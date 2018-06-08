LIVE: Zuma supporters increasing ahead of his court appearance
2018-06-08 06:38
Former president Jacob Zuma will face his day in court related to corruption charges.
At least 15 police vehicles in the area and roads still open
despite police promise to close the roads
Media broadcast vans have been set up outside the
KwaZulu-Natal High Court ahead of Jacob Zuma's court appearance
Entrance to the Durban high court where President Jacob Zuma is expected to appear on Friday (Felix Dlangamandla)
Traffic in Durban is heavy ahead of Jacob Zuma's court
appearance and expected supporters march.
Police have indicated that roads will be closed at least
until 13:00
Zuma supporters say he is being victimised
ANC memorabilia on sale near the Durban High Court. (Sarel van der Walt)
Bishop TB Ngcobo has expressed support for Jacob Zuma
The court case is expected to begin at 10:00
About 10 000 Zuma supporters are expected to arrive
Police are closing the road and diverting traffic
Police say roads will be closed until 13:00 or perhaps
later
No one has been let into the court
Zuma supporters increasing in number
Zuma supporters says he was about to change the lives of the
poor with land redistribution
The Durban High court early Friday morning where former President Jacob Zuma is expected to appear (Sarel van der Walt)
A number of roads are expected to be closed in Durban
Smaller crowd for the vigil than expected, but thousands
expected to march in support of Zuma later
Zuma faces 16 counts of fraud and racketeering
Zuma supporters gathered for a night vigil ahead of the
former president's court appearance
Jacob Zuma's charges relate to the controversial arms deal, formally known as the
Strategic Defence Procurement Package. It was a multibillion-rand
military acquisition project finalised in 1999.
Security is tight around the KwaZulu-Natal High Court ahead
of former president Jacob Zuma's appearance
After years of asking for it, former president Jacob Zuma's day in court has finally arrived.
On appearing in the Durban High Court in March, former president Jacob
Zuma's legal team said he will seek a review of National Director of
Public Prosecutions (NDPP) Shaun Abrahams' decision that there was no
reason for him not to stand trial on 16 corruption charges.
Former president Jacob Zuma is expected to appear in the KwaZulu-Natal High Court