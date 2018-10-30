LIVE: Mihalik was under 24-hour private security protection, say sources
2018-10-30 09:00
Lawyer Pete Mihalik has been murdered in a Cape Town shooting.
LIVE NEWS FEED
Jump to
bottom
Last Updated at
09:52
During the bail application involving Modack and four
co-accused, investigating officer Charl Kinnear had testified that a firearm
was stolen during an altercation in Parow in March - an incident which is set
to have sparked the nightclub security takeover.
The firearm, he had alleged, had turned up at Mihalik's
offices.
Mihalik, Kinnear had said, told controversial businessman
Andre Naude he would return the firearm to its owner in exchange for R20 000.
Brian Wainstein, an international steroid smuggler who was
murdered in Constantia in August 2017, had paid over this money and the firearm
was returned.
However, the state prosecutor in the Modack case had said
this evidence should never have been led, and was without substance.
JUST IN: Advocate linked to Modack case shot
A top Cape Town advocate has been shot in an incident on
Tuesday morning.
Pete Mihalik, who previously represented an accused in an
extortion case centring on suspected underworld kingpin Nafiz Modack, was
seriously wounded, sources confirmed.
On November 8, 2016, Mihalik's close associate Noorudien
Hassan, an attorney, was murdered in Lansdowne.
Both had been involved in the massive police firearm
smuggling case which started out as a Western Cape-based investigation and
which evolved into a national one.
According to acquaintances of Mihalik, he was under 24-hour protection by a security company. His bodyguards arrived on the scene shortly after the shooting.
Pete Mihalik's last WhatsApp profile pic with his son.
Neighbour says this is Mihalik's child's backpack. Blood drop clear on leather rage and blood stains on top of bag.
News24's special writer Mandy Wiener reports that Mihalik was deeply involved in the Cape Town udnerworld: "Over the past two years, a 'turf war' has been playing out in Cape Town between a more established grouping linked to Sea Point businessman Mark Lifman and a new faction headed by Nafiz Modack. The Booysen brothers, Colin and Jerome 'Donkie' Booysen, have been divided, with Colin siding with Modack and Donkie with Lifman. The result has been numerous tit for tat shootings and attempted and successful assasinations. It’s believed Mihalik found himself deeply involved in this standoff and attempted to intervene to resolve the dispute."
#Mihalik A neighbour heard two shots and ran down to school. "The shots sounded different, like close to glass". @TeamNews24 @JennaEtheridge
The scene outside Reddam House School in Cape Town on Tuesday morning where criminal lawyer Pete Mihalik was shot dead.
The scene outside Reddam House School in Cape Town on Tuesday morning where criminal lawyer Pete Mihalik was shot dead.
The scene outside Reddam House School in Cape Town on Tuesday morning where criminal lawyer Pete Mihalik was shot dead.
The scene outside Reddam House School in Cape Town on Tuesday morning where criminal lawyer Pete Mihalik was shot dead.
In 2016, criminal attorney Noorudien Hassan was shot dead outside his home in Lansdowne in Cape Town. Hassan worked closely with Pete Mihalik. Now Mihalik has been shot dead while dropping his kids at school. Frightening. @MandyWiener
One neighbour told News24 she had rushed out after hearing around two shots. She said they sounded different, perhaps because it was close range. She recalled that people pulled Mihalik out the vehicle and that his son was covered in blood.
International kickboxer Jan "The Giant" Nortje (C)
with advocate Pete Mihalik (L) and Riaan Louw (R) outside the Cape Town Magistrate's
Court in Cape Town.
Nortje is accused of stealing a diamond worth R1.7m, after
being asked by a friend to sell the diamond in Pretoria. He was released on
bail. (Nasief Manie, Gallo Images, Foto24, file)
#Mihalik's son was also hurt in the shooting and is being treated in hospital. It's unclear how badly he was wounded. Mihalik's daughter is unharmed. @MandyWiener
Crime scene investigators were combing the scene, speaking to neighbours and looking at CCTV from nearby buildings while family and friends of Mihalik consoled each other on the crime scene.
An unknown gunman was believed to have shot Mihalik once through the window of his black Mercedes-Benz AMG vehicle. His children were in the car at the time of the shooting. News24 understands that his young boy was badly injured with head injuries.
The Green Point community was reeling of shock after the assassination of prominent Cape Town advocate Pete Mihalik on his way to dropping his two children at Reddam House private school.
SAPS statement on Green Point murder under investigation
Western Cape: Detectives of the
Anti-Gang unit and SAPS crime scene expects are combing the scene for clues
following a shooting incident that occurred on the corner of Cavalcade and Thornhill
in Green Point this morning at around 07:35.
According to reports, a 50 year
old man was shot in his head and fatally wounded in his vehicle by an
unidentified suspect who is yet to be arrested. The suspect was seen fleeing
the scene in a metallic grey VW Polo.
The victim's eight year old son sustained
an injury during the incident and was admitted to hospital. The circumstances
surrounding the incident are being investigated and anyone with information is
kindly requested to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111.
Ex-cop in guns-to-gangs case should be charged with murder - lawyer
Former police colonel Chris Prinsloo should be charged with the more than one thousand murders committed with firearms allegedly smuggled from police to criminals, an advocate has told the Western Cape High Court.
Shooting at Reddam school on Atlantic Seaboard. Several sources say victim is top lawyer who was dropping off his son. Police on scene. @MandyWiener
Attorney killed in shooting outside Cape Town school
A parent has allegedly been shot dead by unknown men outside Reddam House Atlantic Seaboard school in Green Point, Cape Town on Tuesday morning.