AS IT HAPPENED | Headmaster of Parktown Boys' High School suspended - Panyaza Lesufi
2020-01-24 11:46
Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi is expected to release the report into the death of 13-year-old Enoch Mpianzi, who drowned at a Parktown Boys' High School Grade 8 orientation camp last week.
LIVE NEWS FEED
Jump to
bottom
Last Updated at
12:59
Lesufi: I must indicate, PBH remains one of the best schools in the province. Not withstanding the challenges they are going through. If you check their matric performance, bachelor passes, participation in sport - they have actually won national awards. I'll be reluctant to brush the name of the school with one brush. There are elements of excellence and elements we need to clean. It's not a dysfunctional school.
Briefing dismissed.
Lesufi: We must communicate to schools that no one is allowed to go to that camp.
But we need to go deeper and ask:
Why are there schools interested in going to this camp? We are probing those questions, and we will find answers.
The department can only discipline people they employed, Lesufi says. If the SGB dismisses a teacher, that teacher will not be able to teach in SA.
Lesufi answers question from journalist regarding private schools.
Lesufi says he was also "emotionally traumatised" on the day Enoch died.
Lesufi says there have been offers from across SA willing to assist with Enoch's funeral arrangements.
MEC says the department is working on changes regarding applications of camps from schools.
"All of us want the truth. We all want the same thing." - Lesufi.
Lesufi says indemnity forms are to be reviewed. All water activities at schools will now be approved via head office.
All camps at Gauteng schools are also hindered. An upcoming camp to Bloemfontein at PBH has also been called off.
Lesufi says another report of drowning in Bekker was also brought to the attention of the department. The family was also visited and a probe is also under way. The report will be ready next week
Lesufi says they have directed that all officials who handled the file of application from Parktown Boys' High School (PBH) be served with suspension letters too.
Lesuf says the department has also taken the decision that there are certain district officials at false.
School trip was an unauthorised activity
Lesufi says based on the terms of references, one can see that the scope of investigation is wide.
Whistleblowers will be protected.
Lesufi confirms that the probe has already interviewed teachers, pupils, parents, and is conducting an inspection in loco at the lodge today.
Department appointed an independent law firm to investigate the matter. The law firm have been given the following terms of reference:
- Merits to allegations and circumstances;
- Whether conduct of any educator/ principal was in good faith;
- Process of the camp;
- Was it authorised, necessary process and procedures followed by the school;
- What was the obligation of the camp, in relation to safety of learners;
- What guarantees the camp had in terms of safety of learners;
- Whether there's a general problem at the school;
- When did educators realise learner was missing, what process was followed;
- Whether matter was reported to department, liable or not;
- A general programme of this nature at school;
- Whether counselling was provided or not.
Department is committed to finding out what happened, the MEC says.
There are inconsistencies of facts, serious negligence, Lesufi says.
Lesufi says Parktown Boys' High School (PBH) has indicated the reasons of the camp. The department was informed that the group took part in a water activity at around 15:00.
Lesufi says the briefing is to give an update and provide information to clarify issues brought before the department.
Lesufi: The department is determined to ensure going forward the impact of all incidents that have hit schools are eradicated.
10 questions that need answers as Lesufi releases report into Enoch Mpianzi's death
All eyes will be on the Gauteng education department on Friday when it releases its report into the death of 13-year-old Enoch Mpianzi, who drowned at a Parktown Boys' High School Grade 8 orientation camp last week.
Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi is expected to release the report at 11:00 at the department's offices in Johannesburg.
Lesufi is also expected to update parents at the school later in the evening on the developments regarding the boy's death.