LIVE: Pravin Gordhan expected to reveal more on second day of testimony at #StateCaptureInquiry
2018-11-20 10:00
Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan will continue with his testimony at the judicial commission of inquiry into state capture after scratching the surface in detailing incidents of malfeasance within government.
Pretorius asks Gordhan about the monetary loss that occurred around the removal of Nene as finance minister, and Gordhan refers to paragraph 17 of his statement, saying it was estimated at "R500 billion".
Gordhan says his primary concern was the need to reverse economic harm, following Nene's removal. Gordhan says he communicated with former COO/chief of staff in the Presidency, Lakela Kaunda, to "calm" the situation.
Gordhan advised that there should be communication with investors over former president Jacob Zuma's decision, and a team from Treasury, the Presidency and the Reserve Bank should engage investors before the markets opened.
Gordhan says this led to a "decline in the value of the rand". Gordhan said there were widespread calls from civil society to correct the decision.
Gordhan: "Once markets closed for the weekend, there were ongoing fears that the situation would worsen when they re-opened on Monday, 14 December 2015."
Gordhan now recounting the events of December 9, 2015, the day Nhlanhla Nene was removed as finance minister and replaced by Des van Rooyen. Gordhan says he wasn't in the Cabinet meeting that day.
Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has arrived, as well as Pravin Gordhan, and proceedings are now under way.
Advocate Paul Pretorius continues with his line of questioning from yesterday, regarding Denel.
8 things to know about Gordhan's first day at the state capture inquiry
Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan faced intimidation and victimisation for refusing to be a party to state capture, the judicial inquiry into state capture headed by Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo heard on Monday.
Gordhan – who made a comeback to Cabinet earlier this year under President Cyril Ramaphosa after being axed by former president Jacob Zuma – gave his first day of evidence at the inquiry.
He spoke of preferred appointments at government entities, mysterious foreign deals at local parastatals, and Zuma's determination to procure nuclear power, even at a scale South Africa could not afford.
ANALYSIS: Gordhan and the theatre of the dishonest
After Monday's proceedings at the judicial commission of inquiry into state capture concluded, the paths of some of the main protagonists involved in the disaster that was capture crossed at the exit door.
Pravin Gordhan, the former minister of finance who stood like a sentinel watching over the country's finances, was cornered by Zizi Kodwa, erstwhile ANC spokesperson who lashed the media in 2015 for creating "a narrative that the ANC leadership is captured by the Guptas".
While Gordhan was talking to the governing party's emissary, Dali Mpofu, there in his role as advocate defender of Tom Moyane, walked by, smiling. Moyane was of course deployed by then president Jacob Zuma to gut the SA Revenue Service (SARS), a task that he carried out with the necessary gusto. SARS was largely Gordhan and his team's creation.
ICYMI:
EFF vows to continue anti-Gordhan picket outside state capture inquiry venue
The EFF staged a picket outside the Tiso Blackstar building where the commission of inquiry into state capture is being held, calling for the removal of Pravin Gordhan as minister of public enterprises.
"We will return here tomorrow in our numbers until Pravin Gordhan steps down as minister of public enterprises," the party's spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi told those gathered outside the building in Parktown, Johannesburg, on Monday.
The demonstration took place ahead of Gordhan's testimony at the commission chaired by Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.
The political party is accusing the public enterprises minister of lying under oath in 2016 when he said he had never met with the controversial Gupta family in response to a parliamentary question.
ICYMI:
No one told me I was being relieved of my duties, Gordhan tells Zondo Commission
Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan has recounted publicly, for the first time, his experience of the reshuffle that left him ousted from Cabinet last year, saying he learned with the rest of the country that he was fired as finance minister.
Giving oral evidence before the judicial commission of inquiry into state capture, chaired by deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo, Gordhan affirmed that he was not given the courtesy of being told that he was removed as minister of Finance and a member of Cabinet in March of 2017.
He told Zondo that he found out then-president Jacob Zuma removed him as minister with the rest of the country when the news broke on that Thursday night.
ICYMI:
D-Day for Gordhan: He played 'a pivotal role' to stop Zuptas
Former finance minister Pravin Gordhan played a crucial role in protecting National Treasury and the fiscus, former colleagues say amidst an EFF campaign to discredit him.
Both Lungisa Fuzile, former director general at Treasury, and Ismail Momoniat, a deputy director general, say Gordhan defended Treasury from former president Jacob Zuma and other factions trying to gain undue influence over the national finances. Gordhan, minister of public enterprises, will on Monday take the witness stand at the judicial commission of inquiry into state capture.
