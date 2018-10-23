DEVELOPING: National Assembly to debate VBS Mutual Bank scandal
2018-10-23 14:30
National Assembly is set to debate the details and fallout of the VBS Mutual Bank report, which has implicated a number of individuals, including members of the ANC and the EFF.
ANC MP Mfulo at the podium.
EFF MP Floyd Shivambu is currently at the podium, speaking on the Competition Amendment Bill, despite being heckled by fellow MPs, who earlier chanted "Pay back the money!"
According to the ANC in Parliament, the topic of the VBS Mutual Bank report is only expected to come up for debate at around 17:00. MPs are currently still debating the proposed Competition Amendment Bill.
MPs are currently discussing the Competition Amendment Bill.
The Deputy Speaker of National Assembly has opened the session. MPs going over a few routine items first.
Manuel: Send VBS perpetrators to jail
Those implicated in the undoing of VBS Mutual Bank must be sent to jail, former finance minister Trevor Manuel has said.
"R2bn was stolen from very poor people. The people who stole it must go to jail.
It's theft from the poor and theft must be punished with jail. I will not back off from that view," he told the audience during a talk on digital finance in Africa at the University of Johannesburg on Monday evening.
The looting of the mutual bank, which was unpacked in a damning Reserve Bank report titled The Great Bank Heist, did not reflect "who we are as Africans", he said.
OPINION:
(By Max du Preez) Floyd Shivambu's fantastical tirade shows fear within the EFF
What do you call a socialist politician who travels in a car worth R800 000 with his R124 000 Louis Vuitton luggage, while wearing red overalls to signify solidarity with the poorest in society?
A charlatan, I would say. It is a French word, originally meaning "a seller of (dodgy) medicines who might advertise his presence with music and an outdoor stage show".
An entirely appropriate description of the EFF's deputy leader, Floyd Shivambu, then.
Floyd's latest shenanigans and his party's campaign to intimidate the media and to insult and defame all their critics with wild, unsubstantiated gossip show that the EFF is worrying.
Mkhize: Govt to launch lawsuit against VBS perpetrators to recover money
The Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Zweli Mkhize said that the outcome of forensic investigations into municipalities which invested in VBS Mutual Bank means
government can now launch disciplinary proceedings and criminal complaints against those implicated.
Mkhize, who was briefing the portfolio committee on Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) on Tuesday on the status of municipalities which have invested in VBS Mutual Bank, said they also planned to combine the respective Cogta departments at provincial governments and municipalities in a lawsuit to recover the money.
The next steps, however, depend on the outcome of the forensic reports.
Mkhize highlighted that the functioning of the affected municipalities
have since been constrained but bailouts would not be provided. Government would, however, provide support to improve their internal controls.
Wolves at VBS bank's door: Mahikeng wants its R84m investment back
The Mahikeng Local Municipality has launched an urgent Limpopo High Court bid to have VBS Mutual Bank liquidated as it attempts to recover R84m the municipality invested with the now collapsed bank.
Court papers have also revealed that the lion's share of the investment, R69m, did not belong to the municipality of the North West capital. The R69.1m was a duplicate payment from National Treasury for Mahikeng's equitable share.
The municipality invested nearly R90m in VBS between August and December 2017.
Attempts by the municipality to withdraw these funds between November 2017 and February 2018 were unsuccessful.
ANC integrity commission has started looking into VBS scandal
Chairperson of the ANC’s integrity commission, George Mashamba, says it has started looking into the VBS Mutual Bank saga and is hoping to meet in the coming weeks with its members who were implicated.
The names of the party's provincial deputy chairperson Florence Radzilani, and treasurer Danny
Msiza, were among the 53 mentioned in a damning report released this month by advocate Terry Motau and law firm Werksmans Attorneys, on the looting of R1.8bn from VBS.
VBS head of treasury Phophi Mukhodobwane testified that Msiza had played the role of political influencer and fixer, convincing many political leaders of municipalities to invest money in the bank.
VBS scandal: Giyani municipal CFO fired over suspected involvement
The Giyani municipality on Sunday confirmed that its chief financial officer has been fired following his alleged involvement in the VBS Mutual Bank debacle.
"The municipal council dismissed the CFO, Hitler Maluleke during a special council sitting on Friday, 19 October," said municipal spokesperson Steven Mabunda.
"Part of the reason [for his dismissal] is that he was directly involved in the infamous VBS investment scandal and he is also accused of having
authorised [payment] for some projects that were not done."
Gungubele: Rescuing VBS would send message that 'criminals can steal' and state will bail out
Deputy Finance Minister Mondli Gungubele has cautioned against a bailout of VBS Mutual Bank, saying rescuing the bank would send a message that “criminals can steal” and the state would pay, according to a Sunday Times report.
Some MPs in the African National Congress (ANC) caucus have argued that government must step in to save the beleaguered bank, just as it did with African Bank in 2016.
“What costs were incurred by
government on the African Bank situation? It’s zero. But on the VBS it is R336m,” said Gungubele.
VBS Mutual Bank was placed under curatorship in March, amid a liquidity crisis and allegations of fraud by the bank’s executives.
According to the report, Gungubele said the decision of whether to wound up VBS or not, would be taken once the liquidation process is concluded.
VBS scandal: Parliamentary committee awaits Shivambu's response to complaint
Parliament's Joint Committee on Ethics and Members' Interests is awaiting EFF chief whip and deputy president Floyd Shivambu's response to a complaint laid by the DA that he transgressed the legislature's rules on conflicts of interest in relation to the money his younger brother, Brian Shivambu, allegedly received from VBS Mutual Bank.
This response will determine whether the committee will proceed with an investigation into the EFF leader.
This follows last week's revelations of large-scale looting at VBS Mutual Bank in a report titled "The Great Bank Heist". The report, compiled by advocate Terry Motau and Werksmans Attorneys, was released last Wednesday.
VBS scandal: Maimane will soon quiz Ramaphosa on when he first became aware of looting
DA leader Mmusi Maimane has been told that he will soon have the chance to pose his urgent question to President Cyril Ramaphosa about whether the president had prior knowledge of grand-scale looting at VBS Mutual Bank.
"I have received written confirmation from the deputy speaker of the National Assembly, Lechesa Tsenoli, indicating that my urgent oral question to the president on this matter will be added to the order paper for 6 November, in terms of Rule 141 of the National Assembly rules," Maimane said in a statement on Friday.
"President Ramaphosa cannot duck and dive any longer. When he appears in Parliament to answer oral questions on 6 November, he will need to provide South Africa with a clear answer to the following question: On what date did he first become aware of the involvement of executives in corruption and looting at VBS [Mutual] Bank, and [on] what date did he subsequently act in this regard?"
VBS scandal: ANC tables motion to debate report in Parliament
The ANC has tabled a motion for debate in the National Assembly on the VBS Mutual Bank report.
"The ANC parliamentary caucus saw it prudent to bring this matter of public importance, affecting the most vulnerable of our people, who invested their hard-earned monies in the VBS Mutual Bank, to Parliament for debate," reads a statement from the office of ANC chief whip Jackson Mthembu on Thursday.
This after a meeting of Parliament's programming committee.
"Our stance on this matter is informed by our conviction that those who have been found guilty of any wrong [must] be processed by our law enforcement agencies."
VBS scandal: Parliament's ethics committee to investigate Floyd Shivambu's role
Parliament's joint ethics committee is to investigate EFF chief whip Floyd Shivambu's possible conflict of interest in payments he received from his younger brother, Brian Shivambu, as part of the ongoing "VBS heist" scandal.
The Democratic Alliance’s (DA) Phumzile van Damme laid a complaint with the Committee on Ethics and Members' Interests after Shivambu, through his brother, was named among those accused of large-scale looting at VBS Mutual Bank.
In her letter to the DA, Acting Registrar of Members' Interests, advocate Anthea Gordon, confirmed that "the matter is being attended to and you will be notified of the outcome of the investigation once the Joint Committee on Ethics and Members' Interests has decided on the matter".