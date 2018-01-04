Here are the top matric achievers of 2017 - AS IT HAPPENED

Have a look at the list of top performing learners in the National Senior Certificate exams for 2017, which recorded a pass rate of 75.1% with progressed learners, and 76.5% without progressed pupils.
Top Maths achievers:
1. Takalani Bambela (Limpopo)
2. Khodani Wonderful Nemalamamgwa (Limpopo)
3. Mogopodi Molusi (Nothern Cape)
Top Science:
1. Timera Naidoo (KwaZulu-Natal)
2. Matthys Louis Carstens (Western Cape)
3. Erin Michael Solomons (Western Cape)
Top LSEN:
1. Joshua Kelley Chetty (Gauteng)
2. Tumelo Mashigo (Gauteng)
3. Katlego Manone (Free State)
Top Math and Science:
1. Takalani Bambela (Limpopo)
2. Khodani Wonderful Nemalamamgwa (Limpopo)
3. Phikolomzi Mjikelwa (Eastern Cape)
Top achievers in quintile 1:
1. Reamohetse Mofitiso (Eastern Cape)
2. Boitumelo Ngoepe (Limpopo)
3. Thalentha Ngobeni (Mpumalanga)
Top achievers in quintile 2:
1. Siyanda Pikwa (Gauteng)
2. Musiwalo Kutama (Limpopo)
3. Takalani Bambela (Limpopo)
Top achievers in quintile 3:
1. Mandisa Xaba (KwaZulu-Natal)
2. Mphoentle Piliso (Eastern Cape)
3. Pikolomzi Mjikelwa (Eastern Cape)
Top achievers in quintile 4:
1. Anza Tshipetane (Limpopo)
2. Timera Naidoo (KwaZulu-Natal)
3. Marie-Tinka Olivier (North West)
Top achievers in quintile 5:
1. Janke van Dyk (Western Cape)
2. Matthys Carstens (Western Cape)
3. Joanna Smith (KwaZulu-Natal)