 

LIVE: 'Rule of law will prevail' - NDPP Batohi introduces news investigations boss Cronje

2019-05-24 09:17

The National Prosecuting Authority is delivering a briefing on its progress under new head, Shamila Batohi.

This is the National Director of Public Prosecutio
09:33

This is some statement!
09:32
09:31
Cronje is now at the mic. She starts off her address with a joke about being told not to leave her glasses on her head - and what does she do ... leave her glasses on her head.
09:30
NDPP Batohi, speaking about Cronje: "I want to assure you that working with her in the past, I have absolute confidence she has the temperament and resolve. She is passionate, fiercely resolute and if anyone can do the job she can."
09:28
09:27

Batohi says her vision for the NPA is the vision of all prosecutors.

"The country is crying out for effective prosecutions."

She says she wants the NPA to contribute to the country's socio-economic development.
09:23
Batohi says she's also been working with the South African Revenue Service.
09:22
The NDPP says she's met with National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole and they've had a "constructive conversation". The issues to be addressed - lack of skills, lack of discipline.
09:20
09:18
The briefing starts with National Director of Public Prosecutions Shamila Batohi reading a brief statement before introducing Hermione Cronje to the media.
09:18

As Shamila Batohi takes office, the nation gives a collective sigh of relief

Every outrageous revelation at every inquiry, is confirmation that Shaun Abrahams was never on South Africa's side. As Shamila Batohi wades through files ripe for prosecution, we wish her a successful term, writes Redi Tlhabi.
09:18

Batohi: Jiba and Mrwebi axing sets NPA on a new path

President Cyril Ramaphosa's decision to fire advocates Nomgcobo Jiba and Lawrence Mrwebi from the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) sets a new path for the NPA, according to newly-appointed National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP), advocate Shamila Batohi.
09:18

NPA boss Batohi demands answers from KZN prosecutors working on Sindiso Magaqa murder case

Newly appointed National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP), advocate Shamila Batohi, expressed concern about the developments involving ANC mayor Mluleki Ndobe and municipal manager Zweliphansi Skhosana for the murder of former ANC Youth League secretary general, Sindiso Magaqa.
