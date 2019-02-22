 

LIVE: 'I find this process extremely unfair' - Mrwebi raises concerns over #Mokgoroinquiry ahead of cross examination

2019-02-22 09:36

Suspended special director of public prosecutions Lawrence Mrwebi's cross examination continues at the Mokgoro inquiry under way in Centurion.

mokgoro inquiry
Last Updated at 10:55
10:54

Bawa: You are the only one insisting on the inspector general conducting the investigation?

Mrwebi says he had the responsibily to protect the integrity of the NPA. He says throughout everything he has done he emphasises access to documents
10:54
10:47
According to an affidavit submitted by Govender, their versions differ. Mrwebi says they discussed the case and merits thoroughly. According to Govender, this did not take place.
10:39
Mrwebi previosly testified about a meeting on Dec 9, 2011 which took place in his office. Present at the meeting was advocate Glynnis Breytenbach and Mzinyathi. He said he was told that they did not agree with his decision to withdraw the charges.
10:37
10:31

B: Prior to December meeting ,the Hawks has in fact been liaising with the inspector general throughout the process. Do you recall that?

M: I don't dispute that, although I don't recall.
10:22
10:21

Mrwebi's phone rings during proceedings. He apologises.

Chairperson asks that everyone switches off their cellphones. Mrwebi says the seat was too hot, he thus forgot to put his phone off.

"Advocate Bawa is grilling me here," he jokes.
10:15
10:15

B: Do you agree you were incorrect with search warrants?

M: what is the question?

Look at paragraph 23

Bawa reads it out.

M: I think I might have to concede.
10:14

B: The version on the table is advocate Breytenbach has to go off and investigate, if she finds evidence it will be on the roll again. Do you agree with that?

M: I don't know whether I agree with you are not.
10:11
M: That is the real problem with this case, that is not his (Mdluli's) signature.
10:10
10:06
Bawa corrects putting the date to Mrwebi, which was on a Sunday.
10:05

We now proceed with cross examination.

Bawa: I want to pick up where I thought I left off yesterday...

Discussing consultative note. Referring to the last line dealing with the date of Smith and Breytenbach.
10:02
M: Chairperson, I do have these points in front of me, the problem is the impression that is left in the minds of the public. I want the opportunity to read reports. I refer only to three reports.
10:00

Bawa responds, says she was looking at things within chronological order.

Bawa: We cannot lead every piece of paper before us orally. I'm not sure how to take this process forward. We accept not everybody's Dropbox literate. 
09:59
Mrwebi: The impression created as we speak is that Mrwebi, 'you have done a mess we see there are seven people (who didn't want the Mdluli case to be withdrawn), you are the only one'.
09:53
09:43
M: I'm like somebody who is engaged in a fight, but one of your hands is tied behind your back.
09:43
M: Besides being told 'you are unfit to hold office', I was are not told the basis of the allegations. I feel like I'm an accused person.
09:42
M: The only time I came to know, is when witneses are called to the stand to implicate me. It is at that point when I had to run like a headless chicken looking for evidence. You simply do not know what to expect, what to prepare for.
09:42
M: I find this process extremely unfair. I don't blame anybody, I blame the process itself. It makes my life extremely difficult to prepare for this inquiry. That was a serious dilemma for me.
09:42
Mrwebi still on the stand to continue cross examination. Before the continuation, he has a few points to bring up before panel.
09:40

'I was amazed and hurt when NPA charged me,' Jiba tells Mokgoro inquiry

Suspended deputy national director of public prosecution Nomgcobo Jiba has told the Mokgoro inquiry that she was "amazed" and "hurt" when she was charged with fraud and perjury for her decision to prosecute former KwaZulu-Natal Hawks boss Major General Johan Booysen.

"I have never felt so betrayed by my own institution in my entire life when I was paraded before a court as a criminal, merely for exercising a discretion," she told the chairperson of the inquiry, retired Constitutional Court Judge Yvonne Mokgoro, on Thursday.
