LIVE: 'The use of deadly force by Israel is unacceptable' - Lindiwe Sisulu

Trump, aides celebrate Jerusalem embassy, as border burns
President Donald Trump and his top aides on Monday hailed the opening of the new US Embassy in Jerusalem as a "great day," a position that roiled the Arab world and fuelled deadly protests along the Israel-Palestinian border.
The move ends — at least for now — America's chances of becoming a neutral peace broker in the Middle East.
And while the approach was swiftly condemned by Muslim world leaders, Trump's new policy appeases a powerful pro-Israeli lobby within the Republican party.Attending the ceremony on Monday was Republican mega-donor Sheldon Adelson, who at one point offered to pay for part of the new embassy.
Also attending was Trump's daughter, Ivanka, and her husband, Jared Kushner, who work as senior White House aides.
"While presidents before him have backed down from their pledge to move the American embassy once they were in office, this president delivered. Because when President Trump makes a promise, he keeps it," Kushner, Trump's chief Mideast adviser, told attendees.