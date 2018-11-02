 

LIVE: Lerato Sengadi allowed at funeral, but not recognised as wife - HHP's family

2018-11-02 13:45

Lerato Sengadi has taken to court in a bid to stop the funeral of her late husband, hip-hop musician Jabulani Tsambo.

Sengadi
Last Updated at 15:15
15:15
Mahon says the entire family is in Mafikeng for funeral attendance, people have made bookings and rehearsals are prepared.
15:14
15:13

Mahon argues that postponing the funeral would not make any sense, as many have already made arrangements to attend the funeral.
15:10
Sengadi has not identified any aspects of the funeral that she disagrees with. She has only disagreed that the funeral does not involve her. 
15:09
A great loss to be suffered by family if interdict was granted, says Mahon. The applicant had not participated in funeral arrangements. 
15:07
Applicant was aware of funeral date. The funeral has been categorised as a civic state funeral. 
15:03
Judge asks Mahon if he is familiar with customary reunions.
15:02
14:59
"Are you saying that’s the only way (handing over of bride at groom's place) it can be recognised as customary marriage?" -Judge Mokhoatlheng asks Mahon.
14:58
According to Mahon, Sengadi herself expressed that tradition was important to HHP and that he would therefore would’ve followed it to the core.
14:54
There must be a handing over of the bride. That is the requirement, Mahon tells judge.
14:54
 Mahon asserts that this letter was sent to set a meeting for preparations of the handover ceremony.
14:53

During negotiations, both families agreed to meet again to complete lobola negotiations, as stated in a letter written by the Tsambo family to Sengadi's family.
14:51
Customary marriage "is a process," Mahon says.
14:50
Mahon mentions that him and HHP attended the same school, sang in the choir together. Refers to the late singer as Jabba.
14:47

Mahon further disputes Lerato's view that the handover ceremony was complete.

The wedding was held at her home in Soweto, not the groom's home. The bride cannot be delivered at her own home. Common cause did not take place. 
14:44
14:44
14:44
The process itself essentially means nothing if, in the end, the bride is not handed over, Mahon argues.
14:43

Mahon makes representations on customary marriage.

"It is not about the bride and the groom. It's about the two families."
14:39
14:38
14:38
 Tsambo family representative says they don’t regard the ululating in the video as a wedding celebration. 
14:37
Interpreter will transcribe what’s being said in the video. Whether or not there is proof of lobola negotiations and dialogue towards the welcoming of Sengadi as HHP's wife.
14:35
14:35
An interpreter now views the video to observe what is being said in it.
14:33
Both counsels agree that the video is not conclusive.
14:33

Court resumes.
14:21
14:20
14:19
14:18
The visual content includes two relatives congratulating Sengadi on her marraige.
14:17

Judge asks Tsambo family lawyer if they accept the viewing of the video. Advocate Mahon agrees to showing the video.

Court adjouns for a short while to allow judge and lawyers to view the video.
14:13
14:12
14:10
Bester argues that HHP built a life in Johannesburg, should be buried there.
14:07
Bester tells the court that before his death, HHP asked to be buried in Johannesburg.
14:02
13:58

Lerato Sengadi remembers HHP: 'Our love is one written about in novels, sang about in songs, and acted out in movies'

Hip-hop artist HHP's wife, Lerato Sengadi, delivered an emotional tribute at her husband's memorial service in Johannesburg on Tuesday.

Joined by friends and family on stage Lerato said: "I've lost a husband, my best friend, my comedian, my favourite artist, my Scrabble mate, the love of my life."
13:55
Judge says video should be played in open court, if available.
13:52
Bester says there's video footage of celebrations, following lobola negotiation, which shows that the family recognised Sengadi as Jabba’s wife.
13:50
13:50
Advocate Bester, representing Sengadi, goes into details about what constitutes a customary marriage, adding that is the issue at the root of this matter.
13:49
13:48

No agreement has been reached between two parties following an attempted settlement, Sengadi's lawyer says.
13:47
The Tsambo family have stated in their affidavit that Lerato Sengadi is not HHP's wife as they did not enter into a customary marriage.
13:47
13:47
13:47
13:46

Lerato Sengadi details marital woes with HHP in court papers

Details of Jabulani "HHP" Tsambo's struggle with depression and drug abuse have emerged in a court application his customary wife, Lerato Sengadi, lodged to interdict his funeral.

The application was heard in the South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg on Friday.In papers before the court, Sengadi said: "Jabba has a history of depression and addiction.

Throughout the years I supported him and tried to persuade him to submit himself to rehabilitation [but] to no avail."
