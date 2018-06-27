LIVE: De Lille vs DA - High Court delivers judgment
2018-06-27 09:19
The Western Cape High Court is delivering judgment in Patricia de Lille's application to have the Democratic Alliance's decision to strip her of her membership reviewed and set aside.
De Lille back in court to hear her fate - how we got here
Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille will on Wednesday hear her fate in her application to have the DA's decision to cancel her membership set aside.
The Western Cape High Court will deliver judgment in De Lille's case at 09:30, after both parties argued their cases over two days earlier this month.
The embattled mayor took the DA to court after the party's leaders "determined" that she breached one of its constitutional clauses during a radio interview in April where she said she would "walk away" upon clearing her name of the various allegations
levelled against her.
De Lille had asked a full bench to rule on whether the cancellation of her membership for those
comments, and therefore her removal from the Cape Town city council as mayor, was unconstitutional and procedurally flawed.
Her counsel, Dali Mpofu, SC, argued before the courts earlier this month that her removal was in bad faith, and was ultimately not about her membership, but her continuing to be mayor.
ICYMI:
'Learn to read better' - De Lille, Steenhuisen in Twitter spat
Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille and DA chief whip John Steenhuisen have found themselves exchanging words over Twitter, following comments Steenhuisen allegedly made in the Cape Times.
On Thursday, De Lille posted an "open letter" to Steenhuisen following an article published in the Cape Times on Wednesday entitled, "Steenhuisen admits De Lille blunders".
The chief whip was campaigning in Durban when he said the party had
learnt lessons and made mistakes in dealing with the unprecedented fallout with their once-favoured mayor.
"With reference to your comments quoted in the Cape Times story... I respectfully request that you provide me with hard evidence of the following which you have accused me of:
"Protecting maladministration; misconduct; dereliction of duty; lying to
council; hurting the DA brand and ruining relations in the DA team."
De Lille said it was well known that she had asked the party "repeatedly" for evidence related to the allegations against her.
ICYMI:
De Lille v DA: Status quo remains as judgment reserved until end of June
The status quo will continue in the City of Cape Town for a few more weeks after the Western Cape High Court reserved judgment in the matter between Mayor Patricia De Lille and the Democratic Alliance (DA).
De Lille and the DA took their fractious relationship to the High Court on Monday and Tuesday to argue the merits of the party's "determination" that her membership ceased, following comments she had made on radio.
De Lille allegedly breached one of the clauses of the party's constitution during a Radio702 interview where she apparently announced a public intention to resign, the party argued.
Following two full days of arguments, Judge André le Grange announced that the court would reserve judgment in the matter, given the court's workload, and would likely deliver it before the end of June.
ICYMI:
De Lille showed 'clear' intention to resign, court hears
The DA has argued in the Western Cape High Court that Patricia de Lille showed clear intention to resign from the party during a radio interview conducted in late April.
The DA and De Lille met in the High Court on Tuesday for day two of De Lille's application to have the party's "determination" to cease her membership set aside.
De Lille was deemed to have breached a clause in the DA's constitution that states that if a member publicly declares his or her intention to resign from the party, they cease to be a member.
Advocate Sean Rosenberg, SC, argued for the DA that De Lille did just that during the infamous Radio 702 interview in question with host Eusebius McKaiser on April 16.