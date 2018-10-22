LIVE: 'It's is not safe for us to come to court' - Omotoso lawyer Daubermann
2018-10-22 09:49
The rape trial of Nigerian pastor Timothy Omotoso is expected to resume in the Eastern Cape High Court in Port Elizabeth.
Daubermann says he has been accused of asking irrelevant questions, has been intimidated.
"A very dangerous precedent is being set here, there is no possibility of the accused of receiving a fear trial."
Omotoso lawyer Daubermann: 'I won't allow myself to be intimidated by ignorant people'
Advocate Peter Daubermann has condemned the actions of a crowd of protesters who chased him outside the Eastern Cape High Court in Port Elizabeth on Wednesday.
The protesters threw water at Daubermann and chanted "Stand in defence of Cheryl!" as he made a hasty exit.
"It's not safe for us to come to court," says Daubermann.
Advocate Peter Daubermann informs Judge Judge Mandela Makaula of co-accused's absence. Saying they (Lusanda Sulani and Zukiswa Sitho) fear for their lives approaching court.
Court is in session, Omotoso's co-accused are not present in court.
Omotoso rape trial resumes
Omotoso and his two co-accused are currently facing 63 charges and 34 alternative charges which include rape, sexual assault and racketeering.
The first witness in the matter, Cheryl Zondi testified that Omotoso raped and sexually assaulted her from the age of 14.
Under cross-examination, Zondo was asked just how deep she believed Omotoso had penetrated her and why she didn't scream.
Protesting PE residents victorious as Omotoso church shut down
Heated exchanges took centre stage outside the entrance of the Jesus Dominion International church in Port Elizabeth, as men in dark shades and suits came out of the blue garage doors to face off against protesters on Sunday morning.
Over 100 people from different political parties and members of society came together at Govan Mbeki Avenue, to demand the church close shop and the building is shut down.
The common purpose was to eliminate any links that represent the pastor, Timothy Omotoso, who is currently on trial for rape, human trafficking and other 97 related charges.
Omotoso trial: Cheryl Zondi received 'God will kill you' threat before testifying
The first witness in the rape trial of Nigerian pastor Timothy Omotoso, Cheryl Zondi, received death threats in the weeks before her court appearance, a report said on Sunday.
The 22-year-old university student was apparently told that she would be killed by God because she had acted against a man of God, the Sunday Times reported.
This was according to Thoko Mkhwanazi-Xaluva, chair of the Commission for the Promotion and Protection of the Rights of Cultural‚ Religious and Linguistic Communities who was quoted in the newspaper.