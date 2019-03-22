 

LIVE: Mbalula on the stand at state capture inquiry

2019-03-22 09:08

Former minister of sports and recreation Fikile Mbalula testifies before the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture in Parktown, Johannesburg.

[Live stream courtesy of SABC]

state capture
Last Updated at 10:09
10:07
10:05

Mr Mbalula, do you have a view of what some may say is the "repurposing of the state"?

Mbalula: The matter of the perception or reality out there that resources of the state are being looted or redirected because of their proximity, they use this as their advantage. It is politically incorrect and against the purpose of why people vote us into power. We cannot allow that to happen.
10:01

He is being described as someone who has "criss-crossed" the country.

He is asked about what he has heard about state capture, what people are saying. 
09:59
Mbalula has no corrections to make to his statement.
09:58
09:53
Fikile April Mbalula is sworn in.
09:52
09:49
Mbalula's evidence will be led by advocate Leah Gcabashe. She says Mbalula is here to give his version on what transpired at the ANC NEC of August 2011.
09:49
Back in session:
09:15
DCJ agrees and grants them 30 odd minutes to also reflect on their testimony. To reconvene at 09:45
09:14
09:11
09:11

Mbalula to appear before state capture inquiry

Former minister of sports and recreation Fikile Mbalula is set to appear before the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture in Parktown, Johannesburg on Friday.

In February, Mbalula vowed to "amplify the truth" when he testifies before the inquiry.

"Everything that [former finance minister] Trevor Manuel said regarding head of elections about me is true, and it is now up to me to go to the state capture commission and amplify that truth and put it into context," Mbalula, who is the party's head of elections, previously said.
09:11

09:11

