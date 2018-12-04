LIVE: Constitutional review process on #LandExpropriation 'was fair' - Malema in National Assembly
2018-12-04 14:30
MPs in National Assembly are debating the report of the Constitutional Review Committee on the review of Section 25 of the Constitution, to allow for land expropriation without compensation.
WATCH LIVE: (via Parliament TV) VIDEO
The ANC's Mothapo follows, starts off by applauding the appointment of a new NDPP and congratulates Advocate Shamila Batohi in her new role as the head of the NPA.
The ACDP's Kenneth Meshoe at the podium, says the party supports land expropriation in "an orderly manner". Meshoe says food security must be considered.
The FF Plus' Mulder is now at the podium, says Parliament is being misled to believe that the report by the Constitutional Review Committee is from the ANC, when it is from the EFF.
Mulder emphasises that his party is strongly against any amendment to the Constitution.
Mulder finishes off angrily, comparing the ANC to drunken sailors stumbling around: "This report is not worth the paper it is written on!"
Buthelezi of the IFP sums up his address by saying his party supports the amendment of the Constitution to allow for land expropriation in the interests of the public.
The NFP's Mncwabe follows Buthelezi and echoes his sentiments, saying his party is in support of the amendment to the Constitution.
Malema says if the issues of land expropriation had to be set up as a referendum, 90% of South Africans would have voted for it.
Malema: "White people who came, rich or poor, all of them came and opposed land expropriation... white interests protect one another."
Malema says those against land expropriation want to protect "white privilege".
Malema says "the process was fair".
EFF leader Julius Malema up next, starts off his address calmly, in a measured tone.
Mbabama finishes strongly: "We reject the report of the Constitutional Review Committee for the farce that it is."
Up next is the DA's Mbabama. She starts off by saying changes don't need to be made to the Constitution, but changes need to be made to the government, so that issues of the dispossession of land can be addressed.
Mbabama also refers to "rabble-rousing" EFF members, insinuating that they had no parental guidance during their formative years.
Maila finishes: "Give the people what they want."
Maila calls out and names MPs from opposition parties who were not in agreement with the proposal to amend Section 25 of the Constitution.
Maila: "The Constitution should be explicit, that expropriation without compensation is one means that can be used to address the skewed land ownership patterns. Mostly, the people were not comfortable with the 1913 cut-off, claiming that the original sin is as old as when Jan van Riebeek set foot at the Cape, on the 6th of April 1652 at 4 o'clock."
Maila: From the outset, it should be clarified that this house did not give the committee a mandate to conduct a referendum.
Though it is of no significance, 65% of written submissions were against the amendment of the Constitution.
After getting some house matters in order, the debate starts with Maila of the ANC, as scheduled.
