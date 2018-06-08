 

LIVE: Zuma supporters increasing ahead of his court appearance

2018-06-08 06:38

Former president Jacob Zuma will face his day in court related to corruption charges.

08:02
At least 15 police vehicles in the area and roads still open despite police promise to close the roads
07:57
Media broadcast vans have been set up outside the KwaZulu-Natal High Court ahead of Jacob Zuma's court appearance
07:47
07:46
Entrance to the Durban high court where President Jacob Zuma is expected to appear on Friday (Felix Dlangamandla)
07:42
07:35

Traffic in Durban is heavy ahead of Jacob Zuma's court appearance and expected supporters march.  

Police have indicated that roads will be closed at least until 13:00

07:31
Zuma supporters say he is being victimised
07:29
ANC memorabilia on sale near the Durban High Court. (Sarel van der Walt)
07:28
Bishop TB Ngcobo has expressed support for Jacob Zuma
07:24
07:23
The court case is expected to begin at 10:00
07:23
About 10 000 Zuma supporters are expected to arrive
07:22

Police are closing the road and diverting traffic  

Police say roads will be closed until 13:00 or perhaps later

07:22
No one has been let into the court
07:22
Zuma supporters increasing in number
07:19
Zuma supporters says he was about to change the lives of the poor with land redistribution
07:19
The Durban High court early Friday morning where former President Jacob Zuma is expected to appear (Sarel van der Walt)
07:06
07:03
A number of roads are expected to be closed in Durban
07:03
Smaller crowd for the vigil than expected, but thousands expected to march in support of Zuma later
07:02
Zuma faces 16 counts of fraud and racketeering
06:58
Zuma supporters gathered for a night vigil ahead of the former president's court appearance
06:53
Jacob Zuma's charges relate to the controversial arms deal, formally known as the Strategic Defence Procurement Package. It was a multibillion-rand military acquisition project finalised in 1999.
06:45
Security is tight around the KwaZulu-Natal High Court ahead of former president Jacob Zuma's appearance
06:38

10 things you should know about The State vs Jacob Zuma

After years of asking for it, former president Jacob Zuma's day in court has finally arrived.
06:38

3 ways Zuma could still try to postpone justice in his corruption case

On appearing in the Durban High Court in March, former president Jacob Zuma's legal team said he will seek a review of National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) Shaun Abrahams' decision that there was no reason for him not to stand trial on 16 corruption charges.
06:38

Timeline: Jacob Zuma gets his day in court

Former president Jacob Zuma is expected to appear in the KwaZulu-Natal High Court
