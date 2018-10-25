LIVE: Omotoso trial continues in court
2018-10-25 14:00
The rape trial of Nigerian pastor Timothy Omotoso is set to continue in the Port Elizabeth High Court.
Makaula concludes his reasons for dismissing the application.
It is not about the subjective feelings of the applicants.
The perception that the applicants won't receive a fair trial is baseless.
The grounds for my recusal are dubious.
It is ridiculous in the extreme to assume that I had accepted Miss Zondi's version of events before the accused has testified.
I am taken aback by this argument.
I am astonished by this argument.
There is nothing to suggest that I was consoling Miss Zondi.
The judge speaks about the presumption of impartiality, saying that it is implicit.
Makaula addresses the court, he reads out the reasons as to why he dismissed the application by the defence.
INSIDE COURT:
Daubermann and Advocate Terry Price can be seen together in court. Daubermann has called upon Price to asisst in the matter to have Judge Makaula recuse himself from the case.
Protesting PE residents victorious as Omotoso church shut down
Heated exchanges took centre stage outside the entrance of the Jesus Dominion International church in Port Elizabeth, as men in dark shades and suits came out of the blue garage doors to face off against protesters on Sunday morning.
Over 100 people from different political parties and members of society came together at Govan Mbeki Avenue, to demand the church close shop and the building is shut down.
The common purpose was to eliminate any links that represent the pastor, Timothy Omotoso, who is currently on trial for rape, human trafficking and other 97 related charges.
OUTSIDE COURT:
Opposing protesters have gathered outside the High Court, some with placards.
Police are present, dividing the opposing groups.
Last week, protesters chased Daubermann outside court, and threw water at him. He was forced to make a hasty exit.
On Sunday, protesting PE residents gathered outside the Jesus Dominion International church in Port Elizabeth, with the purpose of eliminating any links that represent Omotoso.
Police formed a wall of safety between the protesters and the Omotoso defenders.
THE LATEST: Omotoso rape trial: 'We continue to support the man of God', says church
Rape accused Timothy Omotoso's church, Jesus Dominion International, will "continue to stand with and support the man of God", it said in a statement on Thursday.
"We would like to believe in the justice system and that Rev Omotoso's basic legal right of the presumption of innocence will be upheld. The presumption of innocence principle means one is considered innocent unless proven guilty," the church said in its statement.
The church has three branches in the Eastern Cape: in Port Elizabeth, Fort Beaufort and East London.
REASONS FOR TRIAL POSTPONEMENT ICYMI:
Defence lawyer Peter Daubermann, on Monday (October 22) asked Judge Mandela Makaula on behalf of his clients, to recuse himself from the case.
Makaula turned the application down. However, his decision could be appealed.
Daubermann has requested more time to consult with his senior counsel on the matter, court was postponed until Thursday to allow consultation.
On Omotoso and continuously giving powerful men a free pass
We begin the new week with the resumption of the rape trial of Pastor Timothy Omotoso in the Eastern Cape High Court.
It is a brand new week, new witnesses will take the stand, but the same old hurts will be triggered.
We expect, once again, that when twin sisters Anele and Neliswa Mxakaza take the stand this week, they too will be asked the same unwarranted, abusive questions: Why did you go to his room? Why did you not scream? Were you not enjoying it?
And the one question that not even the most hardened defenders of violent men have ever asked: how deep did the accused penetrate you? We all gasped. It was an attack on body and soul.
Omotoso trial: 'No merit' in request for me to recuse myself, judge rules
The lawyer representing controversial pastor Timothy Omotoso and his two accused has asked presiding Judge Mandela Makaula to recuse himself from the case.
Advocate Peter Daubermann demanded that Makaula recuse himself, as he had made questionable judgments regarding the case.
Key to his complaints is the fact that Makaula wished Cheryl Zondi good luck for her exams.