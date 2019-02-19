LIVE: Rand was much weaker year after Nenegate, Treasury economist tells #Statecaptureinquiry
2019-02-19 10:03
The commission of inquiry into state capture continues with testimony from National Treasury economist Catherine MacLeod.
LIVE NEWS FEED
Jump to
bottom
Last Updated at
11:07
MacLeod confirms that the Nenegate effects were felt even a year after.
2015/16: Debt rising by R26 billion, overall debt service costs would be R3 billion higher in MTBPS (Medium Term Budget Policy Statement).
2016/17: Overall debt service costs R5 billion higher than expected. (11.4% of total spend)
MacLeod: People were worried about State capture before Nenegate.
Zondo: Would the market have reacted the same way had Mr Nene been replaced by Trevor Manuel?
The question of who he was replaced behind made them think it was somebody who was unlikely to do what was the right thing.
MacLeod says what made Nenegate different is that there were concerns about the manner in which Nene was replaced and it wasn’t clear if there were good reasons for firing him.
It was the context in which it happened, MacLeod explains.
Investors' perceptions change when a country borrows a lot from banks, as Changes in ministers signal change in perceptions around what we do to change growth. All factors come into consideration, MacLeod explains.
Nhlanhla Nene was removed as finance minister in Dec 2015. He was replaced by Des van Rooyen who in turn, was replaced by Pravin Gordhan (now public enterprises minister) just days later.
MacLeod: Also saw the price of bonds falling. Explains that when the yield goes up, prices go down. Investors view this as more risky.Equity markets fell sharply.
Nenegate refers to 9 December 2015. Financial market impacts were immediate. The Rand, at R14.59 went to R15.27 on 10 December, reaching R15.90 on 15 December, MacLeod explains.
INFOGRAPH: The rand since Nenegate
This infographic tracks the movements of the rand since President Jacob Zuma announced that Des van Rooyen will replace Nhlanhla Nene as minister of finance.
MacLeod will corroborate DG Dondo Mogajane's testimony relating to Nenegate.
Inquiry chair deputy chief justice has arrived. Proceedings now underway.
Des van Rooyen wants to cross-examine former Treasury DG Lungisa Fuzile
Des van Rooyen, who was appointed finance minister by former president Jacob Zuma for a calamitous weekend in December 2015, wants to apply for leave to cross-examine former Treasury director general Lungisa Fuzile at the state capture commission of inquiry.
Van Rooyen has also indicated his interest in testifying before the commission.
Changes in ministers were meant to weaken Treasury – Lungisa Fuzile
Former treasury director general Lungisa Fuzile has told the commission of inquiry into state capture that changes in finance ministers in recent years were not meant to strengthen the National Treasury but to weaken it.
"Frequent changes to ministers...one made the point [that] it takes a lot to learn to work with each politician because each one of them has different styles."
AS IT HAPPENED: Changes in ministers were meant to weaken National Treasury - Fuzile concludes testimony at #Statecaptureinquiry
Former director-general of National Treasury Lungisa Fuzile has concluded his testimony before the judicial commission of inquiry into allegations of state capture in Parktown, Johannesburg.
Bosasa goes bust as state capture inquiry lifts lid on bribery, corruption
FNB and Absa have informed facilities management group Bosasa that their accounts would be closed, following the arrests of company execs and correctional services officials in the wake of state capture revelations at the Zondo commission.