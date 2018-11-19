LIVE: Pravin Gordhan expected to step up with testimony at #StateCaptureInquiry
2018-11-19 10:00
Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan is expected to deliver his much-awaited testimony at the judicial commission of inquiry into state capture in Johannesburg.
WATCH LIVE: #StateCaptureInquiry VIDEO
LIVE NEWS FEED
Jump to
bottom
Last Updated at
10:18
Advocate Dali Mpofu now placing himself on record as representing Tom Moyane, as an implicated party.
Head of the legal team, Advocate Paul Pretorius, will be leading evidence with Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan during his testimony.
With the arrival of Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, proceedings are now under way.
Gordhan has arrived, ahead of his testimony.
BLF members protesting outside the venue.
Some EFF members have also reportedly arrived to protest outside.
BLF members protesting outside the venue where the state capture commission of inquiry is sitting.
Pravin Gordhan to appear before state capture inquiry
Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan is expected to deliver his much-awaited testimony on Monday at the state capture inquiry in Johannesburg.
Gordhan was said to be angry after his sworn statement, prepared for the judicial inquiry into state capture headed by Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, was leaked to the media before his appearance.
After Gordhan's statement was leaked, the EFF laid a charge against him with the Public Protector, as he had previously stated in an answer to a parliamentary question that he had not met the Guptas.
EFF leader Julius Malema said in a press conference that there was a plot against them, led by Gordhan and Treasury officials.
D-Day for Gordhan: He played 'a pivotal role' to stop Zuptas
Former finance minister Pravin Gordhan played a crucial role in protecting National Treasury and the fiscus, former colleagues say amidst an EFF campaign to discredit him.
Both Lungisa Fuzile, former director general at Treasury, and Ismail Momoniat, a deputy director general, say Gordhan defended Treasury from former president Jacob Zuma and other factions trying to gain undue influence over the national finances. Gordhan, minister of public enterprises, will on Monday take the witness stand at the judicial commission of inquiry into state capture.
Gordhan has come under increasing pressure recently as he prepares to give his version of events around capture to Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo. He was summoned to appear in front of the Public Protector last week to answer questions about a pension payout by SARS to its former deputy commissioner, while the EFF has also launched a campaign against him.
ICYMI:
Molefe mum on Zondo commission invite
Former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe on Sunday would not confirm whether he had been invited to appear before to the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture.
When contacted by News24, Molefe mumbled a comment about the media house and then said the word "no".
When asked if this "no" was suggesting he had not been invited to appear before the state capture inquiry, the call was cut.
ICYMI:
#StateCaptureInquiry: Vytjie Mentor does an about-turn on Fana Hlongwane
Former ANC MP Vytjie Mentor has admitted that she may have incorrectly identified a man she was introduced to by Duduzane Zuma as Fana Hlongwane during her testimony at the Zondo commission into state capture.
In a letter sent by law firm Webber Wentzel to the commission, chaired by Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, Mentor states that after having given testimony, she decided to view images of Fana Hlongwane on the internet.
She states that after reflecting on the images she had come to realise that they were "not of the person [she] was introduced to by Mr Duduzane Zuma on the Emirates flight as 'Chairman'."
ICYMI:
#StateCaptureInquiry: Nene, Mentor appearance postponed
Former finance minister Nhlanhla Nene will not appear before the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture this week as planned.
His testimony had to be postponed as he is not allowed to travel because of a broken ankle.
Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo granted the postponement application which means Nene will now only appear after January 1, 2019.
Nene's advocate Adila Hassim presented a medical certificate which advised that the former minister against travelling or flying because it risked deep vein thrombosis.
ICYMI:
State capture inquiry: Manyi drops GCIS corruption bombshell
Former Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) CEO Mzwanele Manyi highlighted alleged corruption at the agency in 2011 as a reason for sweeping changes he made to procurement structures shortly after his appointment.
Manyi was granted an opportunity to give testimony to refute allegations by current GCIS CEO Phumla Williams at the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture on Wednesday.
He was initially supposed to do so on November 23, but was called to the commission on Wednesday in what the chairperson of the inquiry, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, described as a miscommunication and regrettable.
ICYMI:
'I knew I was going to be dismissed' – Hogan at state capture inquiry
Former public enterprises minister Barbara Hogan says she knew she was going to be dismissed when former president Jacob Zuma called her into an urgent meeting at his residence in Pretoria.
Hogan was testifying during her second day at the judicial commission of inquiry into state capture on Tuesday.
Hogan told inquiry chairperson Deputy Justice Raymond Zondo that her deputy, Enoch Godongwana, had told her before she was fired that there were rumours of her dismissal at Luthuli House.
She said in October 2009, she received a call summoning her to an urgent meeting with Zuma and former ANC secretary general and now Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe at the former president's official residence in Pretoria.
ICYMI:
ANC to send Mantashe to lead delegation at state capture inquiry
Former ANC secretary general and now Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe will lead the party when it appears before the judicial commission of inquiry into allegations of state capture, the party's Zizi Kodwa said on Tuesday.
Speaking to reporters during a short adjournment, Kodwa said Mantashe "will lead the delegation of the ANC, who in a week or two weeks time will come present [evidence before the commission]".
"We expect that, at the end of this month, the ANC will have an opportunity," Kodwa said.
"We are limiting our submissions on two things - the submissions of the bank and some aspects of issues raised by comrade Barbara [Hogan] in relation to systems or working of the ANC..."
ICYMI:
Hogan on pressure to appoint Gama as Transnet head: 'I was cast as an anti-transformation racist'
Former public enterprises minister Barbara Hogan says former president Jacob Zuma "hung her out to dry" while she faced immense pressure from some of her colleagues who wanted her to appoint Siyabonga Gama as Transnet CEO.
Hogan was testifying at the judicial commission of inquiry into allegations of state capture on Monday.
She earlier testified that Zuma wanted Gama as the group CEO of Transnet, despite him facing allegations of misconduct.
"It actually shocked me," Hogan said.
ICYMI:
Gordhan warns of state capture 'fightback' across government entities
Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan has warned of a "determined and vigorous fightback" campaign from those opposed to efforts to implement clean governance at state entities.
In his submission to the judicial commission of inquiry into state capture, Gordhan says there are still elements who want the status quo of pillaging, looting and impunity to remain.
He also accuses Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane of abusing her powers to intimidate and harass him after he was summonsed to appear before of her.
ICYMI:
State capture: Gordhan details meetings with the Guptas
Pravin Gordhan only officially met the Guptas once, and that was at a meeting requested by then-president Jacob Zuma somewhere between 2009 and 2014, Zuma's first term. But Gordhan refused a meeting with them later on.
He did however come into contact with the family at the centre of state capture at least three other times, with two of those occurring at public and government events and the third at a business meeting.
This is according to a 68-page sworn statement signed by Gordhan on 11 October 2018 and delivered to the judicial inquiry into state capture headed by Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.
Gordhan, currently minister of public enterprises, will deliver his testimony next week. He is, however, said to be angry that the statement has been leaked and is believed to have asked the commission for an explanation as to why it has not remained confidential.