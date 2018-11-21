LIVE: 'Follow the money' Gordhan tells #StateCaptureInquiry during testimony

More police deployed at state capture inquiry, fences erected after EFF protest
Former finance minister Pravin Gordhan has started his third day on the witness stand at the judicial commission of inquiry into state capture amid tension over Tuesday’s events.EFF leader Julius Malema launched a scathing attack on the commission, Gordhan, his family and journalists.
Malema, standing on a truck outside the venue where the commission is sitting, called evidence leader Advocate Paul Pretorius a "bastard", called Gordhan a friend of the Guptas and a liar, and accused his daughter of benefitting from state contracts.
He also named individual journalists as members of a so-called "Ramaphosa Defence Force".
It is expected that Gordhan will deal with Tuesday’s disturbances as well as allegations about his daughter which has now proliferated on social and other media.
There is also general agreement among working journalists at the commission that events surrounding the EFF amount to intimidation and that this issue must be addressed.
Security at the commission’s venue in Parktown has been increased, with more police having been deployed outside the building, as well as fences erected in the immediate vicinity.
News24 will interview journalists Ferial Haffajee and Max du Preez live at 13:00 to discuss the current wave of disinformation and intimidation caused by testimony at the commission.
- Pieter du Toit