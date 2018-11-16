LIVE: Former KZN prosecutions boss sheds light on NPA removal #NDPPInterviews
2018-11-16 09:58
The third day of interviews for short-listed candidates in the running for the vacant NDPP position has started in the Union Buildings in Pretoria.
Advocate Simphiwe Mlotswa
Jaap Cilliers: "...what one sees is what one gets, and I like what I see."
Old problems can solve new solutions, Mlotshwa says.
Mlotshwa says in 2015 I decided to leave the system for personal growth.
Panelist: "One might perceive you as a job-hopper. Are you also going to hop away again?"
Apart from the lazy group, Mlotshwa said he noticed another group, those who wanted to prosecute.
Notyesi asks about factions in the NPA and asks Mlotshwa to confirm this.
Mlotshwa says there is a lazy group that does not want to work.
