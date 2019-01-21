LIVE: #NPAInquiry into Jiba and Mrwebi's fitness to hold office
2019-01-21 10:00
The Justice Mokgoro Inquiry into the fitness of advocates Nomgcobo Jiba and Lawrence Mrwebi to hold office is having its first hearing in Centurion.
Ramaite is still detailing the processes behind prosecutions, within the department.
Bawa confirms with Ramaite that he has been acting as National Director of Public Prosecutions from 14 August 2018, to date.
Bawa asks Ramaite to share his experiences within the NPA, and also a little bit about his background.
Dr Silas Ramaite is now sworn in.
Evidence leader Advocate Nazreen Bawa clarifies that this is not a commission, but it is an inquiry established in terms of the NPA Act, and the inquiry does not seek to determine criminal or civil culpability.
The judicial commission of inquiry into state capture, chaired by Raymond Zondo, is mentioned, and the Mokgoro commission is informed of evidence being led at that inquiry in which both Nomgcobo Jiba and Lawrence Mrwebi are implicated, accused of having accepted bribes. It is stated that the Agrizzi affidavit will be obtained, to consider its contents.
Proceedings are now in session, starting off with introductions.
Inquiry into Jiba and Mrwebi's fitness to hold office set to start in Centurion
The Justice Mokgoro Inquiry into the fitness of advocates Nomgcobo Jiba and Lawrence Mrwebi to hold office is expected to have its first hearing on Monday in Centurion.
The first witness to take the stand is current Acting National Director of Public Prosecutions, Dr Silas Ramaite, followed by Advocate Chris Jordaan SC, the inquiry's spokesperson Bongiwe Gambu said in a statement on Sunday.
The hearings, led by former justice of the Constitutional Court Yvonne Mokgoro, will start daily at 10:00 and are expected to end at 16:00.
President Cyril Ramaphosa suspended both Jiba and Mrwebi in October 2018 pending the outcome of the inquiry.
OPINION:
Is this why Bosasa was never prosecuted? (By Adriaan Basson)
Is anyone surprised that former president Jacob Zuma is expected to be implicated by Angelo Agrizzi in Bosasa's nest of corruption?
I am certainly not. Zuma has showed himself over decades to be a politician for sale.
First the Shaiks, then the Guptas and now the Watsons, allegedly. Zuma does not discriminate against any benefactors who are willing to buy his political influence at the right price.
The biggest shock for me of the files Agrizzi is reportedly going to drop at the Zondo Commission into state capture over the next few days is the allegation that senior prosecutors were paid to let Bosasa off the hook.
As News24 reported on Sunday Agrizzi is expected to testify this week that senior prosecutors Nomgcobo Jiba and Lawrence Mrwebi, together with National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) senior staffer Jackie Lepinka were bribed by Bosasa to make the corruption case against them disappear.
