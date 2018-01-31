6 points on the MultiChoice findings about ANN7 - AS IT HAPPENED

Multichoice to reveal the outcome of investigation
Multichoice
will hold a media briefing on Wednesday to reveal the outcome of their internal
investigation into several payments made to the SABC and ANN7. The payments
were allegedly made to influence government policy on digital migration in
favour of Multichoice.
It emerged through the Gupta
Leaks last year that the video entertainment and internet company paid ANN7
millions to allegedly influence South Africa's long-stalled digital migration
switch from analogue to digital TV.
MultiChoice then launched an internal probe into
the matter, led by its audit and risk committees. The findings are to be made
to the board, which will then take necessary action, the company said in a
statement in early November.
The DA had lodged a complaint with Icasa on November
27, 2017.
The DA also requested MultiChoice make publicly available the
contracts with ANN7 and the SABC, according to the letter sent to Icasa.
Icasa chair Rubben Mohlaloga responded to the DA’s
request on January 26, 2018 in a letter. Mohlaloga said in the letter that the
complaint was referred to its Compliance and Consumer Affairs division “to
investigate and communicate with the DA directly."
Mohlaloga also said that the parties concerned will
have to be provided with the complaint as well as other relevant attachments,
and be given an opportunity to respond to the allegations within a specified
period.