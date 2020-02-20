LIVE | Ramaphosa wraps up #SONADebate, apologises to Malema for ANC MP's claims he abused his wife
2020-02-20 15:00
President Cyril Ramaphosa is responding to the debate on his State of the Nation Address following two days of pressure from opposition parties vigorously debating his speech in the National Assembly.
The speaker concludes the joint sitting and does not allow Malema any further platform to speak.
The session ends.
We must have respect for one another, but we must also have respect for the women of this country, says Ramaphosa. "My heart goes out to Mantoa, and your family, Honourable Malema."
Ramaphosa again reiterates that "we must not politicise this matter of gender-based violence", and with that, he wraps up his speech.
Malema rises on a point of order as Ramaphosa's speech ends, but Malema is reminded by the speaker that we are at the end of this session.
"I have never assaulted any woman, and I will never do that," says Malema.
Ramaphosa says that before Malema made the allegations against him, there were allegations made against Malema by an ANC MP.
Ramaphosa: "Honourable Malema, as the allegation was made against you, I felt for Mantoa, your wife. Because it was uncalled for, I must say. It was improper, it was not correct for it to be raised, and if I can offer an apology to you, about this, I would like to, because it was uncalled for. And Mantoa responded."
Ramaphosa also mentions the issue of his late former wife, Nomasizi, who is "not here to respond for herself".
Ramaphosa says issues such as these should not be used and trivialised for political purposes.
Ramaphosa now touches on the "sensitive issue" which was raised by EFF leader Julius Malema in an "improper manner" in National Assembly, when he alleged that Ramaphosa abused his former wife.
Ramaphosa cites an opinion piece written by Marc Ashton.
"Much like we need to fight back against corruption, fake news and other societal ills, we need to fight back against pessimists talking down the South African economy. Every time it raises its head, we need to respond."
"Land grabs will not be allowed to happen in our country," says Ramaphosa, as he now speaks of the need for redress, in terms of land expropriation without compensation.
Ramaphosa urges everyone to go and thoroughly read Section 25 of the Constitution.
Ramaphosa says Eskom and Transnet have recovered R2.3bn in funds lost through corruption, and more still needs to be done.
Ramaphosa now speaks of the National Prosecuting Authority, and says the NPA had advertised "over 800 posts towards the end of last year" to help make it more effective.
Ramaphosa: "The NPA is a critical component of the criminal justice system that needs to have the means to contribute effectively to the fight against crime."
Ramaphosa: "To tackle serious corruption related to the capture of our state institutions, the NPA's new investigating directorate has been working closely with law enforcement, with SARS, with the financial intelligence centre, with the SIU, the Reserve Bank and private sector, and engaging with the Zondo commission as their work continues."
Ramaphosa now talks about building a "capable state" that improves the lives of all South African citizens, and touches on the appalling lack of service delivery in some areas.
Ramaphosa says national government will be working together with local government in order to improve service delivery where it is lacking.
Ramaphosa: "Our role is not merely to observe, but our role is also to mobilise all the capacity of the state, of business, of communities and all key roleplayers to fix people's problems. Under the district development model, all three spheres of government will co-ordinate, as Minister Dlamini-Zuma said, it will integrate their services, as well as delivery plans and budgets..."
Ramaphosa touches on the struggles of some schoolchildren who have to cross rivers to get to school, and mentions the "infrastructure build programme" that we want to see in our country to bring an end to "this inhumanity that continues to be perpetrated against the young people in our country".
Ramaphosa continues to outline more plans for infrastructure development, mentioning the work and projects being carried out by Public Works Minister Patricia de Lille and her department.
Ramaphosa reads from a letter sent to him in which the writer expresses disappointment at the way in which gender-based violence was used for political points-scoring in Parliament during the SONA debate.
Ramaphosa: "...apartheid was inherently against humanity. It was a crime against the oppressed people of South Africa even before it was so declared by the United Nations in 1973."
Ramaphosa starts off by remarking on the vigorous debate which has taken place over the past two days, and says it reflects the diversity of voices.
President Cyril Ramaphosa is introduced in National Assembly and starts off his speech with the customary greetings.
