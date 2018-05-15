 

LIVE: 'The use of deadly force by Israel is unacceptable' - Lindiwe Sisulu

2018-05-15 10:17

Protesters have started gathering on Keizersgracht Street in Cape Town ahead of the march in support of the Palestinian cause.

Amaarah Marcus, 10, and Nuhaa Isaacs, 9, from Gordon’s Bay with a flag that reads "leave our Palestinian brothers and sisters alone". (Tammy Petersen, News24)
Protesters have started gathering on Keizersgracht Street for the #GreatReturnMarch. Proceedings start at 11:00. (Tammy Petersen, News24)
Protests are set to start at 11:00.
Trump, aides celebrate Jerusalem embassy, as border burns

President Donald Trump and his top aides on Monday hailed the opening of the new US Embassy in Jerusalem as a "great day," a position that roiled the Arab world and fuelled deadly protests along the Israel-Palestinian border.

The move ends — at least for now — America's chances of becoming a neutral peace broker in the Middle East.

And while the approach was swiftly condemned by Muslim world leaders, Trump's new policy appeases a powerful pro-Israeli lobby within the Republican party.Attending the ceremony on Monday was Republican mega-donor Sheldon Adelson, who at one point offered to pay for part of the new embassy.

Also attending was Trump's daughter, Ivanka, and her husband, Jared Kushner, who work as senior White House aides.

"While presidents before him have backed down from their pledge to move the American embassy once they were in office, this president delivered. Because when President Trump makes a promise, he keeps it," Kushner, Trump's chief Mideast adviser, told attendees.
Christians, ANC host events in support of Palestine

In solidarity with Palestine, the Johannesburg Christian community and the ANC in the Western Cape have planned events for Sunday and next week Tuesday.

The Christian community in Johannesburg will be holding a vigil at Constitutional Hill on Sunday to acknowledge the six-week protests along the fence separating Gaza and Israel, dubbed the #GreatReturnMarch.

Religious institutions have noted the growing number of Christians who are becoming increasingly aware of "the true nature of Israeli apartheid state", organiser Reverend Ntuthuko Nkosi said.

The South African Council of Churches, the Council of African Independent Churches, Kairos Southern Africa, South African Jews for a Free Palestine and BDS Africa are in support of the vigil.
SA pulls ambassador out of Israel over Gaza violence

South Africa has taken a strong stance against the killing of 41 Palestinians by Israeli armed forces by pulling the SA ambassador out of Israel.

"Given the indiscriminate and gravity of the latest Israeli attack, the South African government has taken a decision to recall Ambassador Sisa Ngombane with immediate effect until further notice," Department of International Relations spokesperson Ndivhuwo Mabaya said on Monday.

Mabaya said the attack also resulted in scores of Palestinian citizens being injured.

He said government condemned "in the strongest terms possible the latest act of violent aggression carried out by Israeli armed forces along the Gaza border".
LATEST: Palestinians to bury their dead after 58 killed

Palestinians will be burying their dead on Tuesday after 58 people were killed by Israeli forces during Gaza border protests.

Khaled Batch, the head of the grassroots organising committee of the protests, says Tuesday will be a day for funerals, suggesting there were no plans for border marches.

Israeli media reported that some tents where protesters have been gathering, have been taken down at the border.

Tuesday is what Palestinians call their "nakba" anniversary, or catastrophe marking the creation of Israel 70 years ago.
UPDATE: 41 Palestinians killed by Israeli army at Gaza border

Israeli fire killed at least 41 Palestinians during mass protests along the Gaza border on Monday, marking the deadliest day of violence there since a devastating 2014 cross-border war and casting a cloud over Israel's festive inauguration of the new US Embassy in contested Jerusalem.

In a show of anger fuelled by the embassy move, protesters set tyres on fire, sending plumes of black smoke into the air, and hurled firebombs and stones toward Israeli troops across the border.

The Israeli military said its troops had come under fire, and accused protesters of trying to break through the border fence. It said troops shot and killed three Palestinians who were trying to plant a bomb.

By mid-afternoon, at least 41 Palestinians, including a 14-year-old boy, were killed while at least 772 were wounded, including 27 critically injured, Palestinian health officials said.
WATCH: The battle for the future of the Cape mountain zebra
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Saturday, May 12 2018-05-12 21:08 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
