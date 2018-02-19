LIVE: #SONA2018: On land question, Lekota asks: whose properties are you going to take?
2018-02-19 14:30
Parliament is in session and MPs in the National Assembly are responding to and debating President Cyril Ramaphosa's very first State of the Nation Address.
WATCH LIVE: Joint sitting Debate on the State of The Nation Address
Jafta of the AIC: When you [Ramaphosa] urged all South Africans to send you, you signed a social compact with all South Africans.
Hill-Lewis: We will help you, we are already helping you to fight corruption. In the cities we govern, our mayors are acting decisively with corruption.
Ndlozi stands "on a point of order". He jokingly thanks the ANC elective conference for "humbling" Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini, saying that she's now "well behaved" in Parliament.
He says tax and fiscal policies must be designed such that they attract investors.
He bemoans the downfall of state-owned-enterprises.
ANC MP Mondli Gungubele talks about racism. He says racism it's not about race, but a system.
Lekato's speech was interrupted by frequent "point of orders", which mostly came from the EFF, who differed with him on the land question.
Lekota asked: Whose land are you going to take? But Ndlozi stood on a point of order, asking Lekota why did he go to Robben Island if he doesn't believe in land expropriation without compensation.
EFF MPs interrupt Lekota, and they get a bit personal, and an argument ensues over the land issue. Lekota complains that they're eating into his time. The stand-in speaker attempts to restore some order.
Mbhele wraps up and makes way for COPE leader Lekota, who starts off by congratulating Ramaphosa (under his breath) for his "elevation" to the position of president... ANC MPs interject on a point of order and say they cannot hear Lekota clearly.
Mbhele: "Where your government does fall short, we will point out, as is our duty as the opposition."
Mbhele addresses the worrying shortcomings of the South African Police Service.
Mafu wraps up and makes way for the DA's Mbhele, up next.
"Patriotism is critical for our youth," says Mafu.
Mazzone finishes off by urging Ramaphosa to walk into Minister Lynn Brown's office and utter the following eight words to her: "Minister Brown, you are the weakest link, goodbye."
Mazzone breaks out in song, quoting Arno Carstens' "Emergency", saying how the lyrics resonated with her.
The DA's Mazzone steps up after Fubbs, starts off by saying she stands here as a "very proud South African". Mazzone thanks all the brave men and women of SA who faced many struggles and risked so much to speak out against and expose state capture and corruption. "Thank you for your determination."
Mazzone specifically singles out and thanks Advocate Vanara.
Fubbs on tourism, says there are 7 000 direct jobs created by this sector, which when multiplied would mean double that in terms of jobs.
Fubbs says we need a more inclusive economy, that will ensure black industrialists play a meaningful role.
Fubbs says government's commitment to spending on locally produced goods will grow the economy.
Fubbs: "Goods created in South Africa creates jobs, let us never forget that..."
All departments in the public sector need to be totally committed to this.
The SONA debate resumes with the ANC's Fubbs at the podium.
WATCH LIVE: Joint sitting debate on the State of The Nation Address
VIDEO
The SONA debate adjourns for a break. It will resume at 14:00.