LIVE: Parliament's public hearing tour on land expropriation begins
2018-06-26 10:58
Parliament's Constitutional Review Committee begin their provincial tour on public hearings in the Northern Cape, which is looking into amending Section 25 of the Constitution, that deals with expropriation of land without compensation.
Representative of Kommagas asks government to deal with multinational companies who don't care about the landless.
Representative of Kommagas community tells Constitutional Review Committee there is a cautious optimism in this process that it will restore their ancestral rights to land they have been inhabiting for 100s of years.
"Which land are you referring to?" asks Daniel Dawid Cloete from Steinhof the Constitutional Review Committee.
The Land: South Africa speaks - first public hearing on expropriation to commence
Written submissions on land expropriation without compensation are done and dusted, and now South Africans have their turn to speak.
The Constitutional Review Committee's first of 36 public hearings are set to commence on Tuesday at 11:00 in Concordia, Springbok in the Northern Cape.
In the next few weeks, members of the committee will crisscross the country to have several hearings in every province.
The hearings coincide with the 63rd anniversary of the Freedom Charter, adopted in 1955.
Here is everything you need to know about the public hearings on land expropriation
Parliament's constitutional review committee will on Tuesday begin nationwide public consultations on whether Section 25 of the constitution, which deals with property rights, needs to be amended to allow the state to expropriate land without compensation.
The committee, split into two teams, will begin in Northern Cape and Limpopo, where it will hold four public meetings in each province until the end of the month.
The teams will then visit the remaining provinces until the first week in August.
Land: Key facts ahead of Parliament's public hearings tour
President Cyril Ramaphosa has vowed to "accelerate" land reform to fix the "grave historical injustices" suffered by the black majority during apartheid and colonialism ahead of elections expected next year.
Parliament's Constitutional Review Committee will embark on a tour of all nine provinces to get input from the general public from June 26.
Here are the key facts of the contentious land issue:
Parliament receives over 700 000 written submissions on land expropriation
The Joint Constitutional Review Committee, established to review section 25 of the Constitution - which speaks to the right of property ownership - has received over 700 000 written submissions.
The committee, which was mandated by the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces, called for written public submissions on the review of section 25 of the Constitution and other sections where necessary, to make it possible for the state to expropriate land in the public interest without compensation.
Parliamentary spokesperson Moloto Mothapo said the committee had received more than 700 000 electronic and hard copy submission forms from the public by the closing date of June 15.
Land expropriation: Here's when Parliament's public hearings will be held in your province
Parliament's Constitutional Review Committee - which is looking into amending Section 25 of the Constitution, that deals with expropriation of land without compensation - will embark on a provincial tour to hold public hearings on the subject from next month.
From June 26 to August 4, the committee will - in two teams - travel to the nine provinces, where they will hold at least three meetings per province in different venues.
Parliament goes into recess from June 15 for two months, and will only return in mid-August.
The breakdown of the tour by province is: