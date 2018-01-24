 

AS IT HAPPENED: Mahlangu admits to ‘violating’ patients’ rights at #LifeEsidimeni hearing

2018-01-24 17:00

Former Gauteng Health MEC Qedani Mahlangu once again returns after facing a grilling, to answer for her part in the Life Esidimeni tragedy which led to the deaths of at least 143 vulnerable patients.

 - For the latest updates follow News24 reporter Jeanette Chabalala: @J_chabalala

WATCH LIVE: 

(Courtesy of SABC) 

LIVE NEWS FEED

Jump to
bottom

Last Updated at 18:46
17:55
17:49
17:42

Moseneke: If you were to charge anybody here, disciplinary , who would it be?

Mahlangu says she would charge Mosenogi, Manamela and Selebano.

17:41
Mahlangu: "If you work with people and you don't trust them, how are you going to do government work with people you don't trust?"
17:41
17:40
17:40

Moseneke: What was so pressing that [the move] must happen by May 2016?

Mahlangu: My assumption was the planning done will enable the appropriate execution.

Moseneke: Why didn’t you agree to an extension of a year?

Mahlangu: The quality of care is deteriorating, the officials would have said. At the time we were not aware of the consequences.

Moseneke presses on why Mahlangu rushed the project. What was the urgency that she had to ‘slam the door behind patients’?

Mahlangu: Information I had at my disposal did not suggest that things would go horribly wrong.

Moseneke:What did you know about the NGOs where many people died?

I didn’t know much about them, Mahlangu says.

17:28

Hassim: Why did you admit patients without files?

Mahlangu: Properly qualified people and officials were on the ground.

Hassim: So it was the officials?

Mahlangu: Yes of course.

17:20
17:17
17:17
The report done on the ‘lowlights’ of Precious Angels include; no food menu, expired food in storage, lack of cleanliness, lack of toiletries and overcrowding.
17:14

Moseneke: “Did you read and go through these lowlights?”

Mahlangu: Yes

Moseneke: Why did you believe that things would be alright? You read all these things and satisfied that everything was going to be alright?

17:12
Hassim goes over ‘lowlights’, Mahlangu suggests going through actions and recommendations for the ‘lowlights’.
17:10

Moseneke ask how things went from ‘everything is fine’ to shutting down NGOs.

Mahlangu says a report states that issues were being taken care of.

17:07
17:07

Mahlangu says it is factually incorrect by the health ombudsman to say that the national department of health shut down NGOs after intervening.  

She says this was done by the provincial department.

16:57
16:55
16:51
16:51

Moseneke: Why did you not ask without the money if any of the patients had died?

Mahlangu: I was not aware patients were dying.

16:48
16:47
16:47
Hassim tells Mahlangu more, not less, money was used. Moseneke adds that more was used to transfer patients.
16:37
Moseneke says many died and there was no money to move them but Mahlangu says she has no idea how the money was used.
16:34
16:28
16:26

Moseneke asks why didn’t Mahlangu take precautions and make sure NGOs were properly capacitated before sending patients to NGOs.

Mahlangu says she tried her best.
16:23
16:22

Mahlangu was not aware of any deaths at NGOs when visiting Precious Angels.

Hassim asks “not one?”

Mahlangu says no.  

16:19

Mahlangu says she doesn’t remember asking to see a license when visiting Precious Angels.

“I don’t know how a licence works,” Mahlangu says.
16:17
16:17
16:14
16:13
Mahlangu says she was annoyed with the noise made by media reporting about the conditions at Cullinan. She then went to visit the facility.
16:11
16:11
16:10
16:09

Mahlangu says she saw the poor conditions when she visited Cullinan and other facilities.

Moseneke tells Mahlangu: “You and the collective decided to close down, the hospital is full, you visit and find unsatisfactory conditions at Cullinan and NGOS. Why didn’t you order closure or that they move to better places?"

Mahlangu says she did request that patients be moved to be better places and expected officials to do so after instructing them.
16:00
Moseneke tells the crowd that those heckling would be compelled to leave - he says even if they don't like the answers they should respect the witness.
16:00

Mahlangu says she is still reading transcripts. "I am doing the best I can to go through the documents...really I am trying."
15:59
15:58
15:55

Mahlangu is specifically asked about the situation and poor conditions at the Takalani facility, but once again asks if she can go home and refresh her memory, and come back tomorrow and answer all questions relating to Takalani. 

Moseneke asks about reports of typhoid at the facility, saying it's quite a big thing and it's "unacceptable" to not remember. Mahlangu defends herself once again.
15:46
15:46

"Can I answer the question tomorrow, please?" Mahlangu asks multiple times. 
15:45
15:38

Moseneke asks Mahlangu what happened to the workers from Life Esidimeni when it was closed down. Mahlangu says she has a document that suggests 365 of the people were employed by the Department of Health. Moseneke asks for copies of the document. 
15:30

A bit of back and forth now about dates and times of meetings where the loss of jobs - hundreds of workers would stand to lose their jobs - was discussed. Hassim and Mahlangu can't agree on dates of meetings, and Mahlangu says issues of employment in government can drag on from one year to the next.

"I'm not an HR specialist," says Mahlangu. 
15:26
15:22
Load Older Posts

Jump to
top

SHARE:

Inside News24

 
ADVERTORIAL
Competition regulation for a growing and inclusive economy

ADVERTORIAL: The Competition Commission of South Africa is conducting advocacy work in the South African automotive aftermarket industry and has gazetted a Draft Code of Conduct for public comment.

/News
No support from National Government on Western Cape drought crisis - DA
Traffic Alerts
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Tuesday, January 23 2018-01-23 21:06 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTO TRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 