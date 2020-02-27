LIVE | Minister Pravin Gordhan dissects Budget 2020 with News24's Adriaan Basson
2020-02-27 06:58
News24 editor-in-chief Adriaan Basson dissects Budget 2020 with Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan.
LIVE NEWS FEED
Jump to
bottom
Last Updated at
07:44
We can have better growth in the next 18 to 24 months if we
sacrifice now, says Gordhan
Budget reflect economic and fiscal realities, says Gordhan
ANALYSIS | Why staring down the unions will be the decisive battle for Ramaphosa, Mboweni
President Cyril Ramaphosa and Finance Minister Tito Mboweni’s stated ambition to slash the public sector wage bill has set the scene for a confrontation with public sector unions and trade union federation Cosatu.
Budget 2020 | READ: Minister Mboweni's speech in full
The Aloe Ferox survives and thrives when times are tough. It actually prefers less water. It wins even when it seems the odds are against it.
Minister of Finance Tito Mboweni delivered the 2020 National Budget Speech in the Parliament February 26, 2020 in Cape Town.
The national budget speech is the government's spending plan for the coming financial year.
The minister of finance is responsible for allocating money to the government's different programmes and objectives. (Brenton Geach, Gallo Images)
Budget 2020 in a nutshell | No major tax changes and ambitious proposal to cut state wage bill
A proposal to cut the state's wage bill by R160.2 billion over three years as Treasury warns of ever-rising debt repayment costs, was one of the key announcements in the 2020 Budget.
'The battle lines are drawn' | Cosatu vows to push back against proposed wage cuts
Trade union federation Cosatu has labelled the 2020 Budget "provocative", saying that instead of a clear diagnosis of the problems facing SA, National Treasury attempted to "dump the bill for industrial-scale looting on public servants".
SA bankers: We don't see the logic behind a commercial state bank
Representatives of SA's banking and financial services industry say they are finding it difficult to understand government's rationale behind establishing a commercial state bank.
These charts show Mboweni's tough Budget task
Moody’s Investors Service in November gave South African Finance Minister Tito Mboweni just under four months to come up with a credible plan to rein in government debt and get the economy growing.
Here are the biggest bombshells in the Budget – including taxpayers getting R2 billion in tax relief
As its debt burden grows at an alarming rate, government plans to slash its own spending instead of hitting embattled South Africans with more taxes.