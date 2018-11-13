OVERVIEW: Not a single white person supported the amended of section 25, CRC hears
2018-11-13 14:16
The Joint Constitutional Review Committee continue with its deliberations on the draft report on a possible review of section 25 of the Constitution.
Joint Constitutional Review Committee on whether S25 of the Constitution
should be amended has just ended. They will sit again tomorrow @TeamNews24
tweets News24's Jenni Evans
Malema says not one single white person supported amending Constitution for #LandExpropriation without compensation. The party recommends amendment. @TeamNews24
tweets News24's Jenni Evans
Malema says that President Ramaphosa's saying that the Constitution will be amended for #LandExpropriation
without compensation before hearings started was his right as a
president of the ANC. Malema reminds that EFF tabled motion to consider
amendment @TeamNews24
tweets News24's Jenni Evans
EFF MP Julius Malema says processes over whether S25 of Constitution should be amended for #LandExpropriation
was not a referendum so it's not about numbers of submissions, but
about substantive issues. (DA, FF+ concerned about not seeing written
submissions) @TeamNews24
tweets News24's Jenni Evans
FF+ MP Corne Mulder says majority percentage of oral submissions to Parliament did not not support #LandExpropriation
without compensation. Says no access to written submissions means the
process flawed and a waste of money. Does not support amendment of
Constitution. @TeamNews24
tweets News24's Jenni Evans
IFP MP E Buthelezi says Constitution should not be amended as in its
current form it is not an impediment for the process of land
restitution. @TeamNews24 #LandExpropriation
tweets News24's Jenni Evans
DA MP Anneline Lottriet says the processes on #LandExpropriation
was rushed and that over 170000 submissions disregarded as they came
from the same email address. DA is opposed and believes other
legislation has not been explored properly @TeamNews24
tweets News24's Jenni Evans
MP Mncwabe from NFP submits that the party believes Parliament must amend S25 of the Constitution for #LandExpropriation without compensation to address inequities. @TeamNews24
tweets News24's Jenni Evans
ACDP's Swart says party does not accept state custodianship of
property. Opposed to even church's property taken. Opposes any amendment
to S25 of Constitution to allow for #LandExpropriation without compensation. Suggests approaching Concourt for clarity on S25 @TeamNews24
tweets News24's Jenni Evans
Steve Swart (ACDP) kicks off by saying concerned about process for
submissions and whether written submissions were considered in line with
Consitutional guidelines. Says #land tenure is complex and emotive. ACDP doesn't support expropriation without compensation @TeamNews24 tweets News24's Jenni Evans