Gordhan has come under increasing pressure recently as he prepares to give his version of events around capture to Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo. He was summoned to appear in front of the Public Protector last week to answer questions about a pension payout by SARS to its former deputy commissioner, while the EFF has also launched a campaign against him.
OPINION:
Gordhan meeting the Guptas is a sideshow, the real story is Zuma (By Pieter du Toit)
Expect much to be made of Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan's admission that he, too, met the Guptas while he was finance minister in former president Jacob Zuma's Cabinet.
In a sworn statement before the judicial inquiry on state capture Gordhan admits he met the Guptas a couple of times, that they invited him to the Sun City wedding and demanded a meeting in Saxonwold (he refused).
The EFF, who has suddenly gone into full attack-mode on National Treasury, Gordhan and anyone remotely associated with proper financial management, have already issued a breathless statement accusing the former finance minister of being a Gupta stooge because the Guptas "gained traction" during his first term as finance minister.
It is, of course, total hogwash. Gordhan's admission is nothing like that of Nhlanhla Nene, who recently resigned after it emerged he met the Guptas numerous times as finance minister and that he lied about it on national television. Gordhan's liaisons with the controversial capture clan were much fewer than Nene's, with the one formal meeting arranged by Zuma and held at the presidential compound at Bryntirion Estate in Pretoria.
ICYMI:
#StateCaptureInquiry: Vytjie Mentor does an about-turn on Fana Hlongwane
Former ANC MP Vytjie Mentor has admitted that she may have incorrectly identified a man she was introduced to by Duduzane Zuma as Fana Hlongwane during her testimony at the Zondo commission into state capture.
In a letter sent by law firm Webber Wentzel to the commission, chaired by Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, Mentor states that after having given testimony, she decided to view images of Fana Hlongwane on the internet.
She states that after reflecting on the images she had come to realise that they were "not of the person [she] was introduced to by Mr Duduzane Zuma on the Emirates flight as 'Chairman'."
In August Mentor testified to the commission that Transnet had booked her a first-class ticket to China on Emirates via Dubai.
ICYMI:
#StateCaptureInquiry: Nene, Mentor appearance postponed
Former finance minister Nhlanhla Nene will not appear before the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture this week as planned.
His testimony had to be postponed as he is not allowed to travel because of a broken ankle.
Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo granted the postponement application which means Nene will now only appear after January 1, 2019.
Nene's advocate Adila Hassim presented a medical certificate which advised that the former minister against travelling or flying because it risked deep vein thrombosis.
ICYMI:
State capture inquiry: Manyi drops GCIS corruption bombshell
Former Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) CEO Mzwanele Manyi highlighted alleged corruption at the agency in 2011 as a reason for sweeping changes he made to procurement structures shortly after his appointment.
Manyi was granted an opportunity to give testimony to refute allegations by current GCIS CEO Phumla Williams at the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture on Wednesday.
He was initially supposed to do so on November 23, but was called to the commission on Wednesday in what the chairperson of the inquiry, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, described as a miscommunication and regrettable.
ICYMI:
'I knew I was going to be dismissed' – Hogan at state capture inquiry
Former public enterprises minister Barbara Hogan says she knew she was going to be dismissed when former president Jacob Zuma called her into an urgent meeting at his residence in Pretoria.
Hogan was testifying during her second day at the judicial commission of inquiry into state capture on Tuesday.
Hogan told inquiry chairperson Deputy Justice Raymond Zondo that her deputy, Enoch Godongwana, had told her before she was fired that there were rumours of her dismissal at Luthuli House.
She said in October 2009, she received a call summoning her to an urgent meeting with Zuma and former ANC secretary general and now Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe at the former president's official residence in Pretoria.
ICYMI:
ANC to send Mantashe to lead delegation at state capture inquiry
Former ANC secretary general and now Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe will lead the party when it appears before the judicial commission of inquiry into allegations of state capture, the party's Zizi Kodwa said on Tuesday.
Speaking to reporters during a short adjournment, Kodwa said Mantashe "will lead the delegation of the ANC, who in a week or two weeks time will come present [evidence before the commission]".
"We expect that, at the end of this month, the ANC will have an opportunity," Kodwa said.
"We are limiting our submissions on two things - the submissions of the bank and some aspects of issues raised by comrade Barbara [Hogan] in relation to systems or working of the ANC..."