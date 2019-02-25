LIVE: NPA fails to shape public perception through lack of communications - Jiba at #Mokgoroinquiry
2019-02-25 09:47
Suspended deputy NPA boss Nomgcobo Jiba previously concluded her testimony before the Mokgoro inquiry, and will now return to the stand for cross examination.
Jiba: I did not know him at all. The other day we discovered that we are in the same church.
Bawa: Either one of you are not going to church enough.
Bawa: I'm summing up a public domain narrative, do you understand that that is what's being said?
Jiba: I understand, but I have explained in my evidence in chief that led me to instituting a prosecution. I can tell you and promise you that narrative is extremely false.
Bawa: As I understand it... I'm going to call it a narrative. Let's seperate the murder and racketeering charge.
The charges were brought against Booysen in order to remove him from criminal investigations. The narrative that develops is that these charges are brought against him for some ulterior, almost nefarious purpose to remove him from criminal investigations he was overseeing.
Onto the Booysen matter,
Bawa: I'm asking you this question not for determination of guilt, or from a presumption that anyone should be exonerated outside a court of law...
Jiba says she recalls media reports that she was to be appointed as an acting head of the SIU in 2013, but has never assumed the role. She confirms that there were such assumptions, but never matarialised.
Jiba says there is a need to "put oil on the communications team in the NPA" to shape public perceptions.
Jiba says the NPA had been unable to fill positions due to lack of funds. She is responding to question from Adv Bawa on budget matters at the institution.
Jiba is now addressing a question about prosecutorial independence as she understands it.
Mokgoro inquiry: 'I faced unprecedented attacks not recorded in South African history' - Jiba
Suspended deputy national director of public prosecutions Nomgcobo Jiba told the Mokgoro inquiry that she was shocked to hear her colleagues say she was not qualified to lead the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).
Jiba took the stand for the first time on Thursday to respond to allegations levelled against her at the inquiry, headed by retired Constitutional Court justice, Yvonne Mokgoro. The inquiry has been tasked with establishing whether Jiba and special director of public prosecutions Lawrence Mrwebi are fit for office.
'I went through the worst in this organisation' – Mrwebi
Suspended special director of public prosecutions Lawrence Mrwebi has told the Mokgoro inquiry that he has been through the worst in the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).
The inquiry has been tasked with establishing whether Mrwebi and suspended deputy prosecutions boss Nomgcobo Jiba are fit for office.