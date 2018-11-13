 

OVERVIEW: Not a single white person supported the amended of section 25, CRC hears

2018-11-13 14:16

The Joint Constitutional Review Committee continue with its deliberations on the draft report on a possible review of section 25 of the Constitution.

Hundreds of people gathered at Cecil Emmett Hall
15:21
Joint Constitutional Review Committee on whether S25 of the Constitution should be amended has just ended. They will sit again tomorrow @TeamNews24 tweets News24's Jenni Evans
15:19
Malema says not one single white person supported amending Constitution for #LandExpropriation without compensation. The party recommends amendment. @TeamNews24 tweets News24's Jenni Evans
15:19
Malema says that President Ramaphosa's saying that the Constitution will be amended for #LandExpropriation without compensation before hearings started was his right as a president of the ANC. Malema reminds that EFF tabled motion to consider amendment @TeamNews24 tweets News24's Jenni Evans
15:18
Session is adjourned
15:13
EFF MP Julius Malema says processes over whether S25 of Constitution should be amended for #LandExpropriation was not a referendum so it's not about numbers of submissions, but about substantive issues. (DA, FF+ concerned about not seeing written submissions) @TeamNews24 tweets News24's Jenni Evans
15:11
Dignity of people has been trampled upon, says ANC
15:08
FF+ MP Corne Mulder says majority percentage of oral submissions to Parliament did not not support #LandExpropriation without compensation. Says no access to written submissions means the process flawed and a waste of money. Does not support amendment of Constitution. @TeamNews24 tweets News24's Jenni Evans
15:05
Whites do not want the land to be released because they regard that as their privilege
15:03
Once you rush to numbers, you are out of ideas, says the EFF
15:03
This is not a referendum, says the EFF
14:58
About 200 000 emails are lost in cyberspace, says Freedom Front Plus
14:57
Not one written submission was addressed to political parties, they were addressed to Parliament
14:55
The whole process was flawed, says Freedom Front Plus
14:54
No reason to amend section 27, government must implement provisions
14:51
Land expropriation puts food security and banking at risk
14:47
Large number of email submissions lost
14:41
IFP MP E Buthelezi says Constitution should not be amended as in its current form it is not an impediment for the process of land restitution. @TeamNews24 #LandExpropriation tweets News24's Jenni Evans
14:41
DA MP Anneline Lottriet says the processes on #LandExpropriation was rushed and that over 170000 submissions disregarded as they came from the same email address. DA is opposed and believes other legislation has not been explored properly @TeamNews24 tweets News24's Jenni Evans
14:41
The only way for people to have access to land is to amend the Constitution
14:37
MP Mncwabe from NFP submits that the party believes Parliament must amend S25 of the Constitution for #LandExpropriation without compensation to address inequities. @TeamNews24 tweets News24's Jenni Evans
14:35
Parties state their views on section 25 of the Constitution
14:29
14:22
ACDP's Swart says party does not accept state custodianship of property. Opposed to even church's property taken. Opposes any amendment to S25 of Constitution to allow for #LandExpropriation without compensation. Suggests approaching Concourt for clarity on S25 @TeamNews24 tweets News24's Jenni Evans
14:17
Steve Swart (ACDP) kicks off by saying concerned about process for submissions and whether written submissions were considered in line with Consitutional guidelines. Says #land tenure is complex and emotive. ACDP doesn't support expropriation without compensation @TeamNews24 tweets News24's Jenni Evans
14:16
14:16

