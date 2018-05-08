LIVE: De Lille says DA's 'cessation clause' is unconstitutional, forced to go to courts

ICYMI:
AG confirms 'De Lille exposed' post, shared by some DA members, is fake
Senior Democratic Alliance members have shared a fake Auditor General document on social media, in which adverse claims were made about embattled Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille.
News24 has confirmed that the document, shared by at least two DA members of Parliament on social media, is a forgery.
The DA members include deputy chief whip Mike Waters, who is also a deputy federal chairperson of the party, and National Council of Provinces MP Bronwynn Engelbrecht.
The social media post in question includes a picture of De Lille and the headline "Patricia de Lille exposed", before it lists alleged breaches De Lille had made, which relate to MyCiTi bus tenders.
It lists three alleged contraventions of various municipal laws, including the Municipal Systems Act, and draws the conclusion that "De Lille did not exercise her responsibility" in the procurement process of MyCiTi buses.
It is then purportedly signed by Auditor General of South Africa (AGSA) Thembekile "Kimi" Makwetu.