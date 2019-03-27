 

LIVE: Peet Venter continues testimony before state capture inquiry

2019-03-27 10:03

The judicial commission of inquiry into state capture continues to hear testimony from former Bosasa auditor Peet Venter.

Last Updated at 11:01
10:37
10:35
We adjourn to allow Mr Venter to make the necessary amendments to his statement alongside the legal team.
10:30

Yesterday, Peet Venter appeared before the comission for the first day of his testimony

10:27
Zondo says the idea of a supplementary affidavit may be a good idea and in some cases oral evidence might be suitable.
10:26
10:26

Zondo says you are entitled in witness statement to say "i think i used the wrong word".

Speaks of the option of a supplimentary affidavit, in which the witness would say: "I looked at it, I think I used the wrong word. Then you can be cross-examined on it.
10:25
Pretorius: He cannot change state, he cannot change the affidavit, it must remain intact. He cannot change in 2019, what you said in 2017.
10:17
Pretorius suggests he can comment on it, but not change it. This statement was signed in 2017, December.
10:16
Venter wants to amend statement, advocate Pretorius argues original evidence should remain undisturbed.
10:10

#StateCaptureInquiry: 'I never questioned Watson' – former Bosasa auditor on various payments including R500K to Ramaphosa's son

The commission of inquiry into state capture on Tuesday heard how a former auditor at Bosasa, now known as Global African Operations, never questioned CEO Gavin Watson and simply followed instructions about payments to beneficiaries, which included President Cyril Ramaphosa's son.

"I never questioned Mr Watson because he would get very upset," Peet Venter told the inquiry.

"I just did what I was instructed to do," he said.
10:08
Venter kicks off proceedings by correcting parts of his statement. 
10:07
10:07

Agrizzi 'wants to finish' what he started at Zondo commission - lawyer

Ex-Bosasa boss turned whistleblower Angelo Agrizzi is not going to let his arrest this week stop him from continuing his testimony before the state capture commission of inquiry.

According to his lawyer, Daniel Witz of Witz Attorneys, Agrizzi wants to finish what he started, despite being hauled before the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court in Pretoria this week on charges of money laundering and fraud.

Agrizzi, together with former Bosasa chief financial officer Andries van Tonder, former Bosasa senior staffer Frans Vorster, current Bosasa employee Carlos Bonifacio and former correctional services top brass Patrick Gillingham and Linda Mti were also arrested and charged.
10:07

Agrizzi on coming clean: 'I sleep very well at night, thank you'

Former Bosasa boss turned whistleblower Angelo Agrizzi has encouraged other whistleblowers to come forward and tell their stories. 

"Do it, even if they arrest you - the truth will always come out. Don't stop, work with the authorities," Agrizzi said. 

When asked by a listener how he slept at night, having been involved in large-scale corruption, Agrizzi replied: "I sleep very well, thank you. Before [testifying before the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture] I didn't, but now I do."
10:07

More allegations expected as Agrizzi returns to the Zondo commission this week

Former Bosasa executive turned whistleblower Angelo Agrizzi is expected to return to the judicial commission of inquiry into state capture to complete his testimony.

Head of the commission's legal team advocate Paul Pretorius, SC, announced on Monday morning that former Bosasa auditor Peet Venter and Agrizzi would testify this week.

"Mr Peet Venter and Mr Angelo Agrizzi will testify this week and then on Friday there will be further witnesses, depending on the length of time that is allocated to each of those witnesses – the witnesses due on Friday may have to come on Monday," he told inquiry chairperson Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.   
