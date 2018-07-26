 

LIVE: Patricia de Lille's future in the DA crosshairs

2018-07-26 09:44

Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille and the DA will deliver a briefing on the mayor's future in the City of Cape Town.

Executive Mayor of Cape Town Patricia de Lille sp
11:04
De Lille earned rousing applause from ANC councillors during her address, reports EWN
11:02
EFF councillor Arnolds now asks #DeLille a question. Before starting he jokes, "Madam mayor, I think this morning you can sing 'I will survive'," amid reports that a deal has been struck and the motion against her could be withdrawn.
11:00
10:50
10:47
It's believed the DA and #DeLille will address the media by lunchtime, regarding the withdrawal of the latest, third motion of no confidence in the mayor, reports the Cape Argus
10:31
De Lille has asked for evidence from the Steenhuisen report into allegations against her, says ENCA
10:11
De Lille has agreed to participate in an internal disciplinary process, says EWN
10:10
DA Federal Executive has asked the DA caucus to withdraw motion of no confidence, says EWN
09:44

Why the DA should admit defeat and move on

One really has to wonder when the DA will realise that it is time to admit defeat in the Patricia de Lille matter and move on.
09:44

DA to appeal De Lille judgment

The Democratic Alliance will formally appeal the Western Cape High Court's ruling against the party in its court battle with Cape Town Mayor Patricia De Lille.
09:44

'What must be, will be' - De Lille ahead of motion of no confidence

Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille says she is feeling positive ahead of the upcoming motion of no confidence in her leadership in the city of Cape Town council.
09:44

DA caucus discusses withdrawing motion of no confidence in Patricia de Lille

The DA Cape Town caucus is currently engaged in last-minute talks to discuss withdrawing the planned motion of no confidence against Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille.
