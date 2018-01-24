AS IT HAPPENED: Mahlangu admits to ‘violating’ patients’ rights at #LifeEsidimeni hearing
2018-01-24 17:00
Former Gauteng Health MEC Qedani Mahlangu once again returns after facing a grilling, to answer for her part in the Life Esidimeni tragedy which led to the deaths of at least 143 vulnerable patients.
For the latest updates follow News24 reporter Jeanette Chabalala: @J_chabalala
Moseneke: If you were to charge anybody here, disciplinary , who would it be?
Mahlangu says she would charge Mosenogi, Manamela and Selebano.
Mahlangu: "If you work with people and you don't trust them, how are you going to do government work with people you don't trust?"
Moseneke: What was so pressing that [the move] must happen by
May 2016?
Mahlangu: My assumption was the planning done will enable
the appropriate execution.
Moseneke: Why didn’t you agree to an extension of a year?
Mahlangu: The quality of care is deteriorating, the
officials would have said. At the time we were not aware of the consequences.
Moseneke presses on why Mahlangu rushed the project. What
was the urgency that she had to ‘slam the door behind patients’?
Mahlangu: Information I had at my disposal did not suggest
that things would go horribly wrong.
Moseneke:What did you know about the NGOs where many people died?
I didn’t know much about them, Mahlangu says.
Hassim: Why did you admit patients without files?
Mahlangu: Properly qualified people and officials were on
the ground.
Hassim: So it was the officials?
Mahlangu: Yes of course.
The report done on the ‘lowlights’
of Precious Angels include; no food
menu, expired food in storage, lack of cleanliness, lack of toiletries and
overcrowding.
Moseneke: “Did you read
and go through these lowlights?”
Mahlangu: Yes
Moseneke: Why did you
believe that things would be alright? You read all these things and satisfied
that everything was going to be alright?
Hassim goes over ‘lowlights’,
Mahlangu suggests going through actions and recommendations for the ‘lowlights’.
Moseneke ask how things
went from ‘everything is fine’ to shutting down NGOs.
Mahlangu says a report
states that issues were being taken care of.
Mahlangu says it is
factually incorrect by the health ombudsman to say that the national department
of health shut down NGOs after intervening.
She says this was done
by the provincial department.
Moseneke: Why did you
not ask without the money if any of the patients had died?
Mahlangu: I was not
aware patients were dying.
Hassim tells Mahlangu
more, not less, money was used.
Moseneke adds that more
was used to transfer patients.
Moseneke says many died and there was no money to move them but Mahlangu says she has no idea how the money was used.
Moseneke asks why didn’t
Mahlangu take precautions and make sure NGOs were properly capacitated before sending
patients to NGOs.
Mahlangu says she tried her best.
Mahlangu was not aware
of any deaths at NGOs when visiting Precious Angels.
Hassim asks “not one?”
Mahlangu says no.
Mahlangu says she doesn’t remember asking to see a license when visiting Precious Angels.
“I don’t know how a licence works,” Mahlangu says.
Mahlangu says she was annoyed with the noise made by media reporting about the conditions at Cullinan. She then went to visit the facility.
Mahlangu says she saw the poor conditions when she visited Cullinan and other facilities.
Moseneke tells Mahlangu: “You and the collective decided to close down, the hospital is full, you visit and find unsatisfactory conditions at Cullinan and NGOS. Why didn’t you order closure or that they move to better places?"
Mahlangu says she did request that patients be moved to be better places and expected officials to do so after instructing them.
Moseneke tells the crowd that those heckling would be compelled to leave - he says even if they don't like the answers they should respect the witness.
Mahlangu says she is still reading transcripts. "I am doing the best I can to go through the documents...really I am trying."
Mahlangu is specifically asked about the situation and poor conditions at the Takalani facility, but once again asks if she can go home and refresh her memory, and come back tomorrow and answer all questions relating to Takalani.
Moseneke asks about reports of typhoid at the facility, saying it's quite a big thing and it's "unacceptable" to not remember. Mahlangu defends herself once again.
"Can I answer the question tomorrow, please?" Mahlangu asks multiple times.
Moseneke asks Mahlangu what happened to the workers from Life Esidimeni when it was closed down. Mahlangu says she has a document that suggests 365 of the people were employed by the Department of Health. Moseneke asks for copies of the document.
A bit of back and forth now about dates and times of meetings where the loss of jobs - hundreds of workers would stand to lose their jobs - was discussed. Hassim and Mahlangu can't agree on dates of meetings, and Mahlangu says issues of employment in government can drag on from one year to the next.
"I'm not an HR specialist," says Mahlangu.