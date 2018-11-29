LIVE: They are lying, 'Krugersdorp killer' says of contradictory witnesses
2018-11-29 10:06
Cecilia Steyn, Zak Valentine and Marcel Steyn are on trial for the murder of 11 people.
WATCH LIVE: VIDEO
LIVE NEWS FEED
Jump to
bottom
Last Updated at
12:05
Marinda insists that all witnesses who testified that
Cecilia had spiritual powers were lying
Nel accuses Marinda of colluding with Cecilia on presenting
her evidence.
Marinda denies it
I'm a Christian again, says Marinda
Marinda says she didn't disown her daughter, but used her
will as a strategy so that Cecilia would look after her children.
Nel counters with lines from her will, saying that Cecilia
had full control of her will
Nel puts it to Marinda that Zak denies virtually all of her
evidence
Marinda doesn't blink, stands by her testimony
Marinda says Zak needed rent
Nel counters that Zak was working and had enough money
Marinda admits applying for insurance cover for murder
victim Anthony Scholefield
Marinda disputes the claim that Cecilia pressured the group
for money
You did not give Zak any of the money you stole, says Nel
Advocate Nel accuses Marinda of lying
Marinda says she bought petrol, cigarettes and sent the rest
to Zak
Money comes in to the account and transfers are made to
other accounts
I can't draw R6 000 at once, says Marinda
Attention shifts to Marinda's bank account details
Advocate Amanda Nel resumes questioning Marinda Steyn,
convicted as manager of the murder enterprise
Marinda says she wanted to help with faking Zak's death
Marinda tries to
explain discrepancies in her plea agreement, saying that it was to complete it
quickly
Marinda failed a lie detector test, but thought she would
pass
Marinda says lied to the police about the murder of Peter
and Joan Meyer
Marinda says she spoke like a young girl on an intercom call
Marinda says herself, Zak and Marcel did not visit the house
of Peter and Joan Meyer more than once.
She says Marcel Steyn was in the car during subsequent
visits
Michaela Valentine was a victim of overkill
Marinda says she doesn't recall stabbing "to
pieces"
Marinda denies that she is laughing at the questions about
Cecilia's involved in the murders
Marinda says Zak gave her the key to enter the premises and
commit murder of Michaela Valentine, not Cecilia
We all had keys to everyone, says Marinda
Marinda says she didn't blackmail Zak to participate in the
murder, but convinced him
Marinda says there were rumours that the Pastor Reginald
Bendixen was abusive
You made things 10 times worse with Ria after killing the
pastor, lawyer tells Marinda
Marinda testifies that she grew apart from Ria Grunewald
because of the pastor.
That's why she killed him, she says
Marinda explains that omissions are the result of errors
Marinda has "cars" on her plea, but testifies that
it sounded like one car
Attention shifts to the car used in the murders
Marinda says she was not involved with the bombings, says that
Le Roux Steyn lied
Marinda Steyn says
she excluded Cecilia Steyn from the group, says it was a mistake
We were a group of friends, Marinda Steyn testifies
'Krugersdorp Killers': Youngest accused was a top student, court hears
Marcel Steyn, 20, was a "diligent student" who had a promising future,
her brother Le Roux Steyn told the South Gauteng High Court in
Johannesburg on Monday at the continuation of the so-called "Krugersdorp
Killers" trial.
Huisgenoot reporter suspended for having 'affair' with one of the 'Krugersdorp Killers'
A Huisgenoot journalist was suspended last week after it emerged that
she is in an apparent relationship with one of the so-called
'Krugersdorp Killers', Rapport reported
Krugersdorp killings: Cecilia Steyn denies being a satanist
The alleged ringleader of a so-called satanic cult, who allegedly killed
11 people, told the South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg that she
was a devoted reborn Christian since 1996.