 

LIVE: De Lille says DA's 'cessation clause' is unconstitutional, forced to go to courts

2018-05-08 10:54

Embattled Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille is responding to the Democratic Alliance confirming the cessation of her membership, effectively kicking her out of the party in the midst of an ongoing battle with its leaders.

Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille
Last Updated at 12:13
12:11
12:10

WATCH LIVE: 
12:08

De Lille: "I'm still ready to serve my country in any capacity."
12:07

De Lille now answers questions on the fraudulent news post shared by DA members on social media, says it was also shared on a WhatsApp group. She will pursue legal action in this regard.
12:06

Meanwhile, ahead of "acting" Cape Town mayor Ian Neilson's briefing.
12:04
12:02
12:02

De Lille insists she has not been found guilty of anything.
12:01
12:00

De Lille says she was only informed this morning by the DA that she had lost her party membership.
11:58

De Lille has arrived and the briefing has started.
11:41

REMINDER: The briefing by De Lille will now start at 12pm.
11:40

WATCH: First Take On De Lille: 'The DA Is Alienating Itself From A Young Black Electorate'

(via HuffPost SA)
11:38

The starting time for De Lille's briefing has now been moved to 12pm.
11:25

Still waiting on Patricia de Lille to arrive at the briefing venue.
11:14

ICYMI: 

WATCH: DA terminates Patricia De Lille's membership

(via SABC)
10:59
10:59
10:55
10:55

ICYMI: 
10:55

The DA's official statement on the matter.
10:55

ICYMI: 

DA kicks De Lille out of party 

The Democratic Alliance has confirmed the cessation of Cape Town Mayor Patricia De Lille's membership from the party.

James Selfe, chairperson of the DA's federal executive, made the announcement at a media briefing in Cape Town on Tuesday. 

The DA charged De Lille with misconduct earlier this year, following various claims.

The embattled mayor survived a motion of no confidence in her in February, but in an internal motion of no confidence against her in April, the party voted to recall her as mayor.

The DA cited clause 3.5.1.2 in its constitution, that says if a member publicly declares his or her intention to resign, then their membership ceases immediately.
10:54

ICYMI: 

De Lille to lay complaint over fake social media post 

Embattled Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille says she is going to lay charges against party members who have shared a fake Auditor General document on social media.

News24 reported on Monday that some members of the Democratic Alliance shared an altered Auditor General document on social media, which made adverse claims about De Lille over MyCiTi bus tenders.

The post has since been removed.

AGSA spokesperson Africa Boso confirmed to News24 that Auditor General Kimi Makwetu did not provide his signature for the document.

"The Auditor General South Africa did not sign or know the origins of the document you are enquiring about," Boso told News24 via email.

"The AGSA will deal with all matters relating to municipal audits when it tables/releases its general report on the audit results of all the country’s municipalities on 23 May."
10:54

ICYMI: 

AG confirms 'De Lille exposed' post, shared by some DA members, is fake 

Senior Democratic Alliance members have shared a fake Auditor General document on social media, in which adverse claims were made about embattled Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille.

News24 has confirmed that the document, shared by at least two DA members of Parliament on social media, is a forgery.

The DA members include deputy chief whip Mike Waters, who is also a deputy federal chairperson of the party, and National Council of Provinces MP Bronwynn Engelbrecht.

The social media post in question includes a picture of De Lille and the headline "Patricia de Lille exposed", before it lists alleged breaches De Lille had made, which relate to MyCiTi bus tenders.

It lists three alleged contraventions of various municipal laws, including the Municipal Systems Act, and draws the conclusion that "De Lille did not exercise her responsibility" in the procurement process of MyCiTi buses.

It is then purportedly signed by Auditor General of South Africa (AGSA) Thembekile "Kimi" Makwetu. 
