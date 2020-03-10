LIVE: President Ramaphosa gets screened as he takes walkabout through OR Tambo airport
2020-03-10 18:30
The group is made up of teachers and other professionals who worked in Wuhan where the deadly virus originated.
Teams at the OR Tambo International are fully geared.
The president and health ministers come out of the isolation wards wearing masks and gloves.
The stopover in Philippines will be about 48 hours where the aircraft will also be refuelled.
The aircraft will be on the ground in Wuhan for a maximum of 8 hours.
Ramaphosa and Mkhize are taken to the isolation ward where travellers are taken to should it be found that they have the Covid-19 virus after a swab is taken.
Ramaphosa and Mkhize are now in the room where patients are taken should high temperatures come up at the screening area.
Ramaphosa and Mkhize are now being shown the forms that are to be completed by travellers. The form takes about two minutes to complete.
Passports are also checked to see that the travel information provided by the travellers is correct.
The president is being screened for his temperatures at the airport as part of his walkabout.
The president and minister are without gloves and masks currently because there is no incoming flights at OR Tambo internationals airport.
The official says that they are compliant with all the processes.
The screening starts at the aircrafts from high risk areas.
Someone with high temperatures is sent to a nearby clinic. They look for symptoms too to take for clinical assessment.
A swab is then taken from suspect infections and sent to the NICD. The person is then quarantined.
There is no incoming aircraft currently at the airport for Ramaphosa and Mkhize to see the second screening process, the official tells them.
Ramaphosa and Health Minister Zweli Mkhize are now taking a tour around OR Tambo International where they are getting briefings from officials of the airport.
A flight is scheduled to leave OR Tambo International Airport on Tuesday night and return with 122 South Africans quarantined in Wuhan, China, amid the global coronavirus outbreak, the inter-ministerial task team handling the repatriation process has confirmed.
They are expected back in the country on Friday.
The group will be quarantined for 21 days in South Africa, but should they show symptoms of the coronavirus, they will be quarantined for longer.
The quarantined site is still unknown to the public, but the details about it will be announced "at the appropriate time".
None of the returning South Africans show symptoms of the Covid-19 virus.
Upon arrival in Wuhan, the team will work with the Chinese government but also
the staff of the Embassy in China, screening the repatriates and checking required
travel documents.
The flight will leave
Wuhan City at the early hours of the morning and land back in South Africa on
13 March.
Of the initial 180 requests to return to South Africa, 122 citizens will return from Wuhan, China.
The other citizens have changed their minds and opted to stay in Wuhan.
On board the flight will be the flight crew from the aircraft company
and a total of 15 officials from the Department of Health and the Department of
Defence (Military Health).
President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to do a walkabout at OR Tambo International airport.
The team of 15 officials from the military health and department of defence will depart at 21:00.