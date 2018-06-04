 

LIVE: De Lille removal 'not about DA membership, but to remove her as mayor' - Mpofu

2018-06-04 10:30

The DA and Patricia de Lille are in the Western Cape High Court once again for round two of De Lille's application for the court to review the decision to cease her party membership.

Patricia de Lille takes her seat in court
LIVE NEWS FEED

Jump to
bottom

Last Updated at 10:46
10:41

Mpofu cites case law to argue the unconstitutionality of the DA's cessation clause, as applied to De Lille.
10:36
10:33
10:33

Mpofu lists the DA's many "failed attempts" and "shortcuts" to have De Lille removed as mayor of Cape Town.
10:30
10:30

Mpofu saying they will examine the "constitutionality" of the DA's cessation clause in detail.
10:25
10:25

Court is in session, and arguments have been set down for two days. 

Advocate Dali Mpofu, on behalf of De Lille, hands an affidavit to the court that deals with the "stripping" of the mayor's executive powers at a council meeting. Mpofu says they are merely putting it on record.
10:16

De Lille earlier this morning, outside court.
10:15
10:14

A full bench will hear the matter between De Lille and the DA. 
10:07

WATCH: DA, Patricia de Lille showdown set for Monday 4th June 2018

(via SABC)
10:05

The DA's Natasha Mazzone is in court on behalf of the party's federal executive.
10:01

Patricia de Lille, all smiles, takes her seat in court.
09:59
09:59

WATCH: De Lille preparing court action for latest move to strip her of her powers
09:59

DA, De Lille head to court for round 2 

The DA and Patricia de Lille will meet again in the Western Cape High Court for round two of De Lille's application for the court to review the decision to cease her party membership.

A full bench of the High Court will hear arguments on the matter on Monday and Tuesday, after it was initially postponed from May 25 due to the judges needing more time to assess the submissions.

The court granted De Lille interim relief on May 15, returning her to her position temporarily until the merits of her case could finally be debated in court this week.

De Lille argued in her original papers that her axing from the DA on May 8 was unconstitutional, and incorrectly applied to her.

The DA was in essence infringing on her rights when it decided that she had effectively "self-resigned" during a Radio 702 interview conducted in late April.
09:59

ICYMI: 

'I'll see you in court' - Cape Town council cuts De Lille's powers to 'ceremonial' 

The City of Cape Town council has agreed to reduce executive Mayor Patricia de Lille's role to "ceremonial", delegating her powers to her mayoral committee, with final oversight held by the council.

Council met for its last sitting on Thursday before the June recess, to discuss a number of items, including that of De Lille's powers now that she has returned temporarily.

The Democratic Alliance said two weeks ago that De Lille, upon being reinstated to her position by the Western Cape High Court temporarily, would only serve in a ceremonial capacity. 

On Thursday, council passed a motion that agreed to designate "all delegations and legislative authority, including sub-ordinate legislation, conferred on the Executive Mayor", with the exception of an appointment of a mayoral committee (Mayco), and with "certain provisions" for the exercise of "ceremonial duties". 
09:59

ICYMI: 

De Lille's court hearing postponed 'because judges need more time to prepare' 

Temporarily reinstated City of Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille will spend more time in her office after her court battle meant to be heard on Friday was postponed for almost two weeks.

"My court case which was scheduled for this Friday, May 25 has been postponed to the 4 and 5 June because the judges need more time to prepare," she announced on her Twitter account.

De Lille returned to office immediately last Tuesday after the Western Cape High Court temporarily reinstated her, both as a member of the Democratic Alliance and the Cape Town City Council, pending a full review of her removal. 
09:59

ICYMI: 

AG meets with Maimane over 'unacceptable' fake De Lille post, probe underway 

Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu says he has met with DA leader Mmusi Maimane about a fake news post, purportedly signed in his name, that made adverse findings against Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille.

News24 reported two weeks ago that a document shared by some senior members of the party on social media, entitled "De Lille exposed", was a forgery.

It listed three alleged contraventions of various municipal laws, including the Municipal Systems Act, by De Lille in her capacity as mayor, and drew the conclusion that "De Lille did not exercise her responsibility" in the procurement process of MyCiTi buses. 
09:59

ICYMI: 

Controversial Cape Town investigation unit reinstated following shutdown by De Lille 

The City of Cape Town's Special Investigation Unit (SIU) which embattled Mayor Patricia de Lille ordered be shut down in August last year - a move which resulted in serious claims being made against her and which marked the surfacing of a continuous slew of allegations against her - has been reinstated.

On Wednesday, the National Council of Provinces accepted a motion to see that the unit got back on its feet.

It noted the reinstatement of the SIU, which a motion without notice said "has achieved a number of successes and tackled numerous issues facing the city, including dealing with gang violence, taxi violence, housing fraud, land invasions, corruption and licencing fraud..."

The reinstatement of the Special Investigation Unit is a step in the right direction towards helping the SAPS fight crime.

"It said the House welcomed the reinstatement, which was "a win for the people of Cape Town," and commended councillors who voted to revive it.
09:59

ICYMI: 

DA caucus v De Lille: Business as usual in the City of Cape Town? 

Patricia de Lille has been back in office as Cape Town mayor for the past week, but how has her temporary return affected the functioning of the City of Cape Town?

De Lille returned to office immediately last Tuesday after the Western Cape High Court temporarily reinstated her, both as a member of the Democratic Alliance and the Cape Town City Council, pending a full review of her removal.

The DA, however, said her return would only be "ceremonial", with the party's caucus to make the key decisions in the city.

Deputy Mayor Ian Nielson even suggested De Lille could "drink tea and drive around in CA1 [the official vehicle]", while everyone waits for the full court review on Friday.
09:59

ICYMI: 

'Lame duck' De Lille 'can sit in the office and drink tea', says Cape Town deputy mayor 

Patricia de Lille will be a "lame duck" mayor, with the DA caucus calling the shots in the city, Deputy Mayor Ian Neilson said after an interim court order effectively restored her to her post on Tuesday.

"She can sit in the office and drink tea, and drive around in CA1 but, you know, she's just not going to be able to do anything other than ask for oversight, because, you know, the DA caucus is essentially going to call the shots," said Neilson.

Straight after the interim order was granted, De Lille, dressed in a blue suit, left the Western Cape High Court building and walked up Keerom Street, saying she was going for a meeting with her legal team, and then on to work.

Neilson was appointed acting mayor last week after the DA kicked De Lille out of the party and the council notified the Electoral Commission of a vacancy in the council. 
Load Older Posts

Jump to
top

SHARE:

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: State continues Jason Rohde cross examination
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 10:24 AM
Road name: N1 Outbound

Outbound
Westlake 10:19 AM
Road name: Reddam Avenue

More traffic reports
Lotto results for Saturday, June 2 2018-06-02 21:00 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 