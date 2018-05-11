LIVE: Proceedings get under way in De Lille urgent court application
2018-05-11 09:31
Patricia de Lille takes centre stage in the Western Cape High Court as she takes on the DA, City of Cape Town and Electoral Commission of South Africa over her mayorship.
Mpofu argues that what has transpired over the last few days was an "insult" to the court and the citizens of Cape Town, as it subverted other legal processes that could have been used to remove De Lille.
Mpofu, for De Lille, says the court must ask if the words used by De Lille in the Radio 702 interview with presenter Eusebius McKaiser on April 26 be used to justify the purported cessation of her membership.
Judge Gamble informs the court of what was discussed in chambers. All parties are agreeable to hear the full matter in two weeks time on May 25 by a full bench. That is part B of De Lille's application.
The EFF's Advocate Dali Mpofu goes through points with De Lille ahead of her urgent matter against the DA in the Western Cape High Court. (Paul Herman, News24)
The DA's federal council deputy chairperson Natasha Mazzone is in court too on behalf of the party. (Paul Herman, News24)
Patricia De Lille arrived amid chants of "De Lille Must Go" and her companions had to push a way up the Western Cape High Court steps for her. People screaming love and hate. Advocate Dali Mpofu followed, deep in convo with a colleague.
Party officials form a chain to ensure the two sets of protests remain peaceful. (Paul Herman, News24)
Scenes outside the Western Cape High Court (Jenni Evans, News24)
Two sets of protesters come together outside the court. The one side is supporting the DA against Patricia De Lille. The other is against the DA, but in a separate matter on the roll relating to housing shortages. It's peaceful. (Paul Herman, News24)
Patricia de Lille gets her day in court
Patricia de Lille is expected to take centre stage in the Western Cape High Court on Friday when she takes on the DA, City of Cape Town and Electoral Commission of South Africa over her mayorship.
DA federal council chairperson James Selfe and his deputy Natasha Mazzone said at a briefing on Tuesday that it was a public declaration which De Lille had made during an interview with Radio 702 host Eusebius McKaiser on April 26, that stripped her of her membership of the party.
They based this on a clause in the party's constitution, which states that, if a member publicly declares his or her intention to resign, that person's membership ceases immediately.
Earlier, News24 reported that De Lille rejected an offer by the DA to keep the permanent position of mayor and her seat in the council vacant for the next three months, until the merits for her removal had been argued in court.
It's DA v De Lille: The end of the affair? (Don't bet on it)
It's been a whirlwind few days for those following the Patricia de Lille saga.The Democratic Alliance (DA) and the former/current/possibly returning Cape Town mayor head to the High Court on Friday for some much-needed clarity on her messy ousting from the party on Tuesday.
To be fair, the writing's been on the wall for some time for De Lille.
We all knew this day was coming.
But the DA's use of a party clause in her removal not mentioned before this past week, its "cessation clause", has made things a little more interesting.
DA's unfair process forced me to seek relief from the courts, says Patricia de Lille
Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille says the Democratic Alliance has forced her to seek relief from the courts.
This after the party confirmed the cessation of her membership of the DA on Tuesday morning, after charging the embattled mayor with misconduct earlier this year.
The DA cited clause 3.5.1.2 in its constitution, which says if a member publicly declares his or her intention to resign, then their membership ceases immediately.
De Lille reportedly said during a radio interview on April 26 that she would "walk away from the party" once she had cleared her name, as the "the writing's on the wall" that people didn't want her to be there.
DA kicks De Lille out of party
The Democratic Alliance has confirmed the cessation of Cape Town Mayor Patricia De Lille's membership from the party.
James Selfe, chairperson of the DA's federal executive, made the announcement at a media briefing in Cape Town on Tuesday.
The DA charged De Lille with misconduct earlier this year, following various claims.
The embattled mayor survived a motion of no confidence in her in February, but in an internal motion of no confidence against her in April, the party voted to recall her as mayor.