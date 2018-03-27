LIVE: 'What happened in Hermanus is anarchy, we must not allow it to flourish' - Mantashe at Land Reform Dialogue

MEDIA STATEMENT
Killing of SAPS members and torching of police stations is high treason, says Police Portfolio Committee
Parliament – The killing of South African Police Service (Saps) members and the torching of police stations is high treason and perpetrators of these crimes should receive the highest sanction possible from the judicial system, the Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Police, Mr Francois Beukman, has said.
“The Portfolio Committee on Police is of the view that the attacks on the law enforcement fraternity and facilities in the last 72 hours should be dealt with by the Saps swiftly and directly.
The perpetrators should be arrested and face the full wrath of the law. We will support all steps within the legislative framework to secure and protect law enforcement officers and property of the state,” he said.
Beukman was reacting to the killing of a police officer outside his home in Bloemfontein on Sunday and the torching of a Saps satellite station in the Overstrand Municipality on Monday.
Beukman said the Portfolio Committee is saddened by another senseless killing of a member of the Saps and extends the committee’s condolences to the family of the deceased and the Saps.
"We call again on any member of the community to help the police in finding and arresting the perpetrators of the heinous crime. We trust that the National Commissioner will ensure that all necessary resources are made available to the team investigating the attack."
The torching and damaging of police stations and satellite stations is hugely detrimental to communities, because it directly affects the ability of the police to deal with crime effectively.
Damage to police stations means that resources meant for the building for new ones and the upgrading of existing stations will be negatively affected.
"We call on the leaders in all communities to direct their members to ensure that the infrastructure and facilities of the Saps do not become the target of criminals and arsonists. Police stations are there to serve all citizens and should never be used as a tool for short-term gain.
"There is a duty on all patriotic South Africans who value the Constitution and the principles of constitutionalism to act within the law and support the work of those entrusted with the law enforcement duty of the Republic of South Africa," Beukman said.