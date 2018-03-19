LIVE: Moseneke determines compensation for #LifeEsidimeni victims, families
2018-03-19 09:14
Retired deputy chief justice Dikgang Moseneke is announcing the decision on how much the families and victims of the Life Esidimeni tragedy should be compensated, based on findings of the inquiry into the ill treatment and deaths of vulnerable patients.
An agreement has been reached between the state and civil society groups that families of the Life Esidimeni victims would be compensated R200 000 for "common law damages" - R180 000 for emotional shock, psychological injury and counselling services, while R20 000 is intended for covering funeral expenses.
However, the actual compensation amount is yet to be determined by retired deputy chief justice Dikgang Moseneke, who will have the final say during these proceedings.
Earlier, Moseneke also confirmed that R1.5m was claimed by Section 27 for "constitutional damages".
Moseneke: "The last category of claimants are 68 in number... They are mental health care users that were caused trauma and mobility, but they survived the marathon project move."
Moseneke reads out a list of names from another "category" of claimants.
Moseneke continues reading out the names.
Moseneke reads out the full names of those who lost their lives in the Life Esidimeni tragedy, to afford them the dignity they deserve.
R200 000 was the agreed amount, Moseneke says.
Moseneke: "Witnesses included three managers of the NGOs that were used by the government. 59 affidavits were submitted by Section 27..."
"The core dispute to be determined by the arbitrator is to determine the equitable redress."
Moseneke will read what he considers the important decisions, from the 100-page judgment based on the findings of the Life Esidimeni inquiry.
Moseneke kicks off proceedings, and reads from his opening statement.
Gauteng Premier David Makhura in attendance.
Moseneke arrives at the venue.
