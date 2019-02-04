LIVE: #MokgoroInquiry continues with testimony from former KZN Hawks head Booysen
2019-02-04 10:00
The Mokgoro Inquiry into the fitness of advocates Nomgcobo Jiba and Lawrence Mrwebi to hold office continues with its hearings in Centurion.
The unsigned statement in question, from Danikas, is in Greek and is dated 2012. Booysen says that seven years later that statement has still not been signed or translated. Booysen's attorney had checked as recently as November last year.
Booysen says Danikas had a computer shop and sold broken computers with a sign in the shop that said "sold as is". Danikas used to come to the shop with a bulletproof vest.
Danikas eventually wanted to sell the business for much more than it was worth, and he had an employee invest in the business. Booysen eventually heard that Danikas had told workers to stay away from work for a week, during the refurbishment of the premises, and when they returned, the shop was empty and Danikas sent Booysen a text saying he had run away to Greece.
Danikas apparently complained to Booysen about the crime in Durban and also said that his father was sick and that's why he left.
Booysen: "At times he would get beaten up. At times he would make arrests, nevertheless, he was eventually promoted to the rank of sergeant, and then he started pestering me, he wanted to become a captain."
Booysen says he explained to him it wasn't like in the movies, where you do something good and you get a sheriff's badge and become a captain.
Booysen is asked further questions about Danikas. According to the documents, Danikas is a "close family friend", which Booysen confirms.
Rajab-Budlender: "Mr Danikas is in Greece at the moment?"
Booysen: "That's right."
Rajab-Budlender: "What is he doing in Greece?"
Booysen: "I don't know what he's doing in Greece, but I do know why he left South Africa..."
Booysen is asked to elaborate.
Booysen: "Danikas was a reservist at the time, reporting to me. At the time of him reporting to me, I would regard him as, almost like he wanted to be a Miami Vice policeman. He would do his own little thing at night after hours, phone me at odd hours, getting involved with investigating narcotics."
Booysen is outlining the timeline and sequence of how he became aware of the statements in question.
Along the course of events, a statement from a "Mr Danikas from Greece" emerged, and it was the first time Booysen had seen this statement. It was not signed or dated, according to Booysen.
The evidence leader, Nasreen Rajab-Budlender, is taking Booysen through statements from the dockets in the case against him.
Booysen is questioned about a shooting incident he attended to, using a police helicopter to get to the scene.
Booysen said in the course of his job, he was expected to attend crime scenes from time to time, and this was one of those occasions.
There was nothing remarkable about this particular incident, or the reasons for him being present, says Booysen.
Booysen says if the incident was close enough, he would arrive by car, but this was further away and required the use of the helicopter.
"What is the penalty for racketeering?" Booysen is asked.
Booysen: "The penalty for racketeering is, upon being found guilty, life imprisonment or a billion rand fine..."
Booysen is quizzed about the charges against him, which he says were found to be unconstitutional and set were aside, "and subsequently all charges were withdrawn against me in the High Court of KwaZulu-Natal".
Booysen left the Hawks in 2016, but he clarifies that three years prior, he was offered a "golden handshake" to leave, but he refused. And then the events that followed after that eventually led to him retiring.
Booysen is first asked to state his qualifications and background, then his statement is shown to him. He is now summarising his trajectory through the police.
Proceedings are now under way. Today's first witness, former KZN Hawks head Johan Booysen, has been sworn in.
The legal team is now discussing some procedural issues, regarding Booysen's cross-examination once he has completed his testimony.
ICYMI:
Mokgoro inquiry: Jiba denies flying to Durban with Mdluli to meet with 'someone from ANC'
The Mokgoro inquiry has heard that the then-Acting Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) Nomgcobo Jiba and the then-Crime Intelligence Boss Richard Mdluli may have flown together to Durban in 2010, with the tickets paid for by the crime intelligence slush fund, the Secret Service account.
This information is contained in an affidavit by Colonel Kobus Roelofse that has been submitted to the inquiry.
On Friday, Roelofse testified before the inquiry, which has been tasked with establishing whether suspended deputy prosecutions boss Jiba and suspended special director of public prosecutions Lawrence Mrwebi are fit for office.
Roelofse was appointed to investigate Mdluli in 2011.
He told the inquiry that, during his investigations, he was informed that Mdluli's family members had flights paid for by the account.
ICYMI:
Mokgoro Inquiry: Jiba wanted prosecutor to sign Cato Manor indictment without evidence attached
Former acting National Director of Public Prosecutions, Nomgcobo Jiba, wanted prosecutor Simphiwe Mlotshwa to sign an indictment in the Cato Manor case, despite not having any of the evidence on hand, the Mokgoro inquiry has heard.
Mlotshwa was testifying at the inquiry on Friday. It has been tasked with establishing whether Jiba and suspended special director of public prosecutions Lawrence Mrwebi are fit for office.
According to the witness, while he was the acting Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) in KwaZulu-Natal in 2012, he received a call from Jiba who told him that there was a matter that had to be enrolled urgently because of pressure.
"I informed her that I would first read the dockets and make a decision accordingly," Mlotshwa said in his affidavit, which was presented to the inquiry.
OPINION:
Zondo, Nugent, Mokgoro, PIC… and why the ANC believes it to be immune (By Pieter du Toit)
At one stage on Wednesday television news channel eNCA had a four-way split screen.
The channel’s executive producer had a choice of three inquiries and a court case to choose from: the state capture commission, the inquiry into Nomgcobo Jiba and Lawrence Mrwebi, the commission into the Public Investment Corporation and the high court application by ‘premier league’ heavy Supra Mahumapelo to nullify the ANC’s Nasrec conference.
And a couple of weeks ago the Nugent commission into the affairs of the South African Revenue Service concluded, which found that what was once the jewel in the crown of state had been gutted by Tom Moyane, a former prisons boss and friend of Zuma.
ICYMI:
Mokgoro inquiry: Mrwebi and Jiba allegedly assisted in arrest of Gerrie Nel to delay Selebi prosecution
Two of South Africa's most senior prosecutors, who have been suspended while their fitness to hold office is investigated, allegedly assisted in the arrest of advocate Gerrie Nel in 2008.
This was allegedly to delay the prosecution of former national police commissioner Jackie Selebi, the Mokgoro inquiry heard on Thursday.
"Their conduct in assisting the police to arrest Nel also put them in direct conflict with the obligations of a prosecutor to act impartially, which requires that they do not become personally involved in the matter," Deputy NDPP Willie Hofmeyr said in an affidavit.
Hofmeyer testified on day nine of the inquiry, which is looking into the fitness of suspended deputy National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) Nomgcobo Jiba and suspended special director of public prosecutions Lawrence Mrwebi.
ICYMI:
Jiba first seen as breath of fresh air, until the Booysen matter – Hofmeyr
When now-suspended advocate Nomgcobo Jiba was appointed acting National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) in December 2011 it was a "breath of fresh air", according to Willie Hofmeyr.
The deputy National Director of Public Prosecutions was testifying at the Mokgoro inquiry on Thursday, which is looking into the fitness of Jiba and suspended special director of public prosecutions Lawrence Mrwebi to hold office.
Hofmeyr stated that many within the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) were unhappy with the Menzi Simelane era and that Jiba was a "capable manager" who made the team feel as if they were adding value to the institution.
ICYMI:
Mokgoro inquiry: No one willing to sign Breytenbach's suspension letter
Initially, no one wanted to sign the letter in terms of which former state prosecutor Glynnis Breytenbach was suspended, the Mokgoro inquiry heard on Wednesday.
This was according to former National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) CEO Karen van Rensburg, who testified at the inquiry which has been tasked with establishing whether suspended deputy prosecutions boss Nomgcobo Jiba and suspended special director of public prosecutions Lawrence Mrwebi are fit for office.
The NPA received a complaint about Breytenbach relating to mining company Imperial Crown Trading and rival miner Kumba Iron Ore – which were involved in a case she was working on in 2011.
ICYMI:
Mokgoro inquiry: How charges were dropped against Mdluli
"Colleagues, I presume you are here to test my powers."
These were the words suspended special director of public prosecutions Lawrence Mrwebi told former prosecutor Glynnis Breytenbach when she tried to convince him not to withdraw charges against former Crime Intelligence boss Richard Mdluli.
Breytenbach revealed this when she testified at the Mokgoro inquiry, which is looking into Mrwebi's fitness to hold office and that of suspended deputy prosecutions boss Nomgcobo Jiba.
Mdluli was facing charges of fraud, theft and corruption for allegedly pillaging the Crime Intelligence slush fund.