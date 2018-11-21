 

LIVE: 'Follow the money' Gordhan tells #StateCaptureInquiry during testimony

2018-11-21 10:30

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan continues with his testimony at the judicial commission of inquiry into state capture for a third day and is expected to wrap up.

WATCH LIVE: #StateCaptureInquiry

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan
11:23

The commission adjourns for the tea break.
11:21

Gordhan says there were "ludicrous" contents in the two-page document, referring to an "Operation Checkmate".
11:20

Gordhan: "On Tuesday 28 March - that was the day of our arrival (in the UK) - was the day that the court application regarding the closure of the Gupta business bank accounts in South Africa by several of the major banking institutions was set to commence argument, in the Pretoria High Court. 

"It is of course possible, that had I been removed as Minister of Finance by that time, my successor would ruin the application." 

Gordhan says one can surmise that the intention was to get rid of them by Monday or Tuesday morning, install a new minister and withdraw the application that was made to the Pretoria High Court. 
11:13

Gordhan moves on to his removal as finance minister in March 2017, and is asked by Zondo about his overseas trip around the same time as part of a roadshow.
11:10

Gordhan is asked about the lack of response by ANC members when others started speaking out about state capture, asked if it meant that members did not trust the ANC's processes. Gordhan responds and says there was a lot of fear - fear for one's life, family, job loss, compromised future career prospects... That fear should not be underestimated, says Gordhan.
11:06

Gordhan is asked for his comment on the memorandum from the forum of former DGs, spearheaded by former GCIS DG Themba Maseko. Gordhan says the memo had been delivered to him, and it was an important part of civil society activism.
11:03

Pretorius asks Gordhan for comment on then-Eskom CEO Brian Molefe proposing that the nuclear deal could be self-financing. Gordhan says he can't comment without more information, but Molefe has skills he learnt at Treasury, perhaps he had something in mind.
10:59

Gordhan says ownership was with Eskom in the nuclear build programme, but because Eskom had funding constraints due to the Medupi and Kusile power stations, the DOE suggested NECSA as the implementing agent, owner, and operator.
10:55

Gordhan says what is often hidden, are the specifications in the RFP, and in "tender malfeasance", you sometimes have the provider influencing the specifications. So you bid because of foreknowledge.

Gordhan suggests a procurement expert be consulted to help unpack the tender process in the nuclear build programme. 
10:47

Gordhan says the RFP documents had many "flaws and gaps", as identified by National Treasury officials. The RFP or RFI is used to test the market, who are the vendors who are available and the cost consequences. 
10:46

Pretorius asks Gordhan whether Cabinet had approved the nuclear deal by the time he had returned to the finance ministry. Gordhan is careful about disclosing confidential Cabinet discussions, and requests the question be put to the Cabinet secretary.
10:43

Gordhan suggests that those found liable should have their assets frozen, to send a message that such acts are not tolerable. Gordhan says state-owned companies and taxpayers should recover all stolen money.
10:37

Gordhan advises the commission to "follow the money".

Gordhan: By doing so, it (the commission) will be better placed to determine which activities were related to criminality and malfeasance.
10:30

More police deployed at state capture inquiry, fences erected after EFF protest

Former finance minister Pravin Gordhan has started his third day on the witness stand at the judicial commission of inquiry into state capture amid tension over Tuesday’s events.EFF leader Julius Malema launched a scathing attack on the commission, Gordhan, his family and journalists.

Malema, standing on a truck outside the venue where the commission is sitting, called evidence leader Advocate Paul Pretorius a "bastard", called Gordhan a friend of the Guptas and a liar, and accused his daughter of benefitting from state contracts.

He also named individual journalists as members of a so-called "Ramaphosa Defence Force".

It is expected that Gordhan will deal with Tuesday’s disturbances as well as allegations about his daughter which has now proliferated on social and other media.

There is also general agreement among working journalists at the commission that events surrounding the EFF amount to intimidation and that this issue must be addressed.

Security at the commission’s venue in Parktown has been increased, with more police having been deployed outside the building, as well as fences erected in the immediate vicinity.

News24 will interview journalists Ferial Haffajee and Max du Preez live at 13:00 to discuss the current wave of disinformation and intimidation caused by testimony at the commission. 

 - Pieter du Toit
10:22

Gordhan talks about pressure "from within our own ranks" but said neither he or Treasury would meet with the banks. Gordhan brings up the "task team" or "sub-committee" chaired by Mosebenzi Zwane, which also included Mildred Oliphant and later Faith Muthambi as members. Gordhan says he never attended any of the task team's meetings.
10:18

Gordhan says according to both internal and external legal advice Treasury received, they could not intervene in the matter. Gordhan says he met with representatives from the company and told them to go to court and attempt to have their bank accounts reopened. 

Gordhan: "I believed they had no chance of winning the matter in court." 
10:13

Pretorius is leading Gordhan's evidence on the closure of the Guptas' bank accounts. Gordhan mentions his interactions with Oakbay's Nazeem Howa, who was pressuring him to intervene in the matter. Gordhan says the stance taken was that they could not and would not intervene.
10:08

Proceedings are now under way at the commission of inquiry and Advocate Paul Pretorius has launched straight into it, continuing to lead Pravin Gordhan's evidence.
09:49

ICYMI: 

WATCH - EFF calls for Pravin Gordhan to resign outside the #StateCaptureInquiry 
09:27

'I refused to schedule a meeting with the Gupta family' - Gordhan tells #StateCaptureInquiry 

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan has taken a swipe at the Gupta family, saying an invitation he received from the family to a Sun City wedding found its "way into the wastebasket, where it belonged". 

He told state capture inquiry chairperson, Deputy Justice Raymond Zondo, during his testimony on Tuesday that he refused to schedule a meeting with the family. 

"At no stage would I have entertained meeting directly with the Guptas," he said. 

He also said he never had a one-on-one meeting with the Guptas and never visited their family home in Saxonwold.  

When ministers accompanied former president Jacob Zuma to functions, including breakfast briefings following the State of the Nation Address, he recalled one or more of the Gupta brothers would be present. Although he would see the brothers, he would not interact with them, he added. 
Deconstructing Gordhan’s testimony: Everything you need to know 

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan spent the second day in the witness stand at the judicial commission of inquiry into state capture in Parktown, Johannesburg on Tuesday and continued to dissect the anatomy of capture. 

Gordhan, who was fired as finance minister by former president Jacob Zuma on March 30, 2017, testified about the dismissal of Nhlanhla Nene, his contact with the Guptas and the assault on National Treasury in 2016 and 2017.

This is everything you need to know...
#StateCaptureInquiry: Ntlemeza was central to state capture project – Gordhan 

Former Hawks boss Major General Berning Ntlemeza was central to the state capture project, the judicial commission of inquiry into allegations of state capture heard on Tuesday.

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan spent the second day of his testimony sharing how he was a target of an orchestrated campaign.    

Gordhan told the commission that before his budget speech in February 2016 an envelope was hand-delivered to National Treasury at Ntlemeza's insistence.

The envelope contained 27 questions addressed to him from the Hawks, demanding that they be answered.
#StateCaptureInquiry: 'I have nothing to fear' - Gordhan 

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan says his detractors should appear before the judicial commission of inquiry into allegations of state capture and "say their piece under oath".

Gordhan, who is testifying at the commission for a second day, told inquiry chairperson Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo that he was not "accountable to bullies".

"As far as I'm concerned, I'm accountable to citizens of this country, then Parliament and my political organisation, but I'm not accountable to bullies," he said.

"Those making allegations outside or inside this forum should, under oath, come to this commission and say what they have to say. 

"They must subject themselves to cross-examination. I appeared before Nugent, under oath, and also here and have nothing to fear. I am not a commodity for sale, and the Guptas learned that too."
EFF vows to continue anti-Gordhan picket outside state capture inquiry venue 

The EFF staged a picket outside the Tiso Blackstar building where the commission of inquiry into state capture is being held, calling for the removal of Pravin Gordhan as minister of public enterprises.

"We will return here tomorrow in our numbers until Pravin Gordhan steps down as minister of public enterprises," the party's spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi told those gathered outside the building in Parktown, Johannesburg, on Monday.

The demonstration took place ahead of Gordhan's testimony at the commission chaired by Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.

The political party is accusing the public enterprises minister of lying under oath in 2016 when he said he had never met with the controversial Gupta family in response to a parliamentary question. 
#StateCaptureInquiry: Nene, Mentor appearance postponed 

Former finance minister Nhlanhla Nene will not appear before the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture this week as planned. 

His testimony had to be postponed as he is not allowed to travel because of a broken ankle. 

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo granted the postponement application which means Nene will now only appear after January 1, 2019.  

Nene's advocate Adila Hassim presented a medical certificate which advised that the former minister against travelling or flying because it risked deep vein thrombosis. 
#StateCaptureInquiry: Vytjie Mentor does an about turn on Fana Hlongwane 

Former ANC MP Vytjie Mentor has admitted that she may have incorrectly identified a man she was introduced to by Duduzane Zuma as Fana Hlongwane during her testimony at the Zondo commission into state capture.

In a letter sent by law firm Webber Wentzel to the commission, chaired by Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, Mentor states that after having given testimony, she decided to view images of Fana Hlongwane on the internet.

She states that after reflecting on the images she had come to realise that they were "not of the person [she] was introduced to by Mr Duduzane Zuma on the Emirates flight as 'Chairman'." 

In August Mentor testified to the commission that Transnet had booked her a first-class ticket to China on Emirates via Dubai. 
State capture inquiry: Manyi drops GCIS corruption bombshell 

Former Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) CEO Mzwanele Manyi highlighted alleged corruption at the agency in 2011 as a reason for sweeping changes he made to procurement structures shortly after his appointment.

Manyi was granted an opportunity to give testimony to refute allegations by current GCIS CEO Phumla Williams at the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture on Wednesday.

He was initially supposed to do so on November 23, but was called to the commission on Wednesday in what the chairperson of the inquiry, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, described as a miscommunication and regrettable. 
ANC to send Mantashe to lead delegation at state capture inquiry 

Former ANC secretary general and now Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe will lead the party when it appears before the judicial commission of inquiry into allegations of state capture, the party's Zizi Kodwa said on Tuesday. 

Speaking to reporters during a short adjournment, Kodwa said Mantashe "will lead the delegation of the ANC, who in a week or two weeks time will come present [evidence before the commission]".

"We expect that, at the end of this month, the ANC will have an opportunity," Kodwa said.

"We are limiting our submissions on two things - the submissions of the bank and some aspects of issues raised by comrade Barbara [Hogan] in relation to systems or working of the ANC..." 
'I knew I was going to be dismissed' – Hogan at state capture inquiry 

Former public enterprises minister Barbara Hogan says she knew she was going to be dismissed when former president Jacob Zuma called her into an urgent meeting at his residence in Pretoria.

Hogan was testifying during her second day at the judicial commission of inquiry into state capture on Tuesday.

Hogan told inquiry chairperson Deputy Justice Raymond Zondo that her deputy, Enoch Godongwana, had told her before she was fired that there were rumours of her dismissal at Luthuli House.  

She said in October 2009, she received a call summoning her to an urgent meeting with Zuma and former ANC secretary general and now Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe at the former president's official residence in Pretoria.  
