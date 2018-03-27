 

LIVE: 'What happened in Hermanus is anarchy, we must not allow it to flourish' - Mantashe at Land Reform Dialogue

2018-03-27 09:58

Tensions remain high in the coastal town of Hermanus following a violent outbreak between a groups of protesters and police over land occupation.

Last Updated at 11:39
11:30
11:30
11:30
11:29
11:22
Mathole Motshekga, Chair of the Portfolio Committee on Justice now on the podium.
11:15

WATCH: The Hermanus protests explained

Overstrand municipality ward 5 committee member, Masibulele JImlongo, shares his views on what triggered the ongoing Hermanus protests. He spoke to News24 on Tuesday March 27, outside the Zwelihle library.
11:11
11:11
11:11
11:00
10:56
10:52

PICS: Protests in Hermanus as residents demand land

Protesters remain in stand-off with the police in the coastal town of Hermanus as people try to invade land.
10:37

Hermanus protests: 'We have been waiting for houses for 20 years

There are rows of newly-built houses, with windows smashed in and doors ripped out in Swartdam Road, Zwelihle.

Behind a group of foot soldiers, holding the rubble-strewn frontline of Hermanus, smoke billows from the still-smouldering waste centre in Mbeki Road – a signal to all entering the town that the residents of Zwelihle are not happy.

"We have been renting here for 20 years, waiting for a house," said one woman angrily.

"I was on a waiting list. I was next," a woman says, pointing at the small units over the road."

Now somebody else gets the house."
10:30
10:29
10:28

MEDIA STATEMENT

Killing of SAPS members and torching of police stations is high treason, says Police Portfolio Committee

Parliament – The killing of South African Police Service (Saps) members and the torching of police stations is high treason and perpetrators of these crimes should receive the highest sanction possible from the judicial system, the Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Police, Mr Francois Beukman, has said.

“The Portfolio Committee on Police is of the view that the attacks on the law enforcement fraternity and facilities in the last 72 hours should be dealt with by the Saps swiftly and directly.

The perpetrators should be arrested and face the full wrath of the law. We will support all steps within the legislative framework to secure and protect law enforcement officers and property of the state,” he said. 

Beukman was reacting to the killing of a police officer outside his home in Bloemfontein on Sunday and the torching of a Saps satellite station in the Overstrand Municipality on Monday.

Beukman said the Portfolio Committee is saddened by another senseless killing of a member of the Saps and extends the committee’s condolences to the family of the deceased and the Saps.

"We call again on any member of the community to help the police in finding and arresting the perpetrators of the heinous crime. We trust that the National Commissioner will ensure that all necessary resources are made available to the team investigating the attack."

The torching and damaging of police stations and satellite stations is hugely detrimental to communities, because it directly affects the ability of the police to deal with crime effectively.

Damage to police stations means that resources meant for the building for new ones and the upgrading of existing stations will be negatively affected. 

"We call on the leaders in all communities to direct their members to ensure that the infrastructure and facilities of the Saps do not become the target of criminals and arsonists. Police stations are there to serve all citizens and should never be used as a tool for short-term gain.

"There is a duty on all patriotic South Africans who value the Constitution and the principles of constitutionalism to act within the law and support the work of those entrusted with the law enforcement duty of the Republic of South Africa," Beukman said. 
10:16
"What happened in Hermanus is anarchy & we must not allow it to flourish, also Waterfall, you can't occupy prime land because we have land expropriation without compensation." - Mantashe.
10:15
Nkoana-Mashabane: "We all don’t want land grabs, we have enough arable land for all our people."
10:14
Nkoana-Mashabane: "The law must continue doing what it is good at to deal with land grabs. We acknowledge that it can't be 2018, after spending 50bn, only 4% has gone back (to blacks)."
10:13
10:13
10:11
10:10
10:09
10:08
10:07
10:06
10:04
News24 journalist Mahlatse Mahlase tweeting from the National Forum Land Dialogue at GIBS.
09:59

Dear President Ramaphosa, it's time to visit Hermanus

It is increasingly clear that the ANC-led government of President Cyril Ramaphosa has, with respect, no clue how to deal with the fallout over the adoption of a motion to consider land expropriation without compensation.

EFF councillors are victoriously leading their followers to the Promised Land, white racists have found a new hero in a nutty Australian minister who treats them like refugees, and the DA is warning its supporters in Fourways that the land occupiers will come for their townhouses next.

On Monday the police had to fire teargas and rubber bullets at protestors in Hermanus in the Western Cape – many of them identified as EFF supporters – who came to occupy the land. A factory was burned, flats and cars were stoned and razed, a police station was set alight, and foreign shopkeepers were assaulted and chased away. The majority of victims were black.
09:59
09:59
09:59

Community leaders, police meet in Hermanus

Police and community leaders in Hermanus have gone into a special meeting after violence broke out in the area.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Donovan Heliron earlier told News24 that officials were rushing to the meeting.

"We are transporting community leaders in an effort to foster talks with them at this meeting. We will have an update on the situation following this."
09:59

WATCH: Protesters set property alight in Hermanus protest

The situation in the coastal town of Hermanus remains tense as groups of protesters are still in a stand-off with police.

Netwerk24 reported that Hermanus Primary School and High School had closed on Monday due to the ongoing protests.

There is a strong police presence in the Western Cape Overberg town after attempts at a land invasion over the weekend.
