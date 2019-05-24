LIVE: 'Rule of law will prevail' - NDPP Batohi introduces news investigations boss Cronje
2019-05-24 09:17
The National Prosecuting Authority is delivering a briefing on its progress under new head, Shamila Batohi.
Cronje is now at the mic. She starts off her address with a joke about being told not to leave her glasses on her head - and what does she do ... leave her glasses on her head.
NDPP Batohi, speaking about Cronje: "I want to assure you that working with her in the past, I have absolute confidence she has the temperament and resolve. She is passionate, fiercely resolute and if anyone can do the job she can."
Batohi says her vision for the NPA is the vision of all prosecutors.
"The country is crying out for effective prosecutions."
She says she wants the NPA to contribute to the country's socio-economic development.
Batohi says she's also been working with the South African Revenue Service.
The NDPP says she's met with National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole and they've had a "constructive conversation". The issues to be addressed - lack of skills, lack of discipline.
The briefing starts with National Director of Public Prosecutions Shamila Batohi reading a brief statement before introducing Hermione Cronje to the media.
