 

LIVE: Former KZN prosecutions boss sheds light on NPA removal #NDPPInterviews

2018-11-16 09:58

The third day of interviews for short-listed candidates in the running for the vacant NDPP position has started in the Union Buildings in Pretoria.

ndpp panel
LIVE NEWS FEED

Jump to
bottom

Last Updated at 11:21
11:19
Advocate Simphiwe Mlotswa
11:14
Jaap Cilliers: "...what one sees is what one gets, and I like what I see."
11:09
Old problems can solve new solutions, Mlotshwa says.
11:04
Mlotshwa says in 2015 I decided to leave the system for personal growth.
11:04
10:55
Panelist: "One might perceive you as a job-hopper. Are you also going to hop away again?"
10:52
Apart from the lazy group, Mlotshwa said he noticed another group, those who wanted to prosecute. 
10:46
10:44
Notyesi asks about factions in the NPA and asks Mlotshwa to confirm this. Mlotshwa says there is a lazy group that does not want to work.
10:39

ICYMI:

NPA boss gets the boot over Amigos case

KwaZulu-Natal will have a new acting prosecutions boss after Advocate Simphiwe Mlotshwa was removed from the position by his bosses.

Mlotshwa’s purge is directly linked to the high-profile Amigos corruption trial. Mlotshwa’s removal is linked to his prosecutorial decisions in the ­Amigos case, including an arrest warrant for a high-profile politician that was never executed.
10:37
10:22
Mlotshwa insisted on persisting with the prosecution of two ANC politicians implicated in the infamous ‘Amigos’ trial. 
10:21
10:21
Mlotshwa also tells panel that no investigation has ever been conducted against him since his days as a cleaner. 
10:21
10:21
Mlotshwa says he was the head of prosecution in KZN for 2 years. "I made a number of decisions. There were a number of high profile cases taken to court," he says. 
10:11
Mlotshwa adds: "The decisions I've made are able to stand the test of time."
10:10
10:06
The former acting prosecutions head in KwaZulu-Natal was removed after he reportedly refused to bow to pressure to drop charges against senior ANC leaders in the province in 2012.
10:03
10:02
10:01

Questions raised over whether Jaap Cilliers should have recused himself from NDPP interview

Concerns have been raised around whether advocate Jaap Cilliers SC should have recused himself from the interview of prosecutor Andrea Johnson for the position of National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP). 
10:00

The qualities we want in the new NPA boss

Given the present list of NDPP candidates, what should be the criteria for the job? In an ideal world we would be searching for the South African equivalent of Robert Mueller, the special prosecutor who is investigating the alleged interference into the US election of 2016, writes Serjeant at the Bar.
10:00

KZN head of prosecutions faces tough questions at NDPP interview

A 2013 decision to lay crimen injuria charges against a Durban judge only to withdraw them a year later and be sued for R900 000 hung over KwaZulu-Natal's head of prosecutions Moipone Noko like a dark cloud on Thursday as she faced tough questions from a panel of interviewers looking for a new National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) head.
Load Older Posts

Jump to
top

SHARE:

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Final day for NDPP interviews
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Wednesday, November 14 2018-11-14 21:07 Click here for the full list of lottery results

Jobs in Cape Town [change area]

Jobs in Western Cape region

HSE Manager

Cape Town
Tumaini Consulting
R550 000.00 - R650 000.00 Per Year

Reporting Accountant

Cape Town
Network Finance Professional / Prudential
R310 000.00 - R360 000.00 Per Year

IT Manager (contract)

Cape Town CBD
Communicate Cape Town IT
R330 000.00 - R458 000.00 Per Year

Browse more Cape Town jobs...
Register your CV...
Get Job alerts in your e-mail...
RECRUITERS – Advertise your jobs here

Property [change area]

There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 