AS IT HAPPENED: More people are complying with Cape water restrictions #WaterCrisis

Media Statement from Minister Mokonyane on Western Cape
Water Crisis and Day Zero
The Minister of Water and Sanitations, Nomvula Mokonyane,
has noted several political utterances by the Premier of the Western Cape, Ms
Helen Zille, and the leader of the Democratic Alliance (DA), Mmusi Maimane,
with regards to the water crisis in the Western Cape and in particular, Cape
Town.
What the Premier and leader of the Democratic Alliance have
sought to do is to absolve themselves of their responsibilities in the
management of the water crisis through an attempt to mischievously create
scapegoats and shift the blame on the seriousness of the water crisis to
national government and the Minister in particular.
The Minister of Water and Sanitation together with the City
of Cape Town and the provincial ministry of
Local Government, Environment and Development Planning in the Western
Cape have held several meetings in an effort to manage and mitigate the effects
of the drought on water availability for the province.
These engagements gave birth to the Restrictions Management
Committee and the Joint-Operations Centre that have been overseeing the drought
management functions and interventions in the province with the joint
participation of local, provincial and national government.
Through these efforts a Water Indaba, bringing together the
whole of government, the private and agricultural sectors along with academics
and experts, was convened to look into the various possible solutions and
actions necessary to avert a water black-out.
Several of the proposals
emanating from these engagements have since been pursued including desalination
options, the recycling of water, further increases in restrictions, clearing of
canals, dredging of dams and expediting the implementation of the Berg
River-Voelvlei augmentation scheme.
Currently, the rate of abstraction from the Western Cape
Water Supply System has increased despite restrictions gazetted by the
department of water and sanitation which placed a 45% water use restriction for
domestic users and 60% for agriculture.
The Cape Town Water Supply System (Six
Dams supplying Cape Town) alone, decreased by a highly concerning 1.43% in the
last week leaving the dam levels at 26.94%.
We continue to see falling reservoir capacities and the
combined capacity of the 43 dams in the Province which we monitor on a weekly
basis decreased by 1.37% in the last week to 25.21%.
The City of Cape Town, now on Level 6 restrictions, are
still not achieving their target of 500 megalitres per day and are over by
approximately 86 megalitres per day.
Urgency is required in assisting the City of Cape Town to
avert #DayZero through increases public
awareness and enforcement of compliance with water use restrictions in order to
stretch the available water resources and minimize the possibility of a
#DayZero.
"The Western Cape drought and current water crisis in
Cape Town requires a massive public involvement process where citizens adhere
to and assist in identifying those who still continue to use water
irresponsibly. No amount of politicking and scapegoats will do away with the imminent
water blackout we face in the Western Cape if we fail to act responsibly."
"What the Premier and Mmusi Maimane are trying to do is
to shield the province and their organization from accountability on the water
crisis by shifting blame on the issue to National Government without
acknowledgment of the interventions implemented thus far in support of the
province by the National government working through the National Disaster
Management Centre."
"As a department we have successfully intervened and
saved several provinces who were devastated by the drought over the last three
years and will continue to do so in the Western Cape as well. Our mandate for
water provision and support knows no politics and we will not be drawn into
petty political squabbles whilst the people and economy of the Western Cape are
on the verge of a possible water supply blackout."
"Defeating Day Zero has been and continues to be our
main priority and the work that has been done over the last year will continue
with increased urgency to ensure we guarantee access to water for
citizens," said Minister Mokonyane.
On 12 January 2018 the department published additional
interventions in the Government Gazette with regard to limiting the use of
water in the Breede-Gouritz and Berg-Olifants Water Management Areas.
This
notice includes inter-alia the following:
• Curtailing
groundwater abstractions for domestic and industrial use by 45% and for
agricultural use by 60%. This brings the restrictions on groundwater use in
line with the restrictions applied to surface water use.
• Curtailment
of water for irrigation use from the system dams once the users have depleted
their seasonal bulk volumes (for some users this could be as early the end of
January 2018).
• The
installation of electronic water recording and monitoring/measurement devices.
Additional officials have also been deployed from the
department to the province to strengthen our compliance and enforcement
capabilities in the province to ensure that water-users comply with
restrictions and that we deal effectively with any transgressions.
Minister Mokonyane will over the next few days hold several
follow-up meetings with the various stakeholders to assess progress on the
implementation of current interventions and an assessment of new interventions
necessary to avert #DayZero.
