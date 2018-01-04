Here are the top matric achievers of 2017 - AS IT HAPPENED

 

Here are the top matric achievers of 2017

2018-01-04 15:54

Have a look at the list of top performing learners in the National Senior Certificate exams for 2017, which recorded a pass rate of 75.1% with progressed learners, and 76.5% without progressed pupils.

20:01

Have a look at the list of top performing learners in the National Senior Certificate exams for 2017, which recorded a pass rate of 75.1% with progressed learners, and 76.5% without progressed pupils.

Top Maths achievers:

1. Takalani Bambela (Limpopo)

2. Khodani Wonderful Nemalamamgwa (Limpopo)

3. Mogopodi Molusi (Nothern Cape)

Top Science:

1. Timera Naidoo (KwaZulu-Natal)

2. Matthys Louis Carstens (Western Cape)

3. Erin Michael Solomons (Western Cape)

Top LSEN:

1. Joshua Kelley Chetty (Gauteng)

2. Tumelo Mashigo (Gauteng)

3. Katlego Manone (Free State)

Top Math and Science:

1. Takalani Bambela (Limpopo)

2. Khodani Wonderful Nemalamamgwa (Limpopo)

3. Phikolomzi Mjikelwa (Eastern Cape)

Top achievers in quintile 1:

1. Reamohetse Mofitiso (Eastern Cape)

2. Boitumelo Ngoepe (Limpopo)

3. Thalentha Ngobeni (Mpumalanga)

Top achievers in quintile 2:

1. Siyanda Pikwa (Gauteng)

2. Musiwalo Kutama (Limpopo)

3. Takalani Bambela (Limpopo)

Top achievers in quintile 3:

1. Mandisa Xaba (KwaZulu-Natal)

2. Mphoentle Piliso (Eastern Cape)

3. Pikolomzi Mjikelwa (Eastern Cape)

Top achievers in quintile 4:

1. Anza Tshipetane (Limpopo)

2. Timera Naidoo (KwaZulu-Natal)

3. Marie-Tinka Olivier (North West)

Top achievers in quintile 5:

1. Janke van Dyk (Western Cape)

2. Matthys Carstens (Western Cape)

3. Joanna Smith (KwaZulu-Natal)
19:32
19:29
19:25
19:18
19:16
19:16
19:15
19:14
19:05

Zuma congratulates matric class of 2017

President Jacob Zuma has today, 04 January 2018, congratulated all the matriculants who sat through their National Senior Certificates examinations in 2017, whose results were released by the Minister of Basic Education, Mrs Angie Motshekga today.

With the overall pass rate climbing from 72.5% in 2016 to 75.1% in 2017, the President has noted the consistently improving pass rate since the dawn of freedom and democracy in the country.

“We welcome the fact that the pass rate has consistently improved since the democratic dispensation, especially since the reconfiguration of Education into two separate departments namely Basic Education on one hand and Higher Education and Training on the other hand. This reaffirms Government’s focus on education as an apex priority and the greatest enabler of the society as well as a key aspect of our programme of Radical Socio-Economic Transformation,” said President Zuma.

President Zuma further encouraged those who did not achieve a university pass and those who failed never to lose hope, adding that there was a wide choice of other opportunities.

“We encourage those who did not pass that there are still plenty opportunities to be explored to fulfil their dreams. We wish to remind our matriculants of the many opportunities provided by Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVETs) colleges and other vocational training centres across the country. The learners still have an extra opportunity to better their results in their second attempt during supplementary examinations to take place at many matric rewrite centres.  They should use this setback as an opportunity to reflect and improve,” said the President.

President Zuma has also called on parents, teachers, friends and relatives to provide the necessary support to all the Class of 2017 matriculants.
19:01
18:54
18:52
18:51
Janka van Dyk from Hoërskool Bellville in the Western Cape is the top learner in the country for 2017.
18:46
18:43
18:42
18:41
18:41
The top achieving learners are now being announced.
18:36

National matric results pass rate is 75.1%

The 2017 National Senior Certificate pass rate is 75.1% with progressed learners, and 76.5% without progressed pupils.

A total of 802 431 pupils wrote the exams, Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga said in Johannesburg on Thursday evening.

The pass rate without progressed learners at 76.5% was up by 0.3% from 76.2% in 2016.

The pass rate with progressed pupils 75.1% is up, a 2.6% improvement from last year which was 72.5% Progressed pupils are those who fail a grade for two consecutive years and are then promoted to the next grade.
18:33
18:29
18:27
18:24
The top performing province in 2017 is the Free State
18:21
18:20
18:20
18:16
18:15
For the Class of 2017, we had 107 430 registered progressed learners.
18:14
Fellow South Africans, I am glad to announce that the Umalusi, the Council for Quality Assurance in General and Further Education and Training, has declared the 2017 NSC examinations as “fair, valid and credible". 
18:14
The total number of candidates, who registered for the November 2017 NSC examinations, was 802 431; comprising 629 155 full-time candidates, and 173 276 part-time candidates.  Of these candidates, 534 484 full-time candidates, and 117 223 part-time candidates, wrote the 2017 NSC examinations.
18:04
The official 2017 National Senior Certificate matric results announcement has started.
17:36

The director general from the department of basic education and training, Hubert Mweli, has delivered a presentation on the technical analysis of the 2017 National Senior Certificate matric results. Here are 11 key points he mentioned:

1) The total number of learners who passed matric since 1970 has increased 10 times from 43 000 in 1970 to more than 400 000 in 2017

2) There has been a slight drop in terms of schools attaining a 100% pass mark

3) The number of schools coming in with a 0% pass mark is 9 compared to 18 in 2016

4) The province with the highest number of bachelor passes is KZN

5) English was the highest enrollment subject in the system

6) Subject performance in accounting and agricultural science dropped, while the raw mark for business studies improved

7) Sepedi continues on a downward trend

8) There were 629 155 full-time Grade 12s and 173 276 part-time  learners

9) 2 777 learners with disabilities sat down for the exams, with 906 passing with a bachelors

10) 1 801 distinctions are recorded from progressed learners - these are learners who have failed the same grade twice and are then promoted to the next grade

11) 500 distinctions are recorded for students getting social grants

17:07
Minister Angie Motshekga and Deputy Minister Enver Surty engaged with top learners ahead the matric results announcement. (Department of Basic Education)
16:59
Mweli has concluded his presentation. Minister of Higher Education Hlengiwe Mkhize is expected to address the gathering later.
16:57
16:54
16:52
16:51
16:51
Mweli: English is the highest enrollment subject in the system. Doing well in English is crucial for the system as it affects a great number of learners.
16:50
16:48
16:48
The number of schools coming in with a 0% pass mark is 9 compared to 18 in 2016.
16:47
Mweli says there has been a slight drop in terms of schools attaining a 100% pass mark.
16:44
The province with the highest number of bachelor passes is KZN, followed by Gauteng. Picture by Netwerk24.
16:38
16:36
16:36
Basic Education director general Hubert Mweli has started with his technical analysis.  He is giving a presentation with some figures and charts.
16:28
The technical briefing has started.
16:26
