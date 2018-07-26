LIVE: Patricia de Lille's future in the DA crosshairs
2018-07-26 09:44
Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille and the DA will deliver a briefing on the mayor's future in the City of Cape Town.
LIVE NEWS FEED
Jump to
bottom
Last Updated at
11:11
De Lille earned rousing applause from ANC councillors during
her address, reports EWN
EFF councillor Arnolds now asks #DeLille
a question. Before starting he jokes, "Madam mayor, I think this
morning you can sing 'I will survive'," amid reports that a deal has
been struck and the motion against her could be withdrawn.
EFF councillor Arnolds now asks #DeLille a question. Before starting he jokes, "Madam mayor, I think this morning you can sing 'I will survive'."
It's believed the DA and #DeLille will address the media by lunchtime, regarding the withdrawal of the latest, third motion of no confidence in the mayor, reports the Cape Argus
De Lille has asked for evidence from the Steenhuisen report
into allegations against her, says ENCA
De Lille has agreed to participate in an internal
disciplinary process, says EWN
DA Federal Executive has asked the DA caucus to withdraw
motion of no confidence, says EWN
Why the DA should admit defeat and move on
One really
has to wonder when the DA will realise that it is time to admit defeat in the
Patricia de Lille matter and move on.
DA to appeal De Lille judgment
The Democratic Alliance will formally appeal the Western Cape High
Court's ruling against the party in its court battle with Cape Town
Mayor Patricia De Lille.
'What must be, will be' - De Lille ahead of motion of no confidence
Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille says she is feeling positive ahead of
the upcoming motion of no confidence in her leadership in the city of
Cape Town council.
DA caucus discusses withdrawing motion of no confidence in Patricia de Lille
The DA Cape Town caucus is currently engaged in last-minute
talks to discuss withdrawing the planned motion of no confidence against Cape
Town Mayor Patricia de Lille.