LIVE: Mrwebi denies playing any role in arrest of Gerrie Nel to delay Selebi prosecution, #MokgoroInquiry hears
2019-02-20 10:13
Suspended special director of public prosecutions advocate Lawrence Mrwebi responds to his detractors and accusers as he takes the stand for the first time at the Mokgoro inquiry in Centurion.
Mrwebi: I remember receiving a call from somebody who refered to himself as Mr Mabula, he wanted to clarify matters with me. I agreed. He was a member of police.
2008 January: arrest of Gerrie Nel. Hofmeyr got involved, made allegations.
Rib: Were you a party to arranging his arrest?
Chairperson, by that time I was in Durban, I had no role in the arrest.
Mrwebi says he had always thought his affidavit was top secret and did not understand how it ended up with Selebi.
We adjourn for a short break.
Mrwebi: At some point the sheriff of the court came to the office of the DPP to serve me with a subpoena to attend proceedings in the case of (Jackie) Selebi. He says he was not "very comfortable" with the subpoena.
Rib: What happened to the disciplinary hearing?
Mrwebi: The NPA entered into a settlenent agreement with me. It was signed by myself and adv (Mokotedi) Mpshe.
Rib: What was the bases of the complaint the head office had with you?
Mrwebi: One of the complaints was that I disclosed NPA info without being authorised. He says disciplinary hearing was instituted against him.
Mrwebi: I was put on special leave oN 27 January by advocate Mpshe.
Chair: What was their grievances?
Mrwebi: One of the allegations against me was that I disclosed NPA information without being authorised.
"I was assured this was a top secret investigation."
Mrwebi: Soon thereafter, I got a call to say that the task team would be coming to check information.They confronted me about meeting on 25 July.
I wanted to deny it, but if I deny, I knew that I'm going to be in trouble here. I wanted to know what it had to do with Browse Mole investigation. They requested me to impose to an affidavit.
Mrwebi says he went through their informants' registers and compiled a report and gave it to members of the national security task team. He says he gave them the report and he thought that was the end of the story.
Mrwebi says after the meeting with Pikoli he received a calland the person said members of the investigating task team wanted to visit him in Durban in relation to the Browse Mole report.
Mrwebi talks about the Browse Mole report which appeared in the media. He says it was alleged to have been produced by the Scorpions.
Mrwebi: I became a target of all sorts of victimisation. My life became a living hell to the extent that it started to affect my family as well.
Mrwebi: All of a sudden I was accused on non-performance. I said 'but guys, how can that be?' How am I suddenly being accused of not performing well?
I said 'guys, you are accusing me of all these things'.
What are these areas of concern and non-performance?
Following a report to management about irregular payments being made to someone, he became a target.
"Chair, it’s a very long story," Mrwebi responds when asked to elaborate on events surrounding the 2006 plans of a disciplinary hearing or transfer to Pretoria.
Mrwebi takes us through his CV. In 2002 he was appointed as the regional head of the Scorpions in KZN. He was responsible for investigation and prosecution of serious organised crimes and serious commercial crimes.
President Cyril Ramaphosa suspended both advocate Nomgcobo Jiba and Mrwebi in October 2018, pending the outcome of the inquiry.
