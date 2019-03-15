LIVE: The 'biggest mistake' is thinking state capture 'was about Zuma' - Jonas at #StateCaptureInquiry
2019-03-15 10:00
Former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas returns to the judicial commission of inquiry into state capture to complete his testimony and face cross-examination.
WATCH LIVE: State Capture Inquiry (Courtesy of SABC) VIDEO
Jonas disputes the assertion that there was no Gupta brother at the meeting at Saxonwold. Jonas says Mr Gupta remained "for the larger part" of the meeting. Jonas is unable to confirm the name of the Gupta brother, but there was definitely a Gupta present at the meeting, he says.
Jonas earlier said he was in Luanda at the time of the first phone call he received from Hlongwane, to say that Duduzane was looking for him.
Mokoena reads from Hlongwane's statement: "I was subsequently informed by Mr Duduzane Zuma that he convened a meeting at the Rosebank Hyatt on that day. Prior to my arrival, I decided that because of the private nature of the discussions, and possible confrontation, that the Hyatt might not be a suitable venue due to the fact that it was not private.
"I therefore called Mr Duduzane Zuma, and also spoke to Mr Jonas. I proposed to them that we move the meeting to a more private venue. Mr Duduzane Zuma informed me that he has a venue available in the vicinity. I was provided with the address and arranged to meet with them in a couple of minutes."
Mokoena proceeds to ask Jonas for clarity on Hlongwane's claims in the statement.
Advocate Mokoena now moves on to the affidavits of Duduzane Zuma and Fana Hlongwane, in response to Jonas' prior testimony at the commission.
Jonas says as far as he knows, everything he has shared with the commission is true.
Jonas says Treasury was essentially "slowing down the pace of destruction".
Jonas says just before he (and former finance minister Pravin Gordhan) were fired, most of the hostility was centred around the nuclear deal, and also issues of expenditure.
Jonas speaks of some people even being worried for their lives.
Jonas: "The danger, I would still argue, with the process of state capture is - can I use the term to over-Zuma-nise it? - to think that it was about Zuma. That will be the biggest mistake, because it is bigger, it is structural, it is systemic. Because you will miss the point if you do that."
Jonas says understanding the growth strategy, or a "patronage model", depends on a strong and efficient state. It also depends on growth and revenue, says Jonas, and this model is unravelling. This is the basis of corruption, he says.
Jonas, still on the question of hostility towards Treasury, says that it also comes from differences in political ideology. Jonas says there were calls to move Treasury to the Presidency because the budget is not aligned with the National Development Plan (NDP). Jonas notes that unfortunately, the economy has not grown since 2012.
Advocate Phillip Mokoena, leading Jonas' evidence, starts off by referencing his interview with the Public Protector, and asks if he has read the full transcript since he last appeared at the commission.
Proceedings are under way and Jonas has been sworn in.
