AS IT HAPPENED | Ramaphosa takes Public Protector's 'fundamentally flawed' report on urgent court review
2019-07-21 17:55
President Cyril Ramaphosa is briefing the nation on Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's report on allegations that he violated the Executive Ethics Code of conduct related to a Bosasa donation.
ANC welcomes Ramaphosa's decision
The ANC welcomes the position taken by President Ramaphosa to study the Public Protector’s report and make a decision on any further action which may include and but not limited to judicial review, it said in a statement on Sunday.
"President Ramaphosa’s reaffirmation of his respect for the Office of the Public Protector and his appreciation of the essential role it needs to play in promoting accountability and advancing the interests of the South African people is consistent with the views of the ANC on all Chapter 9 institutions.
"The ANC is further emboldened by President Ramaphosa’s unwavering commitment and determination to fight all forms of corruption and malfeasance. The ANC has full confidence in President Ramaphosa’s ability to champion efforts of building the South Africa we want free from disunity and underdevelopment."
Campaign managers and sourcing money
I knew that money was being sourced, but was never told of the intricate issues the campaign managers got involved in.
Yes, I knew money was being raised, and even went to the fundraising dinners, and told of the vision we had crafted of the South Africa and the ANC we wanted to lead.
Yes, we had knowledge but the knowledge to the large extent was limited.
It is in the culture and the tradition of the ANC that I lead, that we bring everyone into the kraal to work together. Working together is not a one day event. It is a process.
Without unity, we have disunity, we have destruction and we will not be able to meet the needs of our people.
When asked what he meant by being 'distracted':
Work I was elected to do, together with my colleagues in cabinet. We do not want all this to distract us from doing our work.
What will the judicial review entail?
That will be worked out by the lawyers, Ramaphosa says, but would like an expedited process.
Ramaphosa is taking the public protector's report on judicial review.
Given these deficiencies, and consistent with our constitutional architecture, its important that the courts make a final, impartial determination of this matter.
After careful study I have concluded that the report is fundamentally & irretrievably flawed. This is strongly confirmed by my legal representatives, who have equally studied the PP’s report very thoroughly.
The report contains numerous factual inaccuracies of a material nature. The findings we found are wrong in law, are irrational & in some instances exceed the scope of the powers of the public protector.
It is therefore essential, as it should be in all investigations, that such findings are based in fact, have sound legal basis, are rational and have been found through a fair and unbiased process. Unfortunately the report by the public protector falls short.
The findings of the public protector are very serious and should not be taken lightly.
I must say categorically that the public protector is one such institution that must be protected. It is essential that the public protector enjoys the confidence of South Africans... and that it is an office that is above reproach.
"I have decided that it is necessary that I should as president make a statement on the issue to address these concerns [around the public protector report] and reaffirm the work I was elected to do as president will continue as usual."
President Cyril Ramaphosa is live now
Mkhwebane's posture long indicated a negative finding on Ramaphosa - SACP
Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's findings were not surprising, the SACP said shortly after the announcement. SACP spokesperson Alex Mashilo said her posture indicated all along she was destined for a negative finding.
"The SACP expressed its reservations a while ago about the manner in which Mkhwebane conducts herself and the affairs of the absolutely important Office of the Public Protector. The material basis of the concern is found in the damning court judgments against her.
"This includes the reasonable apprehension of bias, disingenuousness and unconstitutional conduct found by the court of law in her work, directly resulting in the SACP calling on Parliament to conduct an inquiry into her fitness to hold office."
The party said it would take its "cue from the courts as the final arbiters".
