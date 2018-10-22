 

LIVE: 'It's is not safe for us to come to court' - Omotoso lawyer Daubermann

2018-10-22 09:49

The rape trial of Nigerian pastor Timothy Omotoso is expected to resume in the Eastern Cape High Court in Port Elizabeth.

Pastor Timothy Omotoso is standing trial for rape.
10:11

Daubermann says he has been accused of asking irrelevant questions, has been intimidated.

"A very dangerous precedent is being set here, there is no possibility of the accused of receiving a fear trial."
10:03

10:02
10:01

"It's not safe for us to come to court," says Daubermann.
10:01
Advocate Peter Daubermann informs Judge Judge Mandela Makaula of co-accused's absence. Saying they (Lusanda Sulani and Zukiswa Sitho) fear for their lives approaching court.
09:55
Court is in session, Omotoso's co-accused are not present in court. 
09:50

Omotoso rape trial resumes

The rape trial of Nigerian pastor Timothy Omotoso is expected to resume in the Eastern Cape High Court in Port Elizabeth on Monday.

Omotoso and his two co-accused are currently facing 63 charges and 34 alternative charges which include rape, sexual assault and racketeering.

The first witness in the matter, Cheryl Zondi testified that Omotoso raped and sexually assaulted her from the age of 14.

Under cross-examination, Zondo was asked just how deep she believed Omotoso had penetrated her and why she didn't scream.
09:50
Last week, the first witness in the matter, Cheryl Zondi, testified that Omotoso raped and sexually assaulted her from the age of 14.
09:50

