discrepancies in her plea agreement, saying that it was to complete it quickly
10:57
Marinda failed a lie detector test, but thought she would pass
10:55
Marinda says lied to the police about the murder of Peter and Joan Meyer
10:53
Marinda says she spoke like a young girl on an intercom call
10:50

Marinda says herself, Zak and Marcel did not visit the house of Peter and Joan Meyer more than once.  

She says Marcel Steyn was in the car during subsequent visits

10:48

Michaela Valentine was a victim of overkill  

Marinda says she doesn't recall stabbing "to pieces"

10:46
Marinda denies that she is laughing at the questions about Cecilia's involved in the murders
10:42
Marinda says Zak gave her the key to enter the premises and commit murder of Michaela Valentine, not Cecilia
10:41
We all had keys to everyone, says Marinda
10:34
Marinda says she didn't blackmail Zak to participate in the murder, but convinced him
10:31
Marinda says there were rumours that the Pastor Reginald Bendixen was abusive
10:30
You made things 10 times worse with Ria after killing the pastor, lawyer tells Marinda
10:28

Marinda testifies that she grew apart from Ria Grunewald because of the pastor.  

That's why she killed him, she says

10:21
Marinda explains that omissions are the result of errors
10:20
Marinda has "cars" on her plea, but testifies that it sounded like one car
10:18
Attention shifts to the car used in the murders
10:15
Marinda says she was not involved with the bombings, says that Le Roux Steyn lied
10:12
Marinda Steyn says she excluded Cecilia Steyn from the group, says it was a mistake
10:10
We were a group of friends, Marinda Steyn testifies
10:07

