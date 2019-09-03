LIVE | Police remain are on high alert following violent protests across Gauteng
2019-09-03 11:17
Police remain are on high alert following violent protests and widespread looting across Gauteng.
Makhura said there are many foreigners in the country for good reasons and those involved in crime must be dealt with. We can't criminalise all foreign nationals and everybody must live by the rules of the country whether local or foreigner nationals.
Government is revitalising the economy in townships and yet there are others who loot from businesses, Makhura said.
Makhura has called for calm in the province. He said actions of looting can't be justified by unemployment and criminal activities. He said the state will not compensate all shop owners who have lost their goods.
Makhura said all three metros in Gauteng are affected by lootings. He called on criminals behind lootings to be arrested.
Makhura said the country is dealing with illegal and undocumented foreigners. He promised reinforcements of border security. He want to ensure that the province is calm.
Makhura has called on people saying that police reinforcements are happening. He will not hesitate to call on the president and defence minister to reinforce SAPS.
Makhura said seven people have been arrested and that the looting was well calculated by criminals and well organised.
Makhura said he adjourned the Legislature to visit hotspots in the province. Makhura said all parties agreed to go to all different communities affected.
A number of shops have been set alight and some are engulfed by flames.
Police officers driving around in vans and an nyala have been chasing after looters, steering them away from shops.
News24 reporter Ntwaagae Seleka says the situation remains tense.
Police have opened fire on groups of residents in Alexandra after groups of people looted shops and blockaded busy roads in the area.
Police officers are stationed outside Pan Africa Mall preventing more protesters from entering the premises.
Mawela said they maintain strong police presence in Alexandra. He believes that the lootings were coordinated and the ringleader has been identified.
According to Mawela, they have mobilised more resources in Alexandra.
Pan African Mall was targeted overnight and police have arrested six people looting a bottle store.
Mawela said the situation is tense and police will maintain visibility in the township.
Gauteng provincial police commissioner Lieutenant General Elias Mawela has arrived in Alexandra. (Ntwaagae Seleka, News24)
WATCH | Police fire rubber bullets at looters running amok in Turffontein in Joburg
Police fired rubber bullets in Turffontein, Johannesburg, on Monday as they struggled to stop looters who targeted businesses.
Protesting residents gathered earlier to call on foreigners to leave.
Several protesters told News24 they wanted foreigners to leave the area, claiming that they were behind drug-dealing in the area.
WATCH | Scrapyard set alight amid Joburg protests
Police and firefighters are on high alert in the Johannesburg CBD after a scrapyard was set alight in Jeppestown late on Monday afternoon.
This, as part of ongoing protests in the area.
Protesting residents gathered earlier to call on foreign nationals to leave.
Several protesters told News24 they wanted foreigners to leave the area, claiming that they were behind drug-dealing in the area.