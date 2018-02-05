Justice Zak Yacoob: 'I am certain that Jacob Zuma is a fraudulent, corrupt man' - AS IT HAPPENED
2018-02-05 14:30
'Witness X', Ajay Sooklal, has delivered testimony in the arms deal hearings and shedding light on the French arms company's involvement in the SA deal, as well as that of President Jacob Zuma and Schabir Shaik.
- For the latest updates, follow News24 reporter Pieter-Louis Myburgh: @PLMyburgh
LIVE NEWS FEED
Jump to
bottom
Last Updated at
00:08
Holden: #JacobZuma met directly with various members of Thomson CSF to impress upon them the political suitability of Shaik as business partner. Shaik solicited a R500 000 annual bribe for Zuma, partly to protect Thomson CSF from any investigation. #PeoplesTribunal
Holden: "there is so much evidence implicating #ChippyShaik in irregular dealings that I don't know where to begin." #PeoplesTribunal
Witness X: Chippy Shaik was central to all the decisions which were taken in relation to the Arms Deal #PeoplesTribunal
Sooklal's evidence should be further investigated.
Ajay Sooklal has withdrawn and his testimony has now come to an end.
Sooklal requests another 5 minute break to consult with Stubbs.
Stubbs wants to take time to clarify the submissions he has made. Stubbs has not raised any complaints in the inquisitorial proceedings.
Justice Yacoob says that appropriate arrangements will be made if Stubbs wants an adversarial.
Yacoob ensures that Sooklal's decision to decline to answer a question will be treated with respect.
Mr Sooklal is not willing to answer questions that stray outside of the substance and content of the evidence already provided in the affidavit.
Sooklal requests another break.
We can not let inconsistencies and difficulties in an inquiry like this pass by simply out of sympathy for a whistleblower.
The hearing adjourns for another short break.
Sooklal requests another five minutes to himself to consider a response to a question posed to him by Justice Yacoob.
Justice Zak Yacoob continues grilling Ajay Sooklal, this time asking for straight answers.
The hearing has resumed after the short break, with Justice Zak Yacoob interrogating Ajay Sooklal as to Jacob Zuma's character.
Ajay Sooklal requests a 10-minute adjournment to go over his notes and consider his response to a question posed by Justice Zak Yacoob. The adjournment is granted.
Justice Zak Yacoob: "Let me tell you, that when I read the Shaik judgment, I was absolutely certain, and I am still certain, that Jacob Zuma is a fraudulent, corrupt man."
"When did you realise Jacob Zuma was a dishonest and corrupt man?" Sooklal is asked.
Sooklal answers a question on why he chose to come forward and testify.
Former French president Nicolas Sarkozy now also implicated, along with ex-president Jacques Chirac, in attempts to cover up the arms deal involving French company Thales and Jacob Zuma.
The hearings resume with Ajay Sooklal's testimony.
The hearing adjourns for an hour-long lunch break.
It was alleged by Sooklal that in 2004, Chirac had asked Mbeki that French arms deal company Thales' role in the arms deal probes should be quashed by the NPA.
Former French president Jacques Chirac talks to former South African president Thabo Mbeki (R) before the start of the FIFA World Cup 2006 final football match between Italy and France at Berlin’s Olympic Stadium. (Valery Hache/AFP)